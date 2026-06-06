Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1d

This shocked me when I first heard it a few days ago.

I'm perpetually flabbergasted in how demonically crafty these creatures are at accomplishing their agenda(s).

As djt dismantles the world by his chess "game" in Iran, the pieces of their plans keep being put into place.

Thank you sister! Blessings to you & your's.💐

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Steven Ben-Nun's avatar
Steven Ben-Nun
1d

This morning, my wife shared this article with me, and as I listen to it, the horrors of what I was hearing just sent chills down your spine. I think a little small state like Israel can so dominate the American people because of their gullibility and believing total nonsense could very well become a reality. If the American people do not stand up once and for all and get proactive and stop this. This article needs to be shared everywhere on every platform possible.

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