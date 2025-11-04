Urgent Warning : Training the Judges for a New Order
URGENT WARNING : Noahide judges officially being schooled and prepared in Jerusalem, Israel
They are preparing and training Noahide judges in Jerusalem, Israel, so the system will be ready when it is officially implemented on a global scale.
Something little known is unfolding quietly in Israel, and it is never discussed within religious, political or academic circles. The Noahide Academy of Israel, established with the Brit Olam World Noahide…