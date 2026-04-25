I want to be as clear as possible: I am not a Catholic. More than that, I could never be one.

I have major, fundamental disagreements with several of their core doctrines and tenets that make it impossible for me to ever join that faith. But for the purpose of this discussion, my personal theological differences aren’t the most important part.

What matters right now is the massive debate happening within the Catholic world. Lately, I’ve seen many Catholics speaking out strongly against Zionism.

Even here on Substack, when I share news from official Catholic websites that support Zionism or promote a “partnership” with Judaism, I get a lot of pushback.

Many of you tell me that these websites don’t represent “real” Catholicism and that heretics have taken over the Church’s leadership.

I want you to know that I hear you.

I respect individual Catholics who take an anti-Zionist stand, and I firmly support your religious freedom. I don’t have any hard feelings toward you. In fact, I am glad to stand next to you when we fight against things like the Noahide laws or the influence of Zionist Christianity.

We are on the same side in that battle.

However, there is a red line.

While I respect your personal beliefs, I have to report the facts about what the institutional Catholic Church is actually doing and saying today. If you tell me these official updates don’t reflect your personal views, I believe you - but please don’t attack me for simply showing you what the modern Church is publishing.

The truth is that the current Church hierarchy is a major promoter of Zionism and Judaism. In doing so, they often give people a very misleading idea of what Judaism really is.

We need to be honest: Christianity is not Judaism. Judaism is based on the Talmud, and its heart and soul is the Kabbalah. I have proven this over and over again through the years.

I want to speak directly to those Catholics who tell me they are well catechized.

You know your doctrine, and you tell me that you know exactly what your Church says about Zionism and the Jewish people. But what I am doing is watching the actual changes within your organization in real time.

Even if you personally view documents like Nostra Aetate from 1965 as heretical or “not the real Church,” the fact remains that these shifts are being written into your official rules and teachings right now.

To prove this isn’t just my opinion, look at what happened with the U.S. Catholic Catechism for Adults. Back in 2008, the U.S. bishops voted to change a specific sentence about the Jewish covenant, and the Vatican officially approved it in 2009.

Vatican Approves U.S. Catechism Revision on Jewish Covenant with God ( click)

Originally, the text said that the covenant God made with the Jewish people through Moses “remains eternally valid for them.”

They later tweaked the wording to focus on the idea that the Jewish people continue to live within the truth of the covenant God made with Abraham.

While that might sound like a minor word game to an outsider, it is a massive signal in the world of theology. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops stated clearly that they believe the Jewish people continue to live within a faithful relationship with God.

This is the approved manual of your faith in this country.

This brings us back to the heart of the problem. We have to stop pretending that modern Judaism is just “the Old Testament.” By blurring these lines in their official Catechism, the Catholic leadership is participating in a deep promotion of a Zionist and Jewish narrative - one that ignores the reality of what those two systems actually teach.

You may disagree with your leaders, but you cannot deny that this is the direction they are steering the ship.

The reason this Catechism revision is so significant is that it creates a theological “middle ground” that logically shouldn’t exist. You can’t have it both ways.

In traditional Christian theology, the covenant with Abraham was never a permanent, separate path; it was a promise that found its ultimate fulfillment in the “Seed,” which is Jesus Christ.

If the New Covenant is the fulfillment of the old, then the old cannot remain “eternally valid” as a separate, parallel track to salvation. By claiming that Jewish people still live “within the truth of the covenant,” the Catholic Church hierarchy is essentially saying that the arrival of Christ didn’t change the status of the previous arrangement.

The New Testament is very clear on this point: in 1 John 2:23, it says, “No one who denies the Son has the Father; whoever acknowledges the Son has the Father also.”

This creates a definitive line. If the core of the Christian faith is that God is revealed through Jesus Christ, then Jews that reject Jesus cannot be worshipping the same God in the same way.

By claiming the Jewish covenant remains valid while they continue to reject the Son, the Catholic leadership is contradicting their own scriptures. They are trying to bridge a gap that the Bible says is closed.

If you don’t have the Son, you don’t have the Father - it is as simple as that.

Therefore, the “god” described in the religion of the Talmud is not the same God that Christians worship, and for a Catholic Church to suggest otherwise in its official Catechism is both misleading and a total departure from the truth.

It suggests that there are two separate doors to God, which goes against the very core of what Christianity was founded upon.

What is most striking is the lack of any major, organized protest from within the Catholic Church against these specific changes. While there are small, traditionalist groups and “sedevacantist” circles (who believe the current Papacy is invalid) that scream from the sidelines on the internet, there is no high ranking movement of bishops or priests standing up to stop this.

When the U.S. bishops voted on this revision, it passed with a 231 to 14. That means the overwhelming majority of American Catholic leadership is perfectly fine with this shift. Most everyday Catholics aren’t even aware these wording changes are happening in their manuals.

Groups like the USCCB (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops) now prioritize “dialogue” and “friendship” with Jewish organizations over the traditional mandate of conversion. In their own “2009 Statement of Principles” ( click) they explicitly stated that Catholic-Jewish dialogue “has never been and will never be used... as a means of proselytism.”

This is why I tell the Catholics who argue with me to look closer at their own house.

You may know your old Catechism, but your current leaders are rewriting the one on the shelf today. They are choosing to validate a system rooted in the Talmud and Kabbalah rather than holding the line that Christ is the only way. If you aren’t seeing your bishops protest this, it’s because, for the organization as a whole, the red line has already been moved.

Please don’t be mad at me. I am not your enemy. I am a fellow believer in Jesus Christ, regardless of the fact that I am not Catholic. In fact, I don't belong to any religious affiliation at all. I hope you take my writings to heart and count me in as your friend, especially if you are one of those speaking out against the Noahide laws and Zionist ideology.

Jana

More Sources:

Change in Adult Catechism Accepted

Amendment of Catholic Interfaith Principles

Catholics Should be Outraged by Rising Antisemitism

Noastra Aetate

Usccb.org