I have been hearing quite a bit lately from well meaning friends who are concerned about my walk with God.

They reach out with kindness, often suggesting that I still need to recognize a literal, physical Sabbath rest as a requirement for a Christian life. Some have even suggested that without this specific observance, I am not truly honoring God.

I want you to know that I understand this perspective deeply because I used to live it. I used to believe that the day itself held the key.

In this photograph, you can see me lighting the Shabbat candles with my daughter, Arielah, while my father Stefan and my son, Ethan, watch as I recite the Shabbat prayer. My husband is the one behind the camera taking the photo. I prepared the table myself and spent the day cooking for the feast, which included my own homemade challah. You can also see the Ten Commandments placed on the music stand right next to the table.

But then, a massive revelation took hold of my heart - one that moved me beyond the surface and into the very core of what God has been saying to us through the ages.

I have come to see a much deeper spiritual meaning of the Sabbath rest, and it has changed everything.

In my new understanding, we recognize that the Old Covenant was a system of shadows that pointed toward a Substance. When Jesus arrived, He didn’t just “keep” the law; He fulfilled it.

This includes the Sabbath.

The literal, physical rest of the seventh day was a placeholder for a spiritual reality that has now arrived in full.

When Jesus said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28), He wasn’t talking about body rest.

He wasn’t inviting people to take a nap or stay home from work on Saturday.

He was speaking to a people exhausted by the heavy yoke of religious performance and the impossible demands of the law. He was offering a rest for the soul - a cessation from the “works” of trying to earn God’s favor.

My understanding of this is so much deeper now than it ever was when I was merely watching the clock on a Friday evening.

We must understand that the Sabbath is perpetual.

In the New Covenant, we don’t “visit” the Sabbath once a week; we live inside of it.

The Bible speaks of this perpetual rest in Hebrews 4:9−10: “There remains, then, a Sabbath-rest for the people of God; for anyone who enters God’s rest also rests from their works, just as God did from his.”

This “entering” isn’t a weekly event; it is a permanent relocation of the spirit into Christ.

I want to be clear about the practical side of this.

I still take physical rest for my body throughout the week. I try to get my eight hours of sleep every night, and I often take two days a week to recharge my physical frame. But that is biological necessity, not religious observance.

We sleep because we are human, but we enter the Sabbath because we are redeemed. To confuse the two is to miss the beauty of what Christ accomplished.

Rest, in the spiritual sense, is not about resting the body; it is about resting from the works of the law.

As Paul explains in Colossians 2:16−17, we should not let anyone judge us regarding a Sabbath day, because those things were “a shadow of the things to come; the reality, however, is found in Christ.”

Once the sun is overhead and the shadow disappears into the person standing there, you don’t go looking for the shadow on the ground anymore.

So, while I understand that everyone is on their own journey and I hold no judgment toward those who still feel called to a literal day, I have moved past the Pharisaic Sabbath.

I don’t keep a literal Saturday because I am celebrating a perpetual Sabbath in Christ.

I am resting in His finished work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For me, to go back to a literal day would be to step out of the fullness of the rest He has already given me.

I am no longer striving to please God through a calendar; I am simply resting in the fact that, in Him, the work is already done.

Love you all

Jana