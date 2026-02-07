Why Is America Fighting Sharia While Ignoring Noahide Law?
A constitutional double standard that protects one religious legal system, condemns another, and leaves Christianity exposed behind the slogan of “Judeo-Christian values”
I was alerted to this news article today :
Sharia-Free America Caucus ( click )
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Also, I was alerted to the following substack :
A Sharia - Free America ( click)
Republican lawmakers i…