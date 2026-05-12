I was honestly blown away recently while watching a video by my husband when he pointed out a connection in the Bible that I had never fully realized before.

The Demographic Crisis of Dispensationalism ( click)

It is one of those moments where you have read the Word for years, but a specific detail suddenly clicks and changes how you see everything. Honestly, I had never paid attention to this very detail, and realizing it has truly made my day.

It kept me in a state of awe all day yesterday and even into this morning, and I just had to share it with you because it brought me such a deep sense of peace and happiness.

In Jeremiah 16:16, God says, “Behold, I will send for many fishers, saith the Lord, and they shall fish them.” On the surface, this was a prophecy about God gathering His people, but I never made the direct link to the very first thing Jesus did when He started His ministry.

When Jesus walked up to the Sea of Galilee and told Peter and Andrew in Matthew 4:19, “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men,” He was intentionally stepping into that ancient prophecy and announcing that the “gathering” Jeremiah spoke about was finally happening.

It is incredible to think that Jesus chose literal fishermen as His first disciples to prove that the Word of God is a single, unbroken story.

He took those rough, salt stained men and turned them into the fulfillment of a promise made centuries earlier. It makes you realize that when Jesus spoke, He was constantly weaving the Old Testament into the present moment.

He went to the shoreline to find the exact people the prophet said would be there.

Seeing this connection gave me such comfort because it proves that there are no coincidences in God’s plan. If He can manage a detail that small over hundreds of years, then we know that as long as we are in Him, we are all going to be okay no matter what.

This tiny detail is proof that every small part of our lives is held together by the same intentional hand that guided those fishermen to the shore.

It is so fascinating how we can miss these things, but once you see how perfectly Jesus fits into every prophetic shadow, it reminds you that the entire Bible truly is all about Him and that we can rest completely in His sovereignty.

Maybe I caught this detail because fishing used to be my favorite activity while I was much younger and living in Pensacola, Florida - it was my most favorite activity with Steve when we were dating.

Since then, we stopped fishing, but I can never forget how wonderful it was and how delicious the fresh fish made on the grill tastes. Well, that info has nothing to do with the biblical verses above; I just wanted to share a little private information with my readers.

Have a blessed, Jesus filled day, you all.

Jana