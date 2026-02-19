I am deeply troubled by the direction I see things moving. A supposedly religious movement - Chabad of Lubavitch - that promotes a “universal” moral code aka Noahide Laws- is now publicly honoring the leader of one of the most powerful data-analysis and surveillance technology companies in the world.

Chabad Just Gave Palantir a Torah Scroll ( click)

Palantir CEO Alex Karp received a Torah scroll!

This is not a small or “symbolic” gesture. Rabbi Levi Shemtov, the son of Rabbi Shemtov who persuaded Ronald Reagan to proclaim the Noahide Laws and helped lead to their recognition in U.S. public law in 1991, praised Karp as someone helping ensure people stand on “the right side of history” and prevent evil ( so called antisemitism) - from happening.

Those are strong words, especially in light of the latest definitions of antisemitism, under which we are no longer able to freely criticize the Jewish State or the Judaic religion.

Palantir builds systems that collect and analyze vast amounts of data and can be used for spying on citizens. The company says its tools help governments and institutions collaborate with artificial intelligence and combat threats. These are technological tools supposedly created for protection but can also be used for control and illegal spying. When surveillance expands, freedom can shrink.

When behavior is monitored by governments or institutions - forced conformity often follows.

This is where my concern is. The same Chabad movement is a strong promoter of the Noahide laws, presenting them as a universal moral framework for all humanity. They are even presenting books on Noahide laws to government officials when no one is watching!

Chabad Came To Newtown ( click to read )

The “ Noahide Law” book given to President Obama at the Newtown Ecumenical Service:

The book given to President Obama was titled The Divine Code. It was not presented to him alone, but has been given ( I am sure) to multiple U.S. presidents in recent years. The book was authored by Rabbi Moshe Weiner and presents the Noahide laws along with their detailed sub-laws. It is widely regarded as a foundational text in Noahide circles and is used as a primary teaching resource in Noahide academies around the world.

Chabad is present at ecumenical meetings across the world, and now they are engaging with CEOs of powerful surveillance and data companies like Palantir. This is not a small development. It signals influence reaching into religion, politics, and technology at the same time.

Do you realize how dangerous this could become?

When Noahide Laws are ever enforced, how would compliance be measured? How would dissent be treated? In a world shaped by AI surveillance, enforcement would not require visible force. It could happen quietly through data tracking, algorithms, and digital exclusion.

These Jews are building powerful infrastructure first and the enforcement will come later. Advanced surveillance and predictive analytics can map beliefs, associations, and behavior. These technological tools will be used to identify and isolate people whose beliefs do not align with an imposed Noahide moral code.

No prison walls would be needed. Imagine the rest…Under the Noahide Laws any violation of them is punishable by death by decapitation.

Babylonian Talmud, Sanhedrin 57a

“It was taught: With regard to a gentile who transgresses any of the seven Noahide commandments, their prohibition is their death penalty.”

Sefaria- Sanhedrin 57b

Maimonides, Mishneh Torah, Laws of Kings and Wars 9:14

“A descendant of Noah who transgresses one of these seven commandments is liable to death by the sword.” ( decapitation)

This is not a claim about what is happening right now - this minute - regarding the enforcement of the Noahide laws. It is a warning about what will happen when power, Judaic ideology, and technology converge without safeguards. Systems presented as tools of security can quickly become instruments of coercion. The infrastructure is being built before our eyes, and history has shown that what can be used to control will, sooner or later, be used to control.

So it is fair to ask difficult questions. Why would a Judaic religious movement that promotes a universal Noahide moral vision honor a company whose strength lies in monitoring human behavior? And why are antisemitism laws being written with such urgency at the same time that Chabad is presenting Palantir’s leadership with a Torah scroll?

These questions matter now, while we still have any time left to ask them.

Chabad Honors Palantir’s CEO ( click)

The article reports that at the September 2025 Lamplighter Gala, the organization American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad) honored Palantir CEO Alex Karp. According to the piece, the recognition included inscribing his name on a ceremonial Torah scroll and was presented in appreciation of Palantir’s support for Israel.

The article states that Palantir provided rapid technological assistance to Israel following the October 7, 2023 attacks, integrating its Gotham and Foundry platforms into Israeli defense and intelligence systems for real time data analysis and targeting.

It further claims that Palantir’s software is widely used by U.S. government agencies for data aggregation, including phone records, financial transactions, license plate tracking, and social network analysis. The article alleges that data collected through these systems may be accessible to Israeli intelligence through information sharing agreements, though it attributes this assertion to unnamed former intelligence officials.

The piece frames the award as significant because it represents a major Jewish organization publicly honoring a company associated with large scale surveillance technologies used in both Israeli military operations and American law enforcement.

Chabad representatives did not clarify whether the award related specifically to Palantir’s work in Israel or its broader data and surveillance activities.

The Chabad organization is proud to honor leaders who “support the Jewish people.”