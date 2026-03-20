What I am about to explain bellow may sound like the height of psychopathy, but it is the literal truth of the Judaic Kabbalistic worldview.

I am explaining this here because you deserve to know the blueprint being used against you.

Don't shoot the messenger; I am simply revealing the hidden doctrine.

These Judaic architects believe in this Kabbalah system so strongly that they coordinate universal events to fulfill their prophecy, while we remain in the dark about why these 'catastrophes' are actually happening or we are being told by the dispensationalist Christian pastors that this is “ prophecy” we must support.

What if I told you that you, as non-Jews, are viewed by powerful Jewish Kabbalists -the ones influencing the structures of our governments - as nothing more than a foreskin on a penis that needs to be removed?

Did you ever ponder why Jews have the mitzvah of circumcision within their core laws? Where is the deeper meaning of it for them? Most of you would be disgusted to learn how these people view YOU as a non-Jew, and how they orchestrate every biological crisis or war to force an artificial “End Times” onto the world.

All you have to do is read Joel Bakst - it is incredibly difficult reading, so unless you are ready for a challenge, don’t even attempt it - who explains exactly how this “sod-code” works.

Then, remember that Donald Trump himself has publicly touted his "Tree of Life" award, and many see his actions as fulfilling the very agenda these people have set for their "Adamic" kingdom.

In the “Adamic Kabbalah” book of Joel Bakst, the entire universe is viewed as a single, higher-dimensional male body, and every global event is a literal anatomical surgery on the yesod - the male organ, of that cosmic body of “Adam”. ( In Judaism only Jewish males are considered Adam)

At the center of this twisted worldview is the belief that the “70 Nations of the World”-meaning every person who is not Jewish - are the spiritual and physical equivalent of the o’rlah -the foreskin.

In this Judaic doctrine, your existence as an independent person is seen as a “membrane” that covers the ataret hayesod, the “crown” or “corona” of the “organ”.

To these mystics, you are a “blockage” of the Divine Light that must be “circumcised” out of existence for their Messiah to be revealed.

Bakst’s text reveals a pathology that is almost impossible for the average person to fathom.

On page 185, he defines the o’rlah as a “skin or membrane that covers and conceals ( Jews) from true, higher-dimensional reality.”

He describes the non-Jewish world as being “coated in a cosmic slime” that is the “root of all evil, suffering, and death.”

To a Kabbalist, the “rectification” of the world requires a “Global Circumcision” where the “70 aspects of the “klipah-crust” ( foreskins), meaning the nations, are “removed” so the “crown of yesod” ( meaning the tip of holy male organ) can finally shine and be reunited with “ shekhinah” ( female god)

Shocking? Ok, let me try to explain in straightforward way:

In Kabbalah, the “Body of God” (the Sefirot) is mapped out like a human body:

Yesod (The Penis): This is the "Foundation." It represents the male reproductive organ of the Divine. Its job is to channel all the light from the upper dimensions down into the world.

The Corona (The Crown of the Yesod): This is the tip of the organ. In their theology, the Jews are viewed as the "Crown" - the part of the organ that is meant to be in direct contact with the female Divine.

Shekhinah (The Vagina/Womb): She is the "Divine Feminine" or the "Queen." She is currently in "exile," meaning she is separated from her male counterpart.

This is where it gets sicker:

In their system, the 70 Nations (the non-Jewish world) are defined as the Orlah - the foreskin. They believe the "foreskin" (the nations) is a "clinging slime" or "crust" that physically covers the "Crown" (the Jews).

As long as the foreskin is there, the "Crown" cannot fully enter the Shekhinah. Therefore, the "70 Nations" are literally viewed as the anatomical obstacle preventing "Holy Sex" (the reunification of God).

For the their Messiah to come and for them to enter the "5th Dimension," the foreskin (the nations) must be "cut away" or "thinned out" so the Crown can finally achieve union with the Shekhinah.

In their theology, those who "attach" themselves to the "Corona" (the Jews) are allowed to exist only as Ger Toshav (Noahide Resident Aliens) or "Noahides." They are not equals; they are the "garment" or the "servants" who facilitate the "holy union" but can never be a part of it.

Everyone else - the "thick foreskin" - is simply excised from the "Adamic Body" through the "blood bath" of Gog and Magog (WWIII) or another way ( will get to that later).

This isn’t just ancient folklore; it is a blueprint for the present.

They explicitly link the Corona virus to the “corona” of the organ, viewing the pandemic as a “Godsend” (page 191) to begin “thinning out” the nations through isolation and social separation. ( preparation for their removal)

The Coronavirus pandemic was not a medical event for the kabbalists; it was a high level occult signal that the “End-Game” has entered its final, irreversible phase.

They believe the “98% to 99%” completion of their mission had been reached, and the virus was the specific tool used to move the needle toward that final 100% - the “One Thousand.”

