The System You Helped Build Is Turning on You
A Warning to Evangelicals and Trump Supporters About Power, Jerusalem, and the Price of Moving Christ Out of the Center
Dear Evangelicals and Trump supporters.
You supported Donald Trump because you believed he would defend Christian liberty, free speech, and the Constitution, and now you deserve a clear accounting of what has happened since 2016 and where it is leading. It is about the consequences of what you as Christians have endorsed and celebrated.
Exposing The Noah…