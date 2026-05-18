When I watched the footage of the massive, 22-foot metallic gold statue of Donald Trump being erected and formally dedicated in Florida, a wave of profound nausea and disgust washed over me.

The depth of the Trump cult has been obvious to me since well before he was ever elected, but this recent spectacle has pushed things way too far.

For those of you who read my Substack regularly, you already know my family’s history. You know that Joseph Stalin’s regime murdered my grandfather, Julius, in the frozen expanses of Siberia. I shared that painful story with you in an article because it is a permanent reminder of what happens when absolute power and unchecked personal adulation collide.

Watching the behavior of Trump and the sickening adoration of his followers struck me like a bolt of lightning, carrying the terrifyingly familiar scent of an autocrat’s cult of personality.

I am well aware that saying this will infuriate the “trumpsters” reading this, but just watching the way this man acts makes it painfully obvious that he is not a Christian at all.

He functions as a Zionist shill, a traitor to fundamental American values, and most likely a profoundly sick narcissist dealing with a horrific personality disorder. I say this without hesitation because it is my absolute right under freedom of speech, and because I refuse to stay silent while watching history repeat its darkest psychological patterns.

Do not waste your time trying to label me a Democrat, because I am neither a Democrat nor a Republican. I refuse to belong to the Trump cult, and I refuse to carry water for a corrupt two party system.

I belong to no political camp, and I will always speak exactly as I feel.

To truly understand the absurdity and danger of what we are witnessing in modern America, we have to look past the partisan theater and examine the psychological mechanisms shared by Donald Trump and Joseph Stalin.

While their economic ideologies sit on opposite ends of the spectrum, their blueprints for capturing the minds of their followers are chillingly identical.

Both figures understood that to bypass the laws and institutions of a nation, you must first build a cult around your physical person, convincing the public that loyalty to the leader matters far more than loyalty to the truth.

In the Soviet Union, Stalin took the secular ideology of communism and systematically transformed it into a rigid religion with himself at the absolute center.

Even though traditional Marxist doctrine “claimed” to focus on the collective workforce rather than individual rulers, Stalin bypassed those rules to build a pervasive cult of personality while he was fully alive and ruling. Many massive portraits, and brightly painted monuments were erected across the USSR to enforce absolute devotion.

If a giant image of the leader is everywhere, it sends a psychological message to the populace: the leader is the state, and to question him is to commit treason against reality itself.

The Appearance of the 22-foot Doral golf course monument ( click) reveals that the Trump movement is utilizing the exact same psychological strategy.

Erecting a gold statue of a living political figure is an aesthetic completely foreign to traditional Western democracies, and it is something that historically has not happened in the United States. In a healthy republic, monuments are made of stone or bronze and built decades after a leader has passed, signaling that the individual has faded into history while the institutions of the country endure.

In the early days of our nation, the state of Virginia did commission Jean-Antoine Houdon’s marble statue of George Washington in 1796 while he was still alive. However, that was modeled as a life sized, human portrait meant to capture a citizen soldier stepping down from power to return to his farm ( click) - the exact opposite of a larger than life, gilded monument celebrating personal supremacy.

Larger than life monuments of a living man are the exclusive visual language of autocracy.

We see it throughout history with Roman emperors like Nero, who erected a 120-foot bronze colossus of himself outside his palace, and modern dictators like North Korea’s Kim Il Sung or Turkmenistan’s Saparmurat Niyazov, who built a rotating golden statue of himself that turned to face the sun.

Only individuals driven by severe, unchecked personality disorders feel the need to cast their own likeness in gold while they still breathe.

It is a deliberate effort to shift the loyalty of citizens away from abstract concepts like a constitution, a system of laws, or objective truth, and bind it entirely to the physical person of the leader.

The deep psychological harm of this mindset is that it utterly destroys our capacity for independent thought and genuine relationship.

When a leader is elevated to the status of an infallible protector, his followers become so dependent on the predictable narrative provided by the leader that they begin to defend the very structures that exploit them.

Any negative information, any character flaw, or any betrayal of principle is instantly dismissed as a conspiracy by the enemy.

This creates an incredibly toxic, hyper critical environment where members of the cult feel fully justified in attacking and condemning anyone who refuses to bow to the image.

It replaces the basic human decency of treating our neighbors with love and empathy, substituting it with a cold, defensive rigidity.

This subversion becomes explicitly grotesque when it bleeds into the realm of Christian faith.

The recent dedication of the Doral statue was led by Evangelical Pastor Mark Burns, a longtime spiritual adviser to Trump. The ceremony, which Newsweek reported ( click) also moved to Mar-a-Lago, featured pastors literally laying hands on and praying over the monument.

When the predictable public backlash erupted, comparing the 22-foot gold leafed colossus to the biblical golden calf, Burns quickly went on the defensive.

He took to X and interviews with LBC ( click) to argue, “This statue was not created for worship. It was created as a symbol of resilience, patriotism, courage, and gratitude.” He doubled down by writing, “Let me be very clear. We worship the Lord Jesus Christ and Him alone... Honour is not worship. Respect is not idolatry.”

But this theological damage control is a tragedy.

In the New Testament, the gospel is presented as a beautifully simple, liberating reality. Christ permanently shattered the old structures of rituals and human gatekeepers.

The New Covenant declares that the cage door is wide open, inviting every believer into a direct relationship with the Father through Jesus Christ rooted in freedom and love.

When Christian leaders stand before a literal 22-foot gilded monument of a politician and use spiritual language to defend it, they are throwing away that freedom.

Instead of approaching a political leader as a public servant and holding him accountable, monitoring his heavy responsibilities to the nation, and keeping him grounded - these evangelicals went a step further and raised a golden calf like idol of him.

This act is the modern day replication of the ancient Israelites constructing a physical deity because they grew terrified of an invisible God and demanded something tangible to worship.

Contrary to the pastor’s words and elaborate defenses, this spectacle is not an act of patriotism; it is an undeniable act of idolatry.

We must have the courage to call this exactly what it is.

Whether it is the iron fist of a Soviet dictator or the glittering spectacle of a modern political movement, the underlying trap is the same.

It is an invitation to voluntary slavery, asking us to trade the freedom of our conscience and our faith for the hollow promises of a cult of personality.

I will not sit quietly and watch citizens obsessing over the gold plated idol while the open sky of true freedom lies just outside the door.

Sources are underlined above