To My Most Dedicated Supporters and Dear Friends - an Update
Travel, Book Update, Health Update..a little more about me and gratitude for support.
I am writing this to you with a full heart as I prepare to board a plane - a necessary trip to join my husband in TN to move all our things out and bring them to our home in Texas. I want to ask for your prayers for a safe journey.
Please know that I am praying for you as well - for my friends, for those who support this work so faithfully, and even fo…