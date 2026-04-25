Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin James's avatar
Kevin James
12h

Excellent Jana. There is one church of Jesus Christ. You are either under the blood of the New Covenant or you are outside of God's grace through faith.

Reply
Share
Michel Martinez's avatar
Michel Martinez
12h

I have already told you Jana the Papacy has been taken captive by the Synagogue. Maybe you and your husband should aquaint yourselves with the writings of the Apostolic Fathers who learned the Gospel from an Apostle. Their writings are Catholic not Protestant or non-Denominational. FYI the Official Split between the Latin and the Greek Churches did not happen until the year 1054.

Reply
Share
13 replies by Jana S Bennun and others
66 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jana S · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture