Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Steven Ben-Nun's avatar
Steven Ben-Nun
5h

This is one your best it truly shows that Satan’s plan was to sit in the Temple of God showing himself as God I covered that a couple of years ago

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Tedford's avatar
Tedford
6h

These delusional demonic dirtbags will continue on with their lunacy. As Psalm 2 says, "He who sits on the heavens laughs at them". In the meantime, Christ will continue building his kingdom through the power of the Gospel and having victory until his glorious second coming.

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