Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Paul Cudenec's avatar
Paul Cudenec
4h

This is the sort of Christianity I can relate to, as opposed to organised religion. Faith in Jesus seems to be able to unlock in some people a vibrant inner grace and goodness that would otherwise remain stifled and silenced by the soul-deadening societies in which we live.

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:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
4h

The problem with religion is religion… for it only serves those that control it, like the state. That is why they are tax exempt.

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