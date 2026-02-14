The coffee house had that soft morning noise, cups clinking, a milk steamer hissing, someone laughing in the corner like nothing heavy existed in the world. Sister Deceived sat across from Sister Awaken with her shoulders tense, like she had been carrying a backpack of fear for years and had only now started to notice the weight of it.

“I’m struggling,” she said. “I really am. Everything you’ve been telling me makes sense in my spirit, but then I hear my pastor’s voice like it’s echoing inside my head. He said it so many times, so many times. “Bless Israel and you will be blessed. Curse Israel and you will be cursed. Genesis 12:3.”

So every time I try to question Israel, or even question the way my church talks about Israel, I get afraid. What if I bring curses on myself? What if I’m messing with God’s will?”

Sister Awaken did not roll her eyes. She just nodded slowly, with compassion.

“I know that fear,” she said. “People say that phrase with a trembling kind of sincerity because they want to obey God. But what they often obey is not Scripture. It’s a slogan made from half a verse.”

Sister Deceived blinked. “Half a verse?”

Sister Awaken opened her Bible and turned it toward her.

“Look at what God actually said, and pay attention to the whole thing.”

“Now the Lord had said to Abram: ‘Get out of your country, from your family and from your father’s house, to a land that I will show you. I will make you a great nation; I will bless you and make your name great; and you shall be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and I will curse him who curses you; and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.’” (Genesis 12:1–3)

Sister Awaken tapped the page gently. “Notice the first thing. God is speaking to Abram. Not to a future Israeli government. Not to a modern Israeli parliament. Not to a flag with a Star of David on it. (Sister Awaken knew David had no star and that it was actually the Star of Remphan, but she held back, knowing too much truth might shock Sister Deceived.)

God is speaking to one man. And He is promising that through this man, something will happen that will reach far beyond him.”

Sister Deceived stared at the words. “But pastors say it’s about Israel.”

Sister Awaken nodded. “They skip the ending. They stop right where fear begins. But God didn’t stop there. God ended with purpose. God ended with the nations. God ended with the good news, even if Abraham didn’t yet see the full picture.”

Sister Deceived looked back down. “It says… all the families of the earth.”

“Yes,” Sister Awaken said. “And Scripture repeats it.”

She turned another page and read it softly.

“And in your seed all the nations of the earth shall be blessed, because you have obeyed My voice.” (Genesis 22:18)

Sister Deceived frowned. “So it really is about nations being blessed.”

“Exactly,” Sister Awaken replied. “And notice this time God ties it to Abraham’s seed.”

Sister Deceived lifted her eyes. “In your seed. So that’s… the Jewish people?”

Sister Awaken smiled gently. “That is where most sermons stop. But the apostle Paul does not stop there. Paul takes that word and goes all the way to the heart of God’s plan.”

She leaned forward slightly, her voice softer.

“Paul says Scripture itself was pointing to the gospel when God spoke to Abraham.”

Sister Deceived swallowed. “Where does he say that?”

Sister Awaken flipped to Galatians and read:

“And the Scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the Gentiles by faith, preached the gospel to Abraham beforehand, saying, ‘In you all the nations shall be blessed.’” (Galatians 3:8)

Sister Deceived went still. “Paul calls it the gospel… beforehand.”

“Yes,” Sister Awaken said. “So Genesis 12 is not a threat to keep you politically aligned with Israel. It is God announcing that He would bring salvation blessing to the nations through Abraham’s line. That’s why Paul continues.”

She read the next line.

“So then those who are of faith are blessed with believing Abraham.” (Galatians 3:9)

Sister Deceived’s eyes narrowed in concentration. “Those who are of faith… are blessed with Abraham.”

“Yes,” Sister Awaken said. “And Paul gets even more direct. He explains what that “seed” promise ultimately points to.”

She read slowly.

“Now to Abraham and his Seed were the promises made. He does not say, ‘And to seeds,’ as of many, but as of one, ‘And to your Seed,’ who is Christ.” (Galatians 3:16)

Sister Deceived stared at her. “Paul says the Seed is Christ.”

“Paul says the ultimate Seed, the one the promise was pointing toward, is Christ,” Sister Awaken replied. “That doesn’t erase Abraham’s physical descendants, if they believe on Christ. It shows the fulfillment. The covenant line leads to Jesus, and through Jesus the blessing spills out to the nations. That is the whole point.”

Sister Deceived looked down at her cup. The foam had melted. “So… the blessing isn’t ‘support Israel’?”

