Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Jesus Is Lord's avatar
Jesus Is Lord
11h

How I love it when something finally clicks, and you think, however did I not see that?! THANK YOU LORD! I've done that too, wanting to do cartwheels. ha ha. I didn't used to pray for understanding and spiritual discernment before reading or studying. Thank you for sharing. I know the excitement and wanting to tell everyone. Especially now, then there's only a few who want to hear, it seems. Happy for this platform we can all share our Lord with, and share the exciting things and the awesomeness of His Words of life together. That is also why I call Him "Your awesomeness".

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Walter Goraj's avatar
Walter Goraj
12h

How humbling it is to be part of God's salvation plan . Even though the field appears to be very stony we do not know what He is doing in the hearts of those around us. Once again I do appreciate your sincerity and gift for sharing the truth.

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