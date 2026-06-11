The shift from just “abstract” religious ideas to a real, functioning global Noahide legal system is happening right under our noses.

This November ( 2026), the First International Congress of Noahides ( click) is gathering in Jerusalem, and it is not just some casual theological conference.

It is a highly organized assembly designed to build a worldwide Noahide judicial and political structure.

They are openly planning to draft a binding universal charter, elect councils across six continents, and officially launch the First International Rabbinic Court, or Beit Din:

Led by Rabbi Oury Cherki, this supreme legal body will use regional judges to oversee a strict, three stage process where non-Jewish people make official legal declarations, locking themselves into a centralized authority based in Jerusalem.

What makes this incredibly alarming is how deeply it is plugging into top level Israeli government diplomacy.

The grand finale of this event is scheduled to take place at Beit HaNasi, the official residence of the President of Israel.

Delegates from all over the world will read a formal declaration in their own languages and hand the signed global charter directly to the Israeli president to secure official Israeli state recognition.

This kind of political backing is exactly what I have been warning about.

For decades, American politicians have been quietly slipping recognition of these Noahide concepts into congressional resolutions and education acts, slowly setting the stage to present these codes as the official moral foundation of our civil laws and global governance.

To make this massive expansion look like a divine, historical inevitability, the organizers are twisting scripture to manipulate people.

They are plastering their materials with a verse from Zechariah 2:5 claiming that this international Noahide court system is the fulfillment of the prophecy that many nations will join together as one people of God.

It is a complete trick.

From any true scriptural perspective, those promises were already fulfilled through Christ and the spread of Christian faith, not through a future compliance driven Noahide international court. These scriptures are all about Jesus Christ - not about Talmudic Jews and their Noahide laws invention.

Hijacking bible verses to justify a new global Noahide courts is a deliberate attempt to trick people into submitting to a Judaic legal system in which christians will be persecuted and eventually beheaded for their faith in Jesus.

We are watching a well financed, highly organized global Judaic network go live in real time, complete with its own international finance committee, mandatory fees, and a unified curriculum.

Individuals are being pressured to stand before this newly formed Rabbinic Court to receive an official compliance status, completely subordinating themselves to a Jewish group of judges.

As this entire infrastructure prepares to launch this November, the convergence of Western political laws, twisted Judaic theology, and international Noahide courts should serve as an urgent wake up call that a dangerous system of Noahide global control is being built right before our eyes under the fake banner of universal moral unity and under the banner of “ prophecy fulfillment”.

Source:

First International Congress of Noahides ( click)