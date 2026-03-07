Most Americans believe wars start because our country is in danger. We trust that soldiers are sent into battle only after careful debate, after Congress votes and only when there is no other choice.

But what if the wars unfolding today are being described in Jewish religious language that turns supposed enemies into characters from Old Testament stories?

When Old Testament texts begin appearing in political speeches and Israel’s political and religious leaders speak about war as a commandment ( mitzva) - the public has a right to ask a difficult question:

are these conflicts being driven purely by national security, or by something much older and far more sinister than most christians realize?

One of the most striking examples came when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invoked the biblical enemy Amalek during wartime speeches. Addressing the Israeli public and soldiers, Netanyahu quoted the biblical command:

“Remember What Amalek Did to You” ( click to listen)

The phrase comes from Deuteronomy 25:17–19. In the Hebrew Old Testament Bible Amalek represents a people who attacked the Israelites in the wilderness.

The biblical story later includes a command to completely destroy Amalek.

Because of that history, the word carries powerful symbolic meaning in Jewish religious thought and has long been used as a metaphor or a “ code” for enemies who supposedly seek “the destruction of the Jews.”

When the term appears in today’s political speeches about war, it should immediately raise concerns.

Invoking Amalek transforms a seeming geopolitical conflict into Jewish “ holy war” where supposed “ enemy” must be completely destroyed.

The same pattern appears in discussions surrounding the Jewish holiday of Purim.

Purim commemorates the story told in the Book of Esther. According to the narrative, the “Jewish “ people were living under the Persian Empire when a royal advisor named Haman plotted to destroy them. The story ends with the “Jewish people “surviving and defeating their enemies.

What makes this story particularly relevant today is geography. Ancient Persia corresponds to modern Iran. Because of that connection, today’s Jewish rabbis draw parallels between the ancient story and the current geopolitical confrontation with Iran.

Recent events have made those comparisons even more explicit. When an Israeli military strike on Iran occurred shortly before the holiday of Purim, rabbis and Jewish political commentators began openly referencing the story of Esther.

Some statements described Iran as emerging from the “same ancestral land of Haman.”

In one public statement, Netanyahu himself drew the historical parallel clearly:

“Twenty-five hundred years ago in ancient Persia a tyrant rose against us with the very same goal, to utterly destroy our people… Today as well this evil regime will fall.”:

Death of Iranian Leader Just Before Purim Revives Book of Esther Parallels ( click)

This kind of rhetoric raises deep concerns.

Recent war with Iran is framed as a continuation of ancient religious struggle of the Jews.

There is a concept in Jewish law called “milchemet mitzvah” - meaning a commanded war.

In Jewish legal literature, wars could be categorized into two main types:

Milchemet reshut referred to discretionary wars that required approval from religious authorities. Milchemet mitzvah referred to wars considered obligatory, such as wars of self defense or wars commanded in biblical times.

Religious Zionist fanatics claim that modern conflicts involving Israel fall into this category. They argue that wars fought to “defend “Israel’s survival are supposedly commanded by God.

In the video bellow, rabbi Leff describes the pre emptive strike against Iran by Israel and the United States as a mitzvah, meaning a religious commandment. His reasoning is based on a principle found in the Babylonian Talmud which states: “If someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first.”

Rabbi Leff: Now is the Time to Prepare … ( click)

In his explanation, the war therefore becomes a part of a Judaic theology viewed as fulfilling a commandment - aka Holy War of the Jews.

The role of Judaic religion in political conflict becomes even more dangerous when examining rabbinic teachings about Christianity.

In Judaism, the biblical figure of Edom (descendants of Esau) is systematically identified with the Roman Empire, a connection that evolved during the late Roman and Byzantine periods as Rome transitioned into a Christian empire.

For Kabbalistic thinkers, Edom became the primary code name for Christianity and Western civilization at large. Judaism views the historical conflict between Jacob and Esau as an eternal metaphysical struggle, merging the identity of Edom with Amalek, the archetypal “eternal enemy” of the Jewish people.

