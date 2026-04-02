I’ve been sitting here today thinking about the news coming out of the White House Easter service yesterday, and I have to be honest - it’s left me with a heavy heart.

During the event, Pastor Paula White Cain stood up and she actually compared Trump’s recent legal and political struggles to Jesus Christ.

Trump Participates in Prayer During White House Easter Lunch Event ( click)

In her address on Wednesday ( yesterday), she drew a direct, explicit parallel between Trump’s life and the life, death, and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!

White claimed that the President had been “betrayed and arrested and falsely accused,” stating that this was a “familiar pattern” shown to us by the Lord. She went so far as to suggest that just as Jesus rose on the third day to defeat evil and conquer death, the President has likewise “risen up” because of that victory.

What made that moment so chilling was how fast the focus shifted away from the Gospel.

One minute she’s talking about Jesus Christ - the Son of God, the very reason we were even there - and the next, He’s just a side mention. It felt like He was being used as a footstool just to lift a man ( Trump) higher.

She had hollowed out that sacred power of Our Lord’s resurrection just to serve a political story. She looked the President right in the eyes and said, “Sir, because of his resurrection, you rose up... because of his victory, you will be victorious in all you put your hand to.”

In that split second, the Cross was being treated like a lucky charm for Trump. The focus didn’t just drift toward the man standing there; it stayed anchored to his feet.

It’s as if she was suggesting that the whole point of the Resurrection was to guarantee a victory of all Trump’s political moves.

It didn’t feel like a prayer to me; it felt like an attempt to use the Holy Spirit to grab an earthly crown, leaving the real heart of the Gospel somewhere back in the shadows.

To hear Trump’s legal and political battles framed as a messianic arc is not just theatrical to all of us who hold the Gospel sacred, it feels like a profound betrayal of the faith.

This irony becomes even more painful when you hear Paula White describe the President as the “ultimate defender of religious liberty.”

For those who follow the actual state of religious freedom in this administration, the name Carrie Prejean Boller tells a very different story. Just weeks ago, Carrie was removed from the Religious Liberty Commission after she stood boldly for her faith in Christ, refusing to let it be fused with a political ideology of Zionism that she believes contradicts the Gospel.

She spoke out against Zionism, stating it didn't comply with her Christian conscience, and was met with immediate retaliation. Carrie has shared how Paula White herself required her to report directly to her because they were "watching" her - monitoring her speech and her convictions like a supervisor rather than a sister in Christ.

It seems "religious liberty" in this circle only applies if your faith serves the administration's agenda; if your devotion to Jesus leads you to question political Zionism or the state's actions, that liberty quickly vanishes.

I wrote about it here:

Is Religious Liberty Conditional Now ( click)

When I heard that, I felt a physical pit in my stomach.

As a Christian, my faith isn’t about a political party or a person in a suit - it’s about a one-on-one, sacred relationship with Jesus Christ. He is the only one who defeated death.

To take the most holy event in human history - the sacrifice of the Son of God - and use it as a metaphor for a politician’s court cases feels like a deep betrayal of the Gospel.

It’s one thing to support a leader’s policies, but it’s an entirely different thing to wrap that leader in the robes of a Savior.

This is especially concerning right now, just a day after the President gave that primetime speech about the war in Iran and the “Operation Epic Fury” campaign.

We are seeing a lot of “messianic” language being used to justify military moves and political power, often tied to the idea that this country is somehow the ultimate protector of Israel above all else.

When Paula suggested that Trump has “paid the price” in a way that mirrors the cross, she crossed the line from just a support into a form of flattery that borders on the blasphemous.

But as followers of Christ, we have to remember that our hope doesn’t come from the White House or a military strike.

Our hope is in the empty tomb.

When we start treating a man like a resurrected deity, we aren’t just playing politics anymore, rather, we are treading on very dangerous ground.

As we navigate these times, it is more important than ever to distinguish between the flawed, earthly leaders of this world and the perfect, divine King we serve.

No political victory, no matter how hard fought, can or should be compared to the victory over the grave. We must ask ourselves what happens to the integrity of the Church when it is used to bolster the image of a man, rather than to point toward the Truth.

Faith is meant to be our anchor in the storm, not a sail used to catch the winds of political favor.

We need to keep our eyes on the truth. Earthly leaders come and go.

But the Truth of the Gospel is eternal and it belongs to no man. Let’s make sure we are protecting our faith from being used as a campaign prop, and remember that there is only one King who truly rose from the dead to save us.

I want to encourage you all, especially in this season, to set aside the noise of politics and go straight to the Word. Take a moment today to read Matthew 28.

Remind yourself of the real story, the real power, and the real King. There is a peace and a clarity found in the actual account of the Resurrection that no political speech can ever replicate.

Sources:

Premier Christian News: Trump compared to Jesus at White House prayers (April 2, 2026)

Times of India: ‘Absolutely vile’: Trump’s faith advisor compares him to Jesus Christ (April 2, 2026)

YouTube: Video of Paula White-Cain’s remarks at the White House Easter event

The Holy Bible: The Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 28 (The Resurrection)

Jeremy Slayden Interview with Carrie Boller:

Carrie Boller Interview Round 2 ( click)

The Tucker Carlson Show: Are Christians Required to Pledge Loyalty to Bibi Netanyahu? Carrie Prejean Boller & Tucker Respond (March 2026)