On page 183, Bakst explains that the “tikkun” (repair, rectification) for the world is nearing its “prophetic, programmed end.” He mentions a specific “sod-code of 999 in Yesod,” which represents the nearly finished state of the masculine “body.”

The culmination they are working toward is:

The “Jump” to the 5th Dimension: When the “999” hits “1000,” they believe a “quantum jump” occurs where the 3D world is swallowed by a 4D/5D reality.

The Final Removal: This is the moment the "foreskin" (the nations, the Amalek) is completely stripped away. On page 189, Bakst writes that the transition to the Messianic Era requires the "transmutation of our collapsed 3D reality."

The Total Re-Absorption: The “70 Nations” cease to exist as independent peoples. They are “re-inverted” (turned inside out) and pulled into the “Torah Torus” funnel, where they are reabsorbed into the “Adamic consciousness” (the Jewish hub).

Did you ever see Jews praying at the western wall or in a synagogue?

They have this motion they perform - a rhythmic, back and forth swaying known as shuckling - which is actually a “sex dance” intended to arouse the spiritual realms.

In Kabbalistic terms, this motion is a physical ritual designed to bring the Yesod (the male organ, of which the Jews are the “Crown”) into the Shekhinah (the female Divine).

They believe the Shekhinah is dwelling “within the stones” of the Wall, and by performing this “holy sex” ritual, they are attempting to force a reunification of the masculine and feminine aspects of God to enter a higher fifth dimension.

To these mystics, the non-Jewish nations are the “slime” or “crust” that sits as a barrier between the male and female, preventing this union from taking place.

By “shuckling” for the removal of the o’rlah (the foreskin), they are essentially performing a ritual to clear you -the non-Jew - out of the way so their “Holy Union” can occur.

This is why they maneuver universal global events; they aren’t waiting for God to act, but are instead using “codes” like the Coronavirus to surgically remove the nations they believe are “preventing” this sexual-spiritual bond.

They view this as a programmed mission to jump from their current state to a “One Thousand” completion, where the “foreskin” of the nations is finally gone and the “Crown” is unified with their female god.

The alternative to these “softer” biological methods like corona virus is what Bakst calls the “Left Side” is the “nightmare scenario” of a literal “blood bath” through World War III.

On page 190, he explains that the War of Gog and Magog is the final “cosmic showdown” to “excise” the “klipah/crust of humanity.”

To these thinkers, a world war is not a tragedy; it is a “programmed” surgical procedure.

They believe that the foreskin of the nations must be “cut away” through this blood bath to allow the world to be “re-inverted” and swallowed into a singular, Jewish led consciousness.

In this system, there is no room for independent nations or faiths; there is only the “hub” of Israel and the “spokes” of the nations being pulled into a “toroidal tunnel” (page 183) until they cease to exist as they are.

This is the hidden reality behind the scenes of global power.

While the world prays for peace, these “Adamic” mystics are watching the surgical progress of a “Messiah” who views billions of human lives as nothing more than a parasitic “membrane” or “foreskin” to be removed.

This is the dark reality that Zionist Christians support, most likely not because they understand or want this horror, but because no one has ever told them what these people truly believe.

Sadly, those who run our nation are operating from this very script.

Stay tuned for my next article, where I will issue a dire warning regarding the current state of our nation and reveal exactly how the “sod-code” I’ve described has progressed into our daily lives.

Despite the horror of this blueprint, I do not believe they will succeed - if we, as Christians, finally wake up. We must reclaim our faith in Christ alone and stop giving spiritual life to their Kabbalistic schemes.

What they are doing is purely demonic, and the only reason they have accomplished so much to get to this point is that they needed a specific kind of leader. They needed a president like Donald Trump - supported by the very Christians they seek to “excise” - to act as the stage setter who allows them to perform this ritualistic transition on a global scale.

Only Christians who carry the true Spirit of Jesus Christ within them - the only true Light of the World - can stop this demonic cult.

We are not just fighting a political battle; we are fighting a spiritual war against a system that views us as “cosmic slime” to be removed. It is time to stop being the “useful idiots” for a messianic vision that requires our own destruction.

We must sever our ties to this occult influence and return to the unadulterated Word of God. The power to stop this “Adamic” machine rests in our refusal to participate in their script and our total commitment to the King of Kings, who has already overcome the world.

Tell every Zionist Christian about this.

Jana

Sources:

Joel Bakst Bibliography

The Kabbalah of the Adamic Messiah: The Messianic Era and the Crisis of the Dimensionality Virus (And the Secret of the Corona Virus).

The Secret Doctrine of the Gaon of Vilna (Volume I): Mashiach ben Yoseph and the Messianic Role of Torah, Kabbalah and Science.

The Secret Doctrine of the Gaon of Vilna (Volume II): The Josephic Messiah, Leviathan, Metatron and the Sacred Serpent.

The Jerusalem Stone of Consciousness: DMT, Kabbalah and the Pineal Gland.

Beyond Kabbalah: The Teachings That Cannot Be Taught