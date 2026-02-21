Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Ben-Nun's avatar
Steven Ben-Nun
Feb 21

It would be well spent money if Tucker Carlson had my wife as a paid advisor on his staff, dealing with these issues that he was discussing. Maybe then he could silence a lot more of these critics like Mike Huckabee once and for all

Reply
Share
3 replies
Patricia Ragan's avatar
Patricia Ragan
Feb 21

The Sword of the Spirit is the Word of God. The Ephesians Armor has always been important, but now more than ever. Thank you and Steve for helping us to polish that armor.

Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jana S · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture