“The State of Israel Does NOT Love Life” Says Daniel Klein
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"The State of Israel Does NOT Love Life" Says Daniel Klein
"I have set before thee life and death" Deut 30:18
Mar 22, 2026
Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith Podcast
A faith-based publication dedicated to exposing the Noahide Laws, exploring their impact on Christianity, and sharing personal journeys of truth, healing, and resilience.A faith-based publication dedicated to exposing the Noahide Laws, exploring their impact on Christianity, and sharing personal journeys of truth, healing, and resilience.
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