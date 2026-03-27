Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Richard Willett's avatar
Richard Willett
10h

This is fascinating and very important information. I have been exposing Chabad for a few years now. Great work

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31 replies by Jana S Bennun and others
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Unlearn
10h

As I began reading I was wondering, then you said it, "Whether the politicians understand this theology or are simply being used as useful idiots remains a chilling question". Yes, very chilling. And it appears that either through bad intentions or stupidity, those who should be looking out for us sell us down the river --- again and again.

Thank you, Jana!💐

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