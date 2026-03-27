While we are all busy with the war in Iran, distracted by the lifting gasoline prices, and worried about the stability of our own homes, the Chabadniks are happy campers, marching steadily into our government offices.

They are making sure that "Education and Sharing Day" - a sophisticated cover for the promotion of the Noahide Laws - continues its quiet march across the American landscape.

This year, they have reached a new milestone in their campaign by handing out cute little yellow or blue plastic Noah’s Ark boats - the ARK program.

To the unsuspecting "goy," these look like nothing more than an innocent little box for loose coins, a playful way to encourage children or politicians to perform a simple act of kindness.

But to the Chabadniks, this is a symbol of the highest order.

It is a physical sign of the Rebbe’s global mission and a ritual of Gentile submission to the Noahide Laws - a process happening step by step, a little here and a little there, always moving deeper into our civic life.

Education and Sharing Day - Texas House 2023 - Cute Little Yellow Boat ( click)

Education and Sharing Day - Texas 2026 ( click)

If you walked onto the floor of the Texas House of Representatives, you wouldn’t just see law books and laptops. Instead, you would see a bright yellow ( or blue) plastic boat sitting on the desk of every single lawmaker.

To someone passing by, it looks like a toy or a friendly donation bin. But these "boats" are actually part of a high level ceremony for Education and Sharing Day, and they represent a massive shift in how our government is being "taught" to think about law and morality.

These yellow boats are called ARKs (Acts of Random Kindness), and they are the centerpiece of a mission by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. In a coordinated effort, seventeen rabbis met with Governor Greg Abbott to present a proclamation honoring the birth of their leader, the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

While the ceremony was presented as a celebration of "universal values," the physical presence of these boats on government tables is a silent sign of something much deeper: the implementation of the Seven Noahide Laws as the new moral "bedrock" of our state.

The deception here is that these symbols are made to look innocent so that no one notices the religious agenda behind them. For the public, it’s just a “cute boat” for charity.

But in the world of Chabad, the Ark has a secret, “dark” Kabbalistic meaning.

They believe the world is “broken” and that these specific rituals - like dropping a coin into this specific vessel - are the only way to “fix” creation and “sweeten” God’s judgment.

By putting these on the desks of our elected officials, they are subtly signaling that our Constitutional laws are secondary to this Talmudic system. It is a way of “training” our leaders to submit to a spiritual order that most Americans haven’t even heard of.

This isn’t just happening in Texas. In Alabama, the Governor has already signed a paper saying that the Noahide Laws are the “bedrock of society” and is telling citizens they should actually “practice” them.

Governor of Alabama Noahide Proclamation ( click)

In Arizona, local mayors are now saying that the Rebbe’s private teachings should be the main goal of public education.

Arizona Education Day USA - Call for Noahide Laws ( click)

The yellow boat appearing on child’s or legislator’s table is not a toy; it is a tzedakah box (or pushka), the primary tool of the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s global mission.

I explained it in my article here :

The Innocent Gift that Wasn’t So Innocent ( click and please read so you understand)

While marketed to the unsuspecting public as the “ARK” program - an acronym for “Acts of Routine Kindness” - this is a calculated implementation of a specific Kabbalistic ritual designed to bring the non-Jewish world into a state of spiritual submission.

To the average teacher, parent, or “goy” politician, it looks like an innocent lesson in charity. But to Chabad, the Ark is a profound symbol of the Noahide Laws, serving as a physical “vessel” to capture the divine sparks that they believe only Jewish souls can properly “elevate.”

The deep Kabbalistic symbolism behind the boat is rooted in the doctrine of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world).

In this worldview, the physical world is “broken,” and the act of a Gentile dropping a coin into this specific vessel is a ritual intended to “sweeten” the attribute of strict Judgment (Gevurah) with Mercy (Chesed).

It is a spiritual “rectification” where the non-Jewish world is trained to perform daily acts that acknowledge the superior moral authority of the Rabbinic system.

By accepting the boat, you are symbolically accepting a submissive role in a cosmic hierarchy that is never explained in the glossy brochures handed out to school boards and governors.

Whether our politicians in Texas or Alabama ( and in every other state) truly understand this theology or are simply being used as “useful idiots” for a photo-op remains a chilling question.

When a state representative allows a yellow ARK to sit on their desk, they are signaling - consciously or not - that our secular Constitutional laws are secondary to this “Universal” Noahide code.

This is a massive deception that uses the language of “kindness” to bypass the Establishment Clause and install a parallel religious legal system.

It is a “habituation” of our children, teaching them from a young age to follow the Rebbe’s “ARK” mission without ever knowing the dark, mystical cosmology that sits beneath the surface of that smiling yellow boat.

I urge every parent to see through this “playful” mask and realize that your child is being recruited into a mission that views them as a “Noahide kid” under Rabbinic jurisdiction.

This is a direct violation of our religious freedom and the sovereignty of our families.

Refuse the boat, take your children out of these compromised schools, and turn toward homeschooling where you can protect them from this subtle, step-by-step indoctrination.

Do not let your family be a part of this “rectification” of the world; our freedom depends on our ability to discern the secret symbols being placed in our hands.

More Sources:

Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Birthday Celebration as Education Day USA 2026 - Mentions ARK Program ( Little Yellow Boat) Proudly ( click)

ARK Project for Charity ( This video features Rabbi Levi Greenberg of El Paso discussing the "ARK" project and how it is being used to "elevate" the community through the Rebbe's specific teachings on universal morality.)

ARK Giving Project ( click)

El Paso School District First to Adopt ARK ( click)

Chabad.org - Little Yellow Arks ( click)