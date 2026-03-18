I have just finished reading Joel Bakst’s 2020 work, Kabbalah of the Adamic Messiah, and I am coming to you today with a heavy heart and a clear warning.

For a long time, many of us have sensed that the chaos in our world isn’t just “politics as usual” - there is a deep, spiritual darkness moving behind the scenes. After studying this book, I can tell you with certainty that since 2020, we have been living through a period of Kabbalistic black magic that is truly demonic in its scope.

These people are following a calculated, ancient code for the end of the world.

They are intentionally steering global instability, even the current wars with Iran, as a necessary “ignition” for what they call the War of Gog and Magog. They desire a state of “Tohu” - complete and total chaos - so they can step in and perform “Tikkun,” a reordering of our reality where a specific Judaic leadership serves as the high priests of the world, and the rest of mankind is enslaved under the unconstitutional and spiritually deadening Noahide governance system.

Bakst explicitly argues that the global pandemic was not merely a biological event, but a spiritual “Dimensionality Virus.” He viewed the lockdowns and the suffering of the last few years as “creating the perfect ‘laboratory conditions’ for the impending transformation” (page 175).

Think about the evil intent behind that statement.

To the Kabbalist, your life, your family, and your freedom are nothing more than “laboratory conditions” to be manipulated. They viewed the masks we were forced to wear as a way to “veil” us (page 180), spiritually stripping away our individual identities as children of God created in His image.

By forcing humanity into social distancing and isolation, they sought to break the human spirit and prepare us for a singular, global reality governed by what they call the “Adamic Messiah.”

This “Dimensionality Virus” is described as a catalyst to force humanity into a “digital and technological bottleneck.”

On page 116, Bakst explains that “all ‘human’ data is about to be transformed into cosmic data, that is, back into the original cosmic code.” The demonic intent here is to funnel every human soul into a controlled, digital simulation where they hold the keys to your consciousness.

They aren’t interested in your health; they are interested in your data because, in their view, data is the “vessel for consciousness” (page 116).

They want to bypass the blood of Jesus Christ and replace your salvation with a digital “reset” that hooks your soul into their “data tree.”

The dark heart of this transformation is revealed on page 185, where Bakst calls this global upheaval an “alchemical fire” required to “transmute” our reality.

In the world of black magic, fire is used to destroy the original substance so it can be rebuilt into something else. This is why they are stoking the fires of war and plague today. They believe that “Gog and Magog” is a “mathematical formula” (page 185) that must be completed.

When you see the world burning, understand that they are fueling the fire because they believe it will “circumcise” the world (page 186), cutting away our current 3D reality to make room for their demonic “New Jerusalem.”

They view your pain as a mere “birth pang” for a messiah that is a system of absolute control, standing in total opposition to the peace and grace of our Lord Jesus Christ.

It is clear that their obsession with Jerusalem is not about history - it is about a spiritual hijacking of the human mind.

Bakst describes the Foundation Stone under the Dome of the Rock not as a historical site, but as the “equivalent of the collective pineal gland” of all humanity (page 105).

This is a chilling, demonic claim that exposes their true intent: they believe that your individual mind and your personal connection to God are being bypassed.

He explicitly states that “the Jewish nation is the carrier and caretaker of the collective pineal gland of humanity” (page 107). The evil intent here is to position a specific group -the Jews - as the “Head Quarters” of your very consciousness, suggesting that no one can truly “see” or “know” God without going through their centralized, Kabbalistic filter.

Bakst takes this even further into the realm of dark science, calling Jerusalem a “literal ‘stargate’, a cosmic wormhole between worlds” (page 106).

He isn’t talking about the New Jerusalem of the Bible that descends from Heaven; he is talking about a “Jerusalem” that they intend to manifest through technological and ritual means.

On page 110, he says that the nations of the world are drawn to this “rock” because it is the “source of Adamic consciousness.” This is a trap. They want to convince the world that Judaic spiritual “operating system” is the only way back to the “original higher-dimensional Garden of Eden.”

But as Christians, we know there is only one Way, one Truth, and one Life - and His name is Jesus Christ. He is the only “Stargate” we need, and He has already opened the way to the Father through His own blood, not through a stone in a city run by those who reject Him.

The most predatory part is found on page 183, where Bakst describes the rest of the nations as “fractal sparks” that must be “re-absorbed” into the “Adamic wheel.” This is the language of total erasure. To these Kabbalists, you are not an individual soul with a unique destiny in Christ; you are a “spark” that has “fallen out” of their system and must be “sucked back in” (page 116).

They view the “Noahide” laws as the legal cage to keep these sparks in line while they are being re-absorbed. They want a world where there is no individual choice, no individual prayer, and no individual salvation - only a collective submission to the “hub” in earthly Jerusalem.

This “Secret Doctrine” even claims that a “liquid light essence” called Mayim Chayim will eventually “secrete from the Foundation Stone” to “fundamentally transform human consciousness” (page 111).

They are waiting for a physical, alchemical substance to change who you are from the inside out.

This is a demonic counterfeit of the Holy Spirit. While they look to a “stone” to secrete “liquid light” to control the masses, we rely on the Living Water that Jesus gives, which springs up into eternal life.

We must warn people that this “transformation” they are promising is nothing more than a “dimensionality” prison.

They want to own the “gate,” the “headquarters,” and the “wheel” of your life.

In the final chapters of part 1 of his book, Bakst introduces a concept that should chill every believer to the bone: the “Adamic auto-pilot.”

On page 192, he explicitly claims that we have reached a stage in history where “Adamic tikkun... is no longer dependent upon our actions, speech or thoughts.” The demonic intent here is the total erasure of human free will and the necessity of personal repentance.

