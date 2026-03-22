Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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"The State of Israel Does NOT Love Life" Says Daniel Klein

"I have set before thee life and death" Deut 30:18
Jana S Bennun's avatar
Jana S Bennun
Mar 22, 2026

“The State of Israel Does NOT Love Life” Says Daniel Klein

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