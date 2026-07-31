Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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LillyLovesJesus's avatar
LillyLovesJesus
15h

Oh I know, and the show goes on and on and they blindly follow. I have a lot of these gullibles around me too, thankfully not too close...lol. They just don't have the first clue about who God is, what His character actually is, and what His ways truly are! They condone genocide of innocents in the name of 'the Bible' when they can't even decipher what it says without one of these deceivers telling them lies and twisting the Bible to no end. One more point from yesterday is that... to begin with why would Christians even worry about what someone else's religious book says, including the nohide laws? It's totally irrelevant! We don't go by other religions and their texts, we go by the Bible; the Word of God! If someone else doesn't like it, then that's okay! I am not losing any sleep over it! Lol We are not worried about pleasing anyone else, gaining their approval, making them happy, or anything like that. We don't need their 'permission' to do what God told us to do in the Bible. I recall a few years ago hearing about the global tyranny coming with that stuff and people being complicit about it! I was saying no, we are sovereign as a nation and have our own laws and so on, we are not under them or any other entity (at least so it should be), so why worry about what 'they' want or think? They were totally sleep walking into it. It's like 'who died and put you in charge of global tyranny?' No one questioned it, just blindly assumed and accepted it, took it for granted like a 'good goy,' which is scary. I know they will persecute us but the point is you need to know your rights, stand up for them, resist, and be willing to perish for the Lord if need be. So many are clueless about even that stuff. To top it off, I am a sovereign person under no one but the Lord, so good luck trying to get me to comply. I didn't in 2020, and I won't in 2030 either! I am looking forward to the rest of that Richardson series too, that will be exciting.

: )

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Gonna Try's avatar
Gonna Try
8h

With Christians like these who needs enemies? Thank you for standing on the wall and sounding the alarm. Jesus bless and keep you.

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