Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
10h

It does sound like the height of psychopathy, Jana. Only such evil minds could've come up with this stuff.

Thank you!

Reply
Share
Hilde Herman's avatar
Hilde Herman
9h

Ultimately, it boils down to a gang of diabolical psychopaths attempting to seize absolute power over the world (and exterminate the majority of its population) through a cleverly constructed narrative. And who knows, perhaps they have started believing their own cruel fabrications.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Jana S Bennun and others
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jana S · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture