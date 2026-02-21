So much for my short break from toxic Zionism.

Yesterday, while driving my daughter to her math tutor and waiting as she studied, I finally pulled up the newly released interview between Tucker Carlson and Mike Huckabee, filmed right in the middle of a Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.

Tucker Confronts Mike Huckabee in Israeli Airport Interview ( click)

Watching the recent interview between Tucker Carlson and Mike Huckabee at Ben Gurion Airport was a heavy, jarring experience. It was a masterclass in tension, and frankly, it was painful to watch. You could see the spiritual and psychological weight of the room pressing down on the conversation.

Tucker was in a situation that would make anyone uneasy.

He was sitting in a country where the media and government have branded him with the “antisemite” label simply for having the courage to ask questions. He was visibly intimidated and uncomfortable, likely feeling the chilling effect of being under constant surveillance in a place where he clearly wasn’t welcome. In fact, Tucker revealed that he had requested an interview with Netanyahu himself, but Bibi denied him, leaving him to face the Ambassador in a high stakes standoff instead.

The hostility wasn’t just in the air; it was in the way Tucker’s team was treated. He described how men identifying as airport security confiscated their passports and hauled his executive producer, Justin Wells, into a side room for a “humiliation exercise” and a “third degree” interrogation. They wanted to know exactly what was said in the interview, what their politics were, and even what Huckabee had said back to them.

While the Israeli authorities and the U.S. Embassy later denied anything was wrong and claiming it was just routine, it was clearly a surveillance state flex against a journalist they don’t like. Huckabee, on the other hand, sat there looking like he was in his own living room, perfectly calm and polished. But that calmness came from a place of hiding facts and covering up realities that the American public needs to know.

One of the most frustrating aspects of the exchange was seeing how Huckabee played the role of the ultimate diplomat while withholding the dark reality of how Christians are actually being treated on the ground. He failed to mention that the Israeli government has been aggressively withholding visas for Christian clergy and workers, a situation so critical that Huckabee himself previously had to write a strong, almost threatening letter to the Interior Ministry in July 2025 to get them to release those visas.

In that letter, he warned he might have to tell American Christians to stop traveling to Israel and stop their donations because of the “hostility” and “bureaucratic harassment” they face. By staying silent on this during the interview, he painted a false picture of “brotherly love.”

Huckabee Pretends Israel Welcomes Christians ( click)

He further distorted the truth when Tucker challenged him on the Aliyah question. Huckabee denied the fact that a Jew who converts to Christ is no longer considered a Jew by the state and is legally barred from making Aliyah.( Law of return)

This is a direct lie by Huckabee.

By law, the moment a Jewish person professes faith in Christ (or any other religion), they are legally classified as “having changed their religion.” In the eyes of the Israeli state, they have severed the spiritual “umbilical cord” to the Jewish people and are rendered ineligible for Aliyah.

Huckabee’s denial of this fact isn’t just a difference of opinion; it is a denial of established Israeli law:

The Oswald Rufeisen Case (1962): Oswald Rufeisen was a Polish Jew who heroically saved hundreds of his people during the Holocaust. He later became a Catholic monk, known as Father Daniel. Despite his ethnic Jewishness and his undeniable service to the Jews, the Supreme Court ruled that a “Jew who has embraced Christianity is not recognized as a Jew in the consciousness of the vast majority of Jews.” Consequently, he was denied the right to Aliyah.

The 1989 Messianic Ruling: The Court reaffirmed this stance, explicitly stating that Messianic Jews - those who maintain Jewish traditions but believe in Jesus - constitute “another religion.” They are therefore excluded from the Law of Return, proving that the state views faith in Christ as a disqualifying factor for citizenship.

The legal system there does not see our faith as a continuation of theirs but as a total departure, yet Huckabee sat there and hid that reality.

It was a clash where one man had the right moral instincts but lacked the “theological swords” to finish the fight.

Tucker was clearly nervous, and while he was correct to point out that Benjamin Netanyahu is not ethnically from that land but of Polish descent (his family name was originally Mileikowsky before his father, Benzion, changed it to “Netanyahu”) - he lacked the foundation to drive the point home.

Tucker’s biggest weakness was his lack of understanding regarding fulfillment theology.

When Huckabee claimed a divine mandate for the land, Tucker couldn’t bring up the simple theology of Genesis 12:3. He couldn’t explain that when God made the promise to Abraham, it was to a man of faith, and the “seed” promised was ultimately Christ, not a secular political state run by men with Polish surnames.

The most heartbreaking part was the discussion on the killing of children and the use of the term “Amalek.” Tucker pointed out that 1 Samuel 15 calls for the killing of infants, but Huckabee dismissed it as a metaphor and then pivoted to calling 14 year olds “terror kids trained by Hamas”

Tucker failed to bring up the thousands of babies - the zero to twelve year olds - who cannot be explained away by “Hamas tactics.” Huckabee was visibly covering up these horrors, even though under international law, Netanyahu himself has been accused of war crimes.

Furthermore, while Huckabee acts as if the alliance between USA and Israel is sacred, he ignores that Netanyahu has reportedly referred to the USA as “New Rome,” and hundreds of rabbinic teachings identify the USA and the West as “Edom” or “Amalek” - the eternal enemies of the Jews that must eventually be blotted out according to Judaic doctrines.

I found myself practically screaming at the screen while listening to this interview: “Come on, Tucker!” It was one of those moments where you can see the truth right in front of you, but the person speaking just can’t quite grab the right weapon to defend it.

I wanted so badly to reach through the monitor and hand him the “Swords of Knowledge” he was missing. I wanted to whisper the scriptures he needed, the specific legal clauses of the Aliyah laws, and the genealogical facts that would have completely shifted the power in that room.

I felt a genuine sense of frustration watching him get backed into a corner by Huckabee’s polished rhetoric. I kept thinking: If only he had studied up on fulfillment theology. If only he had memorized the scriptures that prove the promise is in Christ, not a secular state. I so wanted to help him navigate that minefield of gaslighting, perhaps by pointing him toward a briefing with someone like Francesca Albanese who could have taught him how to dismantle those arguments with clinical, legal precision.

But I couldn’t. I had to sit there and watch a well meaning man get outmaneuvered because he didn’t have his facts ready. It was a painful reminder that in a “den of lions” your best intentions are useless if you haven’t done your homework well.

More Sources:

Israel Detains Tucker Carlson ( click)

Israel’s Purging of Christians ( click)

Refworld- full text of law ( click)

The Oswald Rufeisen Case ( click)

The Brother Daniel Precedent ( click)

The Life of Benzion Netanyaho ( click) ( Netanyahu)

Benzion Netanyahu ( click)