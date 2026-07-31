Before I dive into Part 3 of my refutation of Joel Richardson, I have to take a break and talk about a disgraceful spectacle that took place at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast on May 28, 2026.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, stood up and offered “honorary citizenship” in Judea and Samaria to Christian Zionists.

You can read about this here ( click)

The entire gesture was born out of political theater - a retaliatory response to the Deputy Mayor of Paris, who had proposed granting symbolic Paris citizenship to Palestinians.

Instead of recognizing this cheap stunt for what it was, prominent American Christian leaders rushed to embrace it!

Michele Bachmann immediately passed around sign up sheets to collect signatures from eager attendees. Mike Evans bragged about the 750 million global evangelicals who claim the land as holy ground.

Let the absolute absurdity of this sink in.

Christians have no business accepting citizenship in these settlements. What honest follower of Christ would want to claim citizenship in a territory built on the displacement, suffering, and stolen livelihoods of Palestinian families and their children?

To proudly accept a vanity title over land stripped from native populations, including Bible believing Palestinian Christians who have lived there for generations, is a moral failure of the highest order.

It makes these American leaders and Zionist Christians directly complicit in the oppression and bloodshed that was done to Palestinians.

The hypocrisy of Christian Zionists is disgusting.

Scripture teaches that a Christian’s true citizenship is in heaven, and Christ gave His followers one direct commission: go into all the world and preach the gospel.

So what exactly are these American Christians going to do with “citizenship” in West Bank settlements?

Are they moving there to preach Jesus? Of course not!

Proselytizing to the local Jewish population is strictly restricted, and opening churches in these settlements is virtually impossible. Are they going there to support native Middle Eastern Christians? No, they completely ignore them.

Israeli politicians leverage the evangelical christians as useful idiots for Washington lobbying and financial pipelines, while Western leaders get meaningless pieces of paper that feed their political ambitions.

They have traded the Great Commission for real estate games.

These so called Christian leaders may wrap themselves in pious language but their actions stand in direct contradiction to the teachings of Jesus.

They would do well to remember the warning in Matthew 7:21–23, where Jesus warns those who perform grand religious works in public in His name while ignoring true righteousness:

“Not everyone who says to me, 'Lord, Lord,' will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. Many will say to me on that day, 'Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?' Then I will tell them plainly, 'I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!'"

Trading the gospel of peace to become cheerleaders for territorial occupation is a betrayal of the faith. Every single “ Christian “ Zionist leader who signed their name to that paper should be deeply ashamed.

Good job, American evangelicals—no wonder Jews in Israel consider you good Noahide goys.