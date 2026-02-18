They Saw the Cracks Before We Did
Arthur Pink and the early fight against dispensational theology that reshaped the Church and still demands discernment today
Many of us are walking through a season of change right now. It happened for me and Steve, and it is happening for many of you who write to me, saying something no longer feels right. You sense that what you were taught in churches with such certainty does not fully match the whole counsel of Scripture. It is a strange and sometimes lonely place to stan…