Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Johnny Storm's avatar
Johnny Storm
2h

Thank you Jana! You have confirmed this for me as I've been led to research this subject over the last few months and I see you reached the same conclusions I have! Our Sabbath rest is in the finished work of Christ! Blessings to you and yours.

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1 reply by Jana S Bennun
The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
1h

I don't know if this was a Holdover from The Sabbath but as a child I do remember Everything and I mean Everything was Closed on Sundays---with 3 exceptions, The Church, of course, The Bagel Shop (LoL) and The Cider Mill. They called it Blue Laws in the 1960's. We, as a Family, visited them all. Nothing better than a nice warm and fresh Salt Bagel in a Brown paper bag. Daddy would buy a couple of dozen--(13 for $1.00!--LoL-they're now a couple of Bucks each! One Bagel.) and they were all mostly Gone by the time we got home. Egg bagel too-oh my. We were not Allowed to Eat before Holy Communion so you had a Station Wagon full of Hungry Children and the smell of those warm Bagels got us all.

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