While “Amalek” is a synonym for immediate “threats” like for example “the Gaza or Iran” - many prominent rabbis today maintain the identification of Edom/Amalek with the Christian West, suggesting that the ultimate “spiritual war” is against the very foundations of Western religion and culture.

Jewish Encyclopedia on Edom / Amalek ( click)

Bheria from muslimskeptic.com has written perhaps the most comprehensive article on this subject that is not only well researched but provides great sources that can be easily verified:

Judaism on Destruction of Christianity ( click)

In the United States, Christian Zionists and general supporters of Israel often remain unaware of these deep seated Rabbinic teachings.

When Prime Minister Netanyahu invokes "Amalek" as he did during the current conflict in Gaza and now with Iran - American supporters typically hear a call to defeat a specific “terrorist” group.

However, within the context of Jewish worldview, such an invocation can carry far broader implications, connecting to the "destruction of all enemies" that stand in the way of “Jewish messianic redemption.”

Christianity is an enemy of Judaism.

Rabbis like Tovia Singer and Mendel Kessin have been vocal about this connection.

Rabbi Singer frequently frames Christianity as Edom and as a spiritual force that seeks to "swallow" the Jewish soul through missionizing, while Rabbi Kessin has taught that Western civilization, despite its current support for Israel, is a "fraudulent" imposter of the true spirituality of Jacob that must ultimately be "purified" or overcome to allow for the revelation of the Messiah:

Edom is Rome and Christendom ( click and listen from minute mark 9:45 on)

In the video bellow Rabbi Mendel Kessin presents a metaphysical framework where Christianity is not merely a different faith, but the primary source of the “spirit of Amalek” in the world.

He argues that the historical origin of intense anti-Semitism lies within Christianity because it claims to follow the God of Israel while simultaneously “abrogating” or nullifying His laws:

Rabbi Kessin: Secret of Amalek ( click the underlined sentence and go to 1 hour and 8 minute mark to listen)

Kessin describes Christianity as the “greatest mockery of all,” characterizing the Christian belief system as a “strategy” to “do whatever you want” while pretending to serve God.

By identifying this “mockery” as the “concept of Amalek,” he suggests that the Western world - historically synonymous with Edom - supposedly operates with a deep seated, often subconscious hatred of the Jews because allegedly, the Jewish presence serves as a constant reminder of an uncompromised accountability to God that the West rejects.

The most jarring aspect of Kessin’s teaching is the implication that the “redemption” (Geulah) of the Jewish people necessitates the removal or destruction of this spiritual Christian force.

In Kessin’s view, the final stage of history involves God “revealing Himself” and putting an end to this “terrible mockery.” ( end to Christianity)

Kessin’s "Secret of Amalek" is essentially a warning:

The current friendship between the West and Israel is a functional tool of Providence, but the ultimate goal is the dissolution of the Western Christian religious order.

In his view, the "Christian Zionists" are participating in a process that will eventually result in the total "rectification" of their own belief systems, which he characterizes as the end of the "mockery" of Edom.

For Christian Zionists who believe they are in a partnership with Israel, this Judaic perspective suggests a “self-dug grave”; it implies that while their political or financial support is currently utilized, the underlying Rabbinic theology views their religious system as a “fraudulent” entity that must ultimately vanish for the true “cornerstone” aka “the Jewish nation” - to be fully realized.

I am dumbfounded that Judaic rabbis and Israel’s politicians are speaking so directly and clearly about their plans to end Christianity, which they call "Amalek", and Christian Zionists still can’t wake up to this fact in numbers that could stop this.

When prominent figures like Rabbi Kessin openly describe the New Testament as a "strategy of mockery" and identify the West as the final target of spiritual "purification," the silence from the pews of America is deafening.

One must wonder if the lack of discernment on the side of Christian Zionists stems from a systemic dulling of the senses, perhaps through environmental factors like the fluoride in their water, or if their collective IQ has simply dropped to the level of a monkey, leaving them unable to connect the dots - to their own detriment.