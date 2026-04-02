Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
4d

Miss Jana, we all love you but please heed my warning. Heretics such as Paula White feed on your anxiety---she does this on purpose as she is of The Beast.

Deny her that fuel knowing Jesus Christ is well aware of her Demonic Possession and the tools she uses such as your anxiety. Deny them and go back to The Word and continue to Love One Another and the Paula Whites of this world will vanish in an instant. Continue To Spread His Word.

God Bless and Be At Peace.

PS--I didn't watch his speech and had no interest in hearing it. He's clearly lost his mind.

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Freda Baschab's avatar
Freda Baschab
4d

Thank you. The Jezebel Spirit is being tolerated in many churches today.🥲 A prophetess coming in the name of the Lord that’s spreading false words. Be vigilant your adversary is very cunning and wants to sift us as wheat and devour us.

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