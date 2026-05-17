After reflecting on the true Sabbath fulfilled in Christ and the beautiful reality of grace, I want to share a song with you that I first watched several years ago. At the time, I was still trapped inside a cage of man made religious laws, rigid rules, and a completely flawed understanding of the New Covenant. Yet, this song planted a deep seed within me - a seed that took years to finally break through and grow.

Now that I speak freely about the New Covenant and grace, I often find myself approached by "well-meaning friends." They try to mask their underlying judgment with sweet, comforting words, but beneath the surface, I can feel a deep seated resentment.

In other words, after the two Sabbath postings, I was suddenly encircled by “well meaning friends”, and I realized what Jesus most likely realized as well: the religious spirit can be the most cunning of all. I still feel today those “ well meaning words of so called friends” and I had to listen to the song below just to refocus on the work I need to do today.

Well here is my answer to that:

Why I Hate Religion - But Love Jesus( click)

What if I told you that Jesus came to break religion’s chain? What if I told you political party lines are entirely in vain? The religious right does not automatically make a Christian heart, And calling others blind won’t make your own clear vision start.

If this religion is so great, why does it spark so many wars? Why does it build cathedral spires but fail to feed the poor? It tells the broken, single mom that she is cast away, Yet calls the self-righteous a whore for going their own way.

They preach of grace but practice scorn, a cruel and heavy task, They ridiculed John the Baptist, hiding behind a mask. They try to cover up the rot, to hide what lies within, Like spraying perfume on a casket, masking death and sin.

The problem with religion is it never heals the core, It’s just behavior management, a long, exhausting chore. They dress up the outside to make it look so neat, Just like a decorated mummy while the corpse rots underneath.

Be careful of the fake facade, the hollow look you pass, There is a problem if you’re only Christian on a screen of glass. In any other lane of life, you’d know that logic fails— You aren’t a Laker just because a jersey’s what you wear.

I played that game myself, you see, and hid it oh so well, A perfect church kid on the surface, while my secret life was hell. I’d sit inside a pew on Sunday, clean and unashamed, But Saturday was spent getting wasted, addicted and untamed.

I spent my whole life putting on a neat and manicured show, But now that I know Jesus, I let my weaknesses show. If grace is water, then the church should be a swelling ocean, It’s not a museum for good people—it’s a hospital for the broken.

I no longer have to hide my failures or cover up my sin, Because my rescue doesn’t depend on me, it all depends on Him. When I was still His enemy, a lost and broken soul, He looked down from His throne and said, “I want to make him whole.”

That is the difference from the rules, the reason legalists are fools, Don’t you see that He is greater than a heavy checklist’s tools? I love the scriptures, love the church, I know that sin is real, But if He walked right through your doors today, how would your leaders feel?

They called the Savior a glutton and a drunkard way back then, The Son of God exposes self-righteousness again and again. Let’s get back to the vital truth, the contrast deep and wide: Jesus and religion stand on completely opposite sides.

One is a man-made system, one is the work of the Divine, One is the true cure, one is the infection of the mind. Religion screams out “Do!” but Jesus whispers “Done.” Religion says you are a slave, but Jesus says a son.

Religion locks the prison doors, but Jesus brings the key, Religion makes you blind, but Jesus lets you see. They belong to different clans, entirely separate lands: Religion is man searching for God, but Christ is God searching for man.

That’s why salvation is freely mine, forgiveness is my own, Not based on my performance, but Christ’s obedience alone. He took the jagged crown of thorns, the blood upon His face, He took the death that we deserved, and that is why it’s grace.

While being murdered on the wood, He prayed for me and you, Crying, “Father, please forgive them, they know not what they do.” He paid for every single sin, then buried it in the tomb, Which is why I’m kneeling at the cross, shouting: come on, there’s room.