According to this “Secret Doctrine,” the world is being “reset” by a force that doesn’t care about your soul, your prayers, or your choice to follow Christ.

They believe the “system” has taken over, and humanity is simply being “sucked back in” to their higher-dimensional Tree of Life whether we like it or not (page 116).

This is a direct assault on the Gospel, which teaches that salvation is a conscious, personal choice to receive the grace of Jesus Christ.

By claiming we are on “auto-pilot,” they are trying to convince us that resistance is futile and that their Noahide world order is an inevitable “mathematical formula” (page 185) that you cannot escape.

This “auto-pilot” is nothing more than a spiritual hijack.

Bakst writes that “redemption is not dependent upon us” (page 191), which sounds like a counterfeit version of grace, but it is actually a trap of legalism and biological control.

They believe that because the “Dimensionality Virus” has already done its work, the world’s “operating system” is being rewritten from the Foundation Stone in Jerusalem.

This is why they are so obsessed with the “data tree” of the internet; they believe that by capturing “all ‘human’ data” (page 116), they can essentially “re-program” humanity into a state of submission.

The evil intent is to replace the Holy Spirit’s conviction with a technological and alchemical “reset.” They want a world where you don’t need to repent because you no longer have the “dimensions” to sin against their code - you simply become a “fractal spark” absorbed into their collective “Adamic wheel” (page 183).

Furthermore, the book describes a process of “ritual circumcision” for the entire world (page 186).

This isn’t the circumcision of the heart that the Bible speaks of; it is an “alchemical fire” (page 185) intended to cut away the “membrane” of our current reality. They are telling us that the chaos, the wars, and the plagues are all part of a “forced” surgery on the planet to make it fit for their “Adamic Messiah.”

This is why we see the push for Noahide governance ( Trump’s BoP) -it is the legal framework for this “circumcised” world. Under this code, the nations are not seen as equal under God, but as “attached” to a central priesthood in Jerusalem.

It is a return to a dark, Babylonian type of bondage where your spiritual standing is determined by your submission to a man-made code rather than your faith in the Living Christ.

This stands in total opposition to everything we believe as Christians. We know that the world is not a “simulation” run by a Kabbalistic code, but a creation of God that is currently groaning for the true redemption that only comes through the return to Jesus Christ.

While they claim that “humanity is sick” and needs their “Secret Doctrine” to be cured (page 115), we know that the only cure for the human condition is the blood of the Lamb.

They own the infrastructure, they run the data, and they are steering the “auto-pilot” of this world’s systems, but they do not own your soul.

The only way to stop this is to wake up and see the “black magic” for what it is.

We must return to Christ as the only Rock that cannot be “re-programmed.”

We must educate our brothers and sisters on these “works of darkness” and start praying with the understanding that we are fighting a war against a digital and spiritual principalities.

Do not let them convince you that you are on “auto-pilot” - some “ unfulfilled prophecy that “ must” happen.

Stand firm, refuse their “Adamic operating system,” and rely solely on the King of Kings, Jesus Christ, who has already overcome the world and every demonic code within it.

The most dangerous aspect of this “Adamic” agenda is how it has successfully neutralized the Church. For too long, a modern, dispensationalist brand of Christianity has been taught to blindly promote and fund the very structures that are building this Noahide trap.

They are led to believe that every movement toward a third temple or a centralized authority in Israel is a “fulfillment of prophecy” that they must support.

But as I finished this book, I realized that these Kabbalists are counting on that Christian compliance. They are using Christian wait for the return of Jesus to Jerusalem to mask their installation of a demonic, technological headquarters.

We must remember the words of Scripture; while they obsess over an earthly city, Revelation 11:8 spiritually calls that earthly Jerusalem “Sodom and Egypt,” and the prophets warned it would become a “den of thieves” and wolves.

Multiple prophets used the imagery of “wolves” to describe the predatory nature of the rulers in Jerusalem who exploited the people for gain.

Ezekiel 22:27: “Her officials within her are like wolves tearing their prey; they shed blood and kill people to make unjust gain.”

Zephaniah 3:3: “Her officials within her are roaring lions; her judges are evening wolves, who leave nothing for the morning.”

When Jesus cleared the temple in Matthew 21:13, he was directly quoting the prophet Jeremiah:

Jeremiah 7:11: “Has this house, which is called by my name, become a den of robbers in your eyes? Behold, I myself have seen it, declares the Lord.”

Our true hope is not in a “stargate” or a “pineal gland” stone in the Middle East. As Galatians 4:26 tells us, it is the “Jerusalem which is above” that is free, and she is the mother of us all.

This is a spiritual war that requires us to put down the “auto-pilot” and pick up the armor of God. The “black magic” of the Kabbalah is designed to make you feel that Jewish domination and Noahide governance are inevitable - a “mathematical formula” you can’t escape.

But they do not have the final say.

We stop this by first stopping the blind support of these “works of darkness” within our own pews. We must return to a Christ-centered faith that recognizes no King but Jesus and no Law but His grace.

Please let me know in the comments if you would like me to continue with an analysis of more parts of this book. Reading it has given me a chilling but necessary understanding of how these demons think, and I believe exposing their “Secret Doctrine” is the first step to breaking their hold over our minds and our nations.

Stay vigilant, stay in prayer, and keep your eyes on Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior and on the Heavenly Jerusalem.

Source:

Kabbalah of the Adamic Messiah: The Secret of the Corona Virus and the crisis of the Dimensionality Virus

Author: Joel Bakst

Publication Date: 2020

Publisher: Adamic Guild Publications