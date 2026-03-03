Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Brian
6d

Thank you Jana. Our enemy is deceitful and cunning.

Art Hutchinson
6dEdited

Thorough and chillingly informative as always, Jana. Nice work.

Murder is always wrong. Period. A person's a person, no matter how small, regardless of ethnicity or any other considerations. Yet against that backdrop consider also a spiritual angle found in Ex 1:8-2:10 + Matt 2 (whole chapter) + John 3:3-12 + Rev 12:1-4, salted by passages (e.g., Eph 2:1,5, Rom 3) which help us to see the default deadness of humankind in sin, in Adam.

These Talmudic tyrants are clever and dangerous, yes, but they're also nothing new under the sun.

That Biblical picture is one of Satan and his minions (demons, plus all unregenerate people) being determined to kill Christ and His "minions"--those born again from above, by God's Holy Spirit.

Are they bloodthirsty for others also? No question. But when we frame the ultimate battle as God does in Gen 3:15 - "the seed the woman" (Christ the holy seed (Isaiah 6:13) who goes into the ground (John 12:24) to spread spiritual seed to take root in good soil and bear fruit; Matt 13) VERSUS the seed of the serpent (default; everyone unless/until they are born again), the twisted and two-tiered (partial) perverseness of these so-called Noahide laws and their supporters makes more sense (at least to me).

Not only is this an ethno-supremacist thing. It's also a way to justify killing and enslaving as many people as possible, true Jews (Christians) first; everyone else, including them, second. Think, e.g., not only of the gruesome killings of Christians which may lie ahead, but also of the JINO women who are only storing up wrath for themselves by having abortions thinking it's just fine because some wacko religious authority approved it. Nothing new under the sun.

