They Are Coming After You : Will You Give In to Fear?
A warning to Christians as truth in Christ is rebranded as hatred, silence is demanded in the name of unity, and allegiance to Jesus alone begins to carry a cost
Brothers and sisters, we have come to a moment when each of us will be forced to choose whether we will remain faithful to Christ and to truth, or whether we will surrender to fear. The declaration below is a demand that Christians silence themselves, abandon clear doctrine, and stop speaking truth.
READ HERE : Christian Call to “ Truth”
Exposing The No…