Sister Awaken shook her head gently. “The blessing is Christ. The blessing is the gospel going to the nations. The blessing is that Gentiles are not outsiders anymore. That they can be justified by faith in the Seed - Christ. That they can be counted into the family of God.”

Sister Deceived whispered, “But what about being Abraham’s children? Pastors always say that’s Jews.”

Sister Awaken nodded. “This is where we let Scripture speak. Paul tells us who Abraham’s true children are, and it is not defined by bloodline. It is defined by faith.”

She read again.

“Therefore know that only those who are of faith are sons of Abraham.” (Galatians 3:7)

Sister Deceived’s eyebrows rose.

“And he continues,” Sister Awaken said, turning the page.

“There is neither Jew nor Greek… for you are all one in Christ Jesus. And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.” (Galatians 3:28–29)

Sister Deceived sat back. “So if I belong to Christ… I’m counted as Abraham’s seed.”

“Yes,” Sister Awaken said. “That’s Paul’s point. And Romans says it too. Paul calls Abraham the father of more than one ethnic group.”

She turned to Romans.

“Therefore it is of faith that it might be according to grace, so that the promise might be sure to all the seed… who is the father of us all.” (Romans 4:16)

Sister Deceived looked like she might cry, but not from sadness. More like relief.

“So Abraham is not only father of the Jewish nation.”

“He is father of all who share his faith,” Sister Awaken said. “All who belong to Christ. All who have been brought in by grace. That’s why Paul shows the promise was never meant to be fenced in. It was meant to bless all families of the earth.”

Sister Deceived was quiet for a moment. Then she said, “So what do I do with the fear? Because the fear is real. It’s like I can still hear it. ‘If you don’t bless Israel, you will be cursed.’”

Sister Awaken reached across the table and placed her hand on Sister Deceived’s wrist.

“Let me say this to you” she said. “Questioning Israeli government is not ‘cursing Abraham.’ You are not opposing God by refusing to be manipulated. God is not a bully waiting to curse you over political opinions. That is not the Father Jesus revealed.”

Sister Deceived nodded slowly. “So when someone throws Genesis 12:3 at me… what do I say?”

Sister Awaken smiled. “You say what Scripture says. You don’t need to fight. You just answer with the whole counsel of God.”

She took a sip of her coffee, then modeled the response.

“I would say, ‘Genesis 12:3 was spoken to Abraham, and the verse ends with God’s purpose, that all families of the earth would be blessed through him. Paul explains that this was the gospel preached beforehand, because God would justify Gentiles by faith. The promise points to Abraham’s Seed, who is Christ. And everyone who belongs to Christ is Abraham’s seed and heir to the promise by faith, not by politics.’”

Sister Deceived repeated it quietly. “By faith, not by politics.”

“Yes,” Sister Awaken said. “And if they insist, you can open the Scriptures and read them.”

Sister Deceived lifted her head. “Okay… give me an example. Like a real conversation, because I freeze when someone says it so confidently.”

Sister Awaken nodded. “Alright.”

She straightened slightly, playfully mimicking a confident church tone.

“The Bible is clear. Bless Israel and you’ll be blessed. Genesis 12:3.”

Sister Deceived hesitated, then began, coached by Sister Awaken’s gentle nod.

“Genesis 12:3 is God speaking to Abraham. And He ends by saying, ‘in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.’ The promise isn’t just a threat. It’s God’s purpose.”

Sister Awaken nodded. “Good. Now bring Paul.”

Sister Deceived continued, her voice steadier.

“Paul explains that this promise was the gospel preached beforehand. He says God would justify Gentiles by faith, and that those who are of faith are blessed with Abraham. And he says the Seed the promise points to is Christ.”

Sister Awaken smiled. “Yes. Now the finishing line.”

Sister Deceived finished.

“So if I belong to Christ, I am Abraham’s seed and heir according to the promise. Abraham is the father of us all who share his faith. I’m not under a curse for refusing to turn the Bible into a political slogan.”

Sister Awaken leaned back, satisfied. “That’s it. You didn’t insult them. You didn’t argue. You simply refused to let a slogan steal the meaning of Scripture.”

Sister Deceived looked down at her hands, then back up.

“I feel like… I can breathe.”

Sister Awaken’s eyes softened. “That’s what truth does. It doesn’t trap you. It frees you.”

They sat in the warm hum of the coffee shop, and Sister Deceived realized something almost shockingly.

For the first time, she could read Genesis 12:3 without feeling threatened.

She could read it and see Christ.

And in that moment, the slogan lost its power, because Scripture had reclaimed its own voice.