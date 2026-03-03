As a Christian, I have spent my life standing for the sanctity of the womb. I celebrated when Roe v. Wade was overturned, believing we were finally returning to a nation that honors the Creator's design for life. But lately, I’ve started looking behind the curtain of the "pro-life" legal machinery.

What I found should make every Christian, and every American who values the separation of church and state, deeply uneasy.

While we were marching, a small but influential group of activists was busy "slipping" a different kind of law into our system - and it was not the Law of the Gospel, but the Noahide Laws.

And they are using our own Christian voices as “megaphones" to do it.

In the landmark Dobbs case that ended Roe, a brief was filed that didn’t just talk about the heartbeat or the Constitution. It was the Amicus Curiae brief filed by the Jewish Pro-Life Foundation (JPLF) and the Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV).

Supreme Court.gov

On the surface, it looked like a beautiful display of interfaith unity. But look closer at the funding. This brief was orchestrated and funded by The Justice Foundation, a powerful Christian legal group led by Allan Parker.

Why would a Christian organization pay for a Jewish brief? Because the Jewish brief contained a "secret weapon" that Christian theology lacks in the courtroom: the claim of a Universal Moral Code.

The brief argued that abortion isn’t just a sin for Jews; it is a violation of the Seven Noahide Laws - specifically the prohibition of “bloodshed.” They used a very clever, non literal translation of Genesis 9:6, rendering “Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed” as “Whoever sheds the blood of a man within a man” (the fetus).

Amicus Curiae Brief of Jewish Pro-life Foundation ( click)

Here is where the “warning” comes in.

As a Christian, I believe in one law - Christ’s law of love - for all people under God. But the Noahide system being promoted here is a two-tiered system. According to the very Talmudic sources (Sanhedrin 57b) cited in these pro life briefs:

For the “Noahide” (the Gentile/Christian): Feticide is a capital crime. Under this strict interpretation, a Gentile woman who gets an abortion - or the doctor who performs it - could be liable for the death penalty. For the Jew: The law is different. Traditional Jewish law (Halakha) does not view the fetus as a full person (nephesh) until birth. Therefore, a Jewish woman who terminates a pregnancy is not guilty of murder and faces no capital punishment.

It is a massive wake up call to realize that the Christian and Jewish views on abortion are actually worlds apart.

As Rabbi Breitowitz explains ( video bellow) , Jewish law (Halacha) does not consider a fetus a full human being (nefesh) until it is born.

In fact, the Talmud (Yevamot 69b) goes as far as to say that for the first 40 days, the embryo is basically just "fluid." While Judaism generally discourages abortion, it is not treated as murder for a Jewish woman and it never carries a death penalty for her.

Chabad.org-Yevamot: 69b Sefaria: Mishneh Torah Laws and Kings

Do you see the trap?

They are using our pro life passion to build a cage that only applies to gentiles - as far as death penalty goes. Listen bellow to rabbi Breitowitz as he spells it out to you with no shame:

The Laws of Abortion for Jews and non-Jews by Rabbi Breitowitz ( click video)

Notice how rabbi Breitowitz in his explanation of why Gentile women are executed for abortion and Jewish women are not - he is referring to commentator Tosafot, that suggest that Gentiles were given a stricter law as a deterrent. He says that the Rabbis believed that Gentile societies were naturally more prone to bloodshed and devaluing life.

So they“tightened” the law for Gentiles, making abortion a capital crime to prevent their societies from becoming “corrupt” or “lawless.” This proves in one way that the Jewish law is a police tactic for the public, not a spiritual law about when life begins.

However, I do not believe that this is the true reason!

Here is the ultimate "bait and switch" with an explanation WHY under the Jewish Noahide Law gentile women have to be executed if they had an abortion ( while Jewish women can be excused).

Are you ready for this? Read on.

In the Talmud we find a phrase : “Ubar Yerech Imo,” which literally translates to “the fetus is the thigh (or limb) of its mother.” In the Jewish legal system, it is a legal status FOR A SLAVE PREGNANT WOMAN.

Under this rule, a fetus of a slave gentile woman is legally considered a part of the mother's body, no different than her arm, her leg, or her kidney. It is not an independent person with its own rights - as we christians believe.

It is a “ thing” that belongs to the Jewish master.

Sefaria: Gittin 23b ( as regarding to the slaves)

If Jewish law doesn't consider a fetus a "person" with a soul, why would a Gentile woman be executed for "murder" if she aborts? The answer in my opinion isn't found in the "sanctity of life," but in the legal category of Theft and Jurisdiction.

According to Noahide legal system, abortion is classified as a sub category of Murder for a Gentile, but the underlying reason it carries the death penalty - while a Jew is exempt - is tied to the concept of “Theft of Potential.”

In the Noahide framework, a Gentile is strictly forbidden from "diminishing" the world that God (the Master) has ordered.

If a Gentile woman aborts, she is seen as "stealing" a potential “servant of God” from the world. Because the fetus is legally viewed as Ubar Yerech Imo (the thigh/limb of the mother), it is treated as a piece of "property" or an "asset" in the eyes of the Jewish Law.

In the Noahide Code, "Theft" (Gezel) is a capital offense. If you steal or destroy even a small amount of value ( less than a penny) from the "master’s" world, you are liable for death by decapitation.

Mishneh Torah Kings and Wars 9

Therefore, destroying a fetus isn't just "killing a person" - it is destroying an asset that the Noahide Code claims jurisdiction over.

“Can anyone think of any other reason why a Gentile woman is executed for an abortion, while a Jewish woman is not?”

The “Theft/Property" explanation is the only one that explains why they call the fetus a "limb" (Ubar Yerech Imo). If it's a limb, it's a "thing." If it's a "thing," you can't be executed for "murdering" it - you can only be executed for "destroying/stealing" it.

Makes sense?

When Christian attorney Allan Parker filed that brief for the Jewish pro lifers, he likely thought he was defending the "Sanctity of Life." He didn't realize he was being deceived and used as a mouthpiece for a system that doesn't actually value the fetus as a person. Instead, he was helping to promote a legal code (the Noahide Laws) that views the Gentile woman as a subject and her fetus as a "piece of property."

This is the part that Allan Parker and other Christians likely never understood: The Noahide Laws do not apply to Jews. A Jew is governed by the 613 Mitzvot. Under that system, a fetus is not a person (Nefesh). If a Jew aborts, they haven't "stolen" anything from God because their legal status is that of a "son" or "partner," not a "slave" or "subject.”

A Gentile is viewed as a subject. If a subject destroys a "limb" (the fetus) that could have become another subject, they have "stolen" from the King's census.

It is a chilling realization that the Jewish "Pro-Life" movement has been used to advance a legal code that views the unborn as property (and the mother as a thief) - a complete betrayal of the Christian belief that every child is a separate soul created in the image of God.

By masking this as a ‘Pro-Life’ effort, these Jewish groups convinced a Christian attorney to help them slip in a legal framework where - if ever fully enforced in the future- Gentiles could be punished with the highest possible penalty (decapitation).

And this is kept as a secret you are not suppose to know.

When Judge Alito wrote the Dobbs decision, he relied heavily on “history and tradition.” He did not mention religion.

We thought he meant our shared American values. But there is a legislative effort - already successful - to redefine that “tradition.”

In 1991, the U.S. Congress passed Public Law 102-14, which officially stated that our nation was founded upon the “Seven Noahide Laws.” Every year, “Education and Sharing Day” resolutions are passed in all 50 states repeating the claim that these laws are the “bedrock of society.”

This is the “cover.” The Noahide laws are now legally considered as “ our American tradition! “

When pro-life Jewish groups testify in state houses, they point to these resolutions. They tell legislators, “You aren’t establishing a religion; you’re just returning to the ‘Noahide’ foundations the government already recognized.”

It is important to understand that in the current U.S. legal system, these Jewish pro life groups aren't asking for immediate executions. Instead, they are playing a "long game" :

They want the Supreme Court to recognize the Noahide Laws as a "Universal Moral Code" that has legal standing first and then:

Once the law is "on the books" or recognized by the courts as a valid moral standard, they simply wait for a shift in the political or judicial climate. If the system were ever fully activated or enforced, the "Standard of Morality" they are building today would become a death trap for the Noahide public tomorrow.

I am and always will be pro-life. I still want to protect every baby. But we must be careful who is holding the pen when our laws are written. And in this case - I worry it’s too late now. Noahide Law is now officially slipped into the abortion ban.

They have allowed the “pro-life” movement to become a vehicle for the Noahide system and traded the freedom of the Gospel for an ancient, two-tiered legal code that we didn’t vote for and many of us don’t understand.

These Jewish pro-lifers are not just supposed “allies”; they are strategic architects.

They have successfully used the “Christian megaphone” to shout their message, while quietly ensuring that the laws they pass will bind the “Gentile” world while leaving their own community with a “religious freedom” exit ramp.

The warning is simple: Support life, but watch the language. If you see “Noahide,” “Universal Ethics,” or “Man within a man” being cited as our “tradition,” know that you are witnessing the quiet installation of a system that views you and your family differently than the people who wrote it.

If you think this is just a fringe theory, look at the men who are actually filing these briefs. One of the most prominent names appearing in these “Noahide” legal filings is Rabbi Yakov David Cohen.

Rabbi Cohen is not just a pro-life activist; he is a Juris Doctor and the founder of the Institute of Noahide Code, a UN accredited NGO. He literally represents the Noahide Law at the United Nations. For years, he has been working in the halls of international power to “unite the UN” under the Seven Noahide Laws, which he describes as the “universal mandate” for a civilized world.

When Rabbi Cohen and his associates file briefs in our Supreme Court or state legislatures, they aren’t just trying to “save babies” in the way you and I are.

They are working a long term project to categorize every American and every person on earth as a “Noahide” subject to this specific legal code.

Ask yourself: Why did the “Christian megaphone” of The Justice Foundation feel the need to amplify a voice that views Christian women as capital criminals under a “Noahide” interpretation of murder, while exempting Jewish women under their own law?

Is it possible that we are witnessing the “sneaky” slipping of the Noahide system into the very fabric of American law?

It is deeply unsettling that a Christian leader like Allan Parker may have been “played” by a legal partner with a much darker hidden agenda. In his rush to win the fight against abortion, Parker likely didn’t do his homework on what the Noahide Laws actually demand.

By using Parker as a high-profile “Christian megaphone,” these groups managed to slip a radical, discriminatory legal philosophy into the records of the U.S. Supreme Court.

It’s hard to believe that Rabbi Cohen sat Parker down and explained that the “morality” they were pushing carries an execution warrant for the public but a pass for the Jewish group promoting it. Whether Parker was genuinely fooled by their “artificial friendliness” or just too focused on a short term political victory, he effectively helped open the door for a “Universal Noahide Code” that treats the rest of the world far more harshly than the people who wrote it.

By using the “history and tradition” of our pro-life stance as a Trojan Horse, they have successfully inserted the language of a two-tiered legal system into our courts.

We wanted a nation that protects life. Are we instead getting a nation that enforces the Noahide Code? If Rabbi Cohen can promote this at the United Nations, and then turn around and write it into our domestic abortion filings, we are no longer just fighting for the unborn - we are fighting for the very nature of our legal sovereignty.

Wake up, Church. The language is changing, the laws are shifting, and the "tradition" they are citing might not be the one you think it is.

