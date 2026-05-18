Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Jennifer Marshall Rogers's avatar
Jennifer Marshall Rogers
14h

I also think of the book of Daniel and the statue that Nebuchadnezzar erected.

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Liz Thompson's avatar
Liz Thompson
12hEdited

I wish I could share an image: It is a statue of Nebuchadnezzar with the caption: "Evangelicals be like, 'We'd vote for Nebuchadnezzar again'". These same Christians who state that this isn't idolatry will be the first to call the veneration of Saints, idolatry,; even though, they lived humbly, sacrificed for Christ and others, and were not canonized until years after their death. But hey; erect a gold statue of a narcissist dictator while is still alive - no problem. The Trump-splaining is out of control.

Maybe Trump will end up like ole' Neb turning into a wild beast and eating grass.

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