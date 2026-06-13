Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Jennifer Campbell's avatar
Jennifer Campbell
15hEdited

Wow, what a beautifully written article Jana!

The modern day Pharisees are exhausting there is no rest with them. It’s only Holy Spirit that can show them but they have to be willing to come out of the lies. Legion exists today just as he did then but through re-legion. I am concerned for souls perishing more than anything. All I do know is I don’t want to be under 613 laws plus some. No thank you.

HIS GRACE IS SUFFICIENT!!

It pains me terribly to think I used to be part of this movement and how long it took me to come out. I had to make many mistakes, including trying to fix a 24 year marriage God saved me from. It literally took me falling backwards to go forward to see I can do nothing without Jesus Christ and His grace to cover me.

In one of the gospels when Jesus goes to eat at the house of a Pharisee (they were always setting Him up to heal on sabbath looking for any reason to destroy Him) the Pharisees asked Jesus when He didn’t wash His hands “why do those who follow you NOT KEEP THE TRADITIONS OF MEN?” (Those traditions were of their re-legion, not their race) that is also when Jesus began telling them their houses were filthy as white washed tombs. Then, they ran Him out and tried to ❌ Him. Enough said.

Jesus was never about men’s traditions and rules, He followed them and kept them while being here to keep the peace while trying to teach them about being obedient to their Father and showing Him who He really was. They never got it.

I have learned one thing.. you can debate til the cows come home but those with these demons in them? Are anti christ and there is no convincing them.

Jesus said “you are for Me or against Me.” Those who are for re-legion are against Him. It’s been a hard, painful lesson for me to learn.

Sabbath keeping will be demanded during noahide laws, Trump has already said.. they are coming into play fast.

The division is weakening the body.

I read this beautiful article to my husband and watched the anger come out immediately. It used to anger me they couldn’t see but now I just rebuke and walk away. They don’t want to see and hear, it’s all connected to pride.

God be with us all.

Here is another verse many have missed.

John 7:1-13

7 After these things Jesus walked in Galilee: for he would not walk in Jewry, because the Jews sought to kill him.

We aren’t “Jew”ish.”

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
15h

"There is absolutely nothing you can do to show yourself righteous or earn his favor except to trust that your life is in Him, surrender completely to Him, and live daily in Him." Jana

Truth spoken. Very insightful and God inspired. At this time, Christians must transcend false human concepts and virtue signaling. Mankind's self-deception and deception has pulled mankind downward for a long time. When God is the only magnet that draws the attention upward and raises the consciousness to the goal of embodiment, which is ascension. The example was left at the Hill of Bethany a long time ago

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