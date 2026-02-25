Amir Tsarfati and Jack Hibbs (Please click the video link ( underlined) and listen carefully from minute 45:17 to 46:10 to hear Amir’s statement in full context.)

From approximately 45:17 to 46:10, Amir argues that God will judge the nations based on how they treat Israel and its land. He cites Joel 3 to claim that the nations will be gathered for judgment in the Valley of Jehoshaphat, not on the basis of faith in Christ, but on whether they divided the land of Israel and opposed the Jews living in the land today. He emphasizes that the land and the people are inseparable in God’s covenant and insists that God is not transferring that land to anyone else.

Instead of pointing his own people to Christ and preaching the Gospel to them, Amir comes to the United States to urge Christians to support the political state of Israel and its policies. He then uses prophecy in a threatening way, warning that if you do not comply, God will judge you based on how you supported and treated his country.

This goes beyond mere misinterpretation. It becomes coercion, an abuse of Scripture, and a misuse of God’s people for political ends.

From the moment Jesus said, “It is finished,” God’s redemptive plan reached its fulfillment and its true center - Christ Jesus.

The prophets spoke in promises and shadows, but Christ brought the reality they pointed toward. Through His death and resurrection He established the New Covenant, redefining who God’s people are and opening the inheritance to all who belong to Him, not by ethnicity or territory, but by faith in Christ.

Because of this, the entire Bible must be read through the lens of the New Covenant.

The law, the prophets, and every promise find their meaning in Jesus. Any interpretation that ignores this returns to shadows after the light has already come.

This is why the claim that God will judge the nations based on their support for the modern State of Israel and its territorial boundaries cannot stand when tested against Scripture. Joel chapter 3 is often cited to support this idea, yet a careful reading shows that the prophet is condemning violence and exploitation, not modern political disagreements.

Joel describes the crimes: “They have cast lots for my people and have traded a boy for a prostitute, and have sold a girl for wine and have drunk it” Joel 3:3. He continues, “I will gather all the nations… because they have scattered them among the nations and have divided up my land” Joel 3:2.

The dividing of the land in this context refers to conquest and forced exile, not criticism of Israeli government or loyalty to Bibi Netanyahu and his political decisions.

Joel is speaking about human trafficking, displacement, and imperial violence. To equate modern policy positions with those crimes is to remove the passage from its historical setting and assign it a meaning it was never intended to carry.

The so called Valley of Jehoshaphat is central to this misunderstanding.

The name “Jehoshaphat” means “the LORD judges,” indicating a theological declaration rather than a geographic prediction. Joel presents a prophetic courtroom scene in which God judges injustice.

There is no historical record of a literal gathering of all nations in such a valley, nor does Scripture identify a specific location by that name. The association of the term with the Kidron Valley east of today’s Jerusalem developed later through tradition, not through Joel’s text itself. In ancient times, that valley was not called by this name. To insist that a modern location bearing a later title fulfills Joel’s prophecy grossly undermines how prophetic language works.

Names assigned after the fact do not create fulfillment.

We have a London Street in Texas, yet no one claims that the city of London once stood there. To argue that nations will gather in a modern valley because it now bears a biblical name is no more convincing than claiming that world leaders will convene on London Street in Houston because of its name.

Joel’s message is about divine judgment, not cartography. It declares that the Lord judges injustice; it does not map a future military assembly point.

It is also neither historically nor logistically possible for all the armies of all nations to assemble in a single valley in Israel. Such a literal reading collapses under its own weight. Prophetic literature uses imagery to convey theological truths. To treat this imagery as a literal military scenario reveals a deep misunderstanding of the nature of prophecy itself.

More importantly, the New Testament shifts the focus from land to Christ.

The apostles never warned nations about dividing geographic Israel. Instead, they proclaimed that the promises find their fulfillment in Christ and extend to all nations through Him. “There is neither Jew nor Greek… for you are all one in Christ Jesus. And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s offspring, heirs according to promise” Galatians 3:28–29.

The inheritance is no longer tied to ethnicity or territory but to belonging to Christ. Jesus expanded the promise beyond a strip of land when He said, “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth” Matthew 5:5.

The scope is universal, not national.

When Jesus described the judgment of nations, He did not mention borders, treaties, or territorial disputes. Instead, He spoke of mercy toward the vulnerable. “As you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me” Matthew 25:40.

Nations are measured by how they treat the hungry, the stranger, the sick, and the imprisoned. This stands in direct contrast to claims that divine judgment hinges on support for modern land claims.

Scripture also makes clear that no nation enjoys immunity from judgment. Ancient Israel itself was judged when it committed injustice. “You only have I known of all the families of the earth; therefore I will punish you for all your iniquities” Amos 3:2

Covenant privilege never guaranteed protection; it increased responsibility. If ancient Israel was not exempt from judgment, no modern state of Israel can claim unconditional divine endorsement.

In truth, Israel will be judged for its treatment of innocent children and the people of Palestine.

Under the New Covenant, God’s people are defined by union with Christ. “No one who denies the Son has the Father. Whoever confesses the Son has the Father also” 1 John 2:23.

To belong to God is inseparable from belonging to the Son. The dividing line of judgment is one’s response to Christ. “Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life; whoever does not obey the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God remains on him” John 3:36

No nation will be judged based on acceptance or rejection of a modern state - whether Israel, Sweden, or the Republic of Congo. Judgment is based on Christ.

When symbolic language is forced into literal geography to support political narratives, the prophetic message is distorted. The focus shifts from divine justice to national entitlement and from moral accountability to territorial claims. Scripture is then used to sanctify human agendas rather than to call those agendas into judgment. Don’t be fooled by Amir’s gross misunderstanding of the Holy Scriptures.

A faithful reading recognizes that the Valley of Jehoshaphat proclaims a timeless truth: the Lord judges nations based on justice, mercy, and their treatment of human beings made in His image. Joel’s prophecy does not grant perpetual political mandates or shield any nation from accountability. It warns all peoples that oppression, exploitation, and violence will face divine judgment.

In the end, the question facing every nation and every person is not whether they have aligned themselves with a particular state but whether they have responded to the Son and embodied His mercy.

The cross, not territory, stands at the center of God’s purposes. Any theology that moves Christ from that center risks exchanging the eternal kingdom for the fleeting ambitions of this world.