It is a strange quirk of human nature that we have an absolute obsession with making simple things complicated.

Give us a beautiful, wide open space, and our first instinct is to build walls, draw property lines, and post “keep out” signs. We do it in our everyday lives all the time, clinging desperately to old habits and predictable routines because the unknown terrifies us.

We will stay stuck in the exact same patterns for decades, tolerating situations, perspectives, and mindsets that actively drain us, simply because they are familiar.

We tell ourselves we are safe, but really, we are just hiding from the vulnerability of growth. It is only when life forces our hand, or when a sudden disruption shatters our routine, that we are thrust into a completely new reality.

Only after the fear clears do we look back and wonder why on earth we let anxiety keep us trapped for so long in something that wasn’t even serving us anymore.

This is precisely what we have done with the message of faith.

The New Testament arrives in human history as a massive, breath of fresh air declaration of total freedom, but we have a bad habit of dragging the heavy baggage of the Old Covenant right back into it.

The Old Covenant was a system of external scaffolding: strict rules, intense rituals, boundaries, and an endless checklist of performance. It was a mirror meant to show us our flaws, a necessary guardian for a specific time, but it was never meant to be the final destination.

To choose to stay inside that old mindset when Christ has already broken the lock is a profound psychological absurdity.

It is the spiritual equivalent of Stockholm Syndrome, where a prisoner becomes so addicted to the predictable routine of their cell that they refuse to step through an open door.

Psychologically, human beings crave a rules based existence because it feeds our desire for control. A religious ledger allows us to score our own performance, track our goodness, and sleep well thinking we have earned our spot.

But this performance driven anxiety utterly poisons our connection with both God and man.

When your faith is transactional, your view of God becomes distorted. He is no longer a loving Father, but a cold, celestial auditor waiting for you to trip up.

This internal anxiety naturally bleeds outward into how we treat those around us.

It breeds a rigid, hyper critical culture where we constantly point fingers at everyone else who isn’t measuring up to our standards. We become exactly like the older brother in the parable of the Prodigal Son - bitter, resentful, and furious that grace is being given freely to those who didn’t work as hard as we did.

The beauty of the New Covenant is that it permanently shatters this exhausting cycle of earning and striving.

The Apostle Paul, writing to the Galatians, issues a fierce battle cry for the soul: “It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.” ( Galatians 5:1)

The gospel is not a complicated maze you have to navigate perfectly to find love at the end. It is love meeting you right at the beginning.

It replaces a massive library of external laws with a living, breathing principle of freedom written directly on our hearts.

When you are genuinely operating from a posture of love, the rigid external laws become entirely obsolete.

As the scripture reminds us in 2 Corinthians 3:17, “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”

Think about it in everyday human terms: you don’t need a written decree from a government body telling you not to harm your own children or your best friend, because you love them.

Love naturally fulfills the highest intent of any law, but it does so with a spirit of generosity, warmth, and joy that a heavy spirit of legalism could never replicate.

As Paul beautifully summarizes in Romans 13:10, “Love does no harm to a neighbor; therefore love is the fulfillment of the law.”

The law can force compliance, but only grace can change a human heart.

Living under the New Covenant means recognizing that the cage door has been thrown wide open, and the lock has been broken forever. It is a beautiful invitation to step out of the exhausting, anxious cycle of religious performance and finally breathe the clean air of peace.

Christianity was never meant to be a high stress endurance test of behavior management where you wake up every day wondering if God is disappointed in you.

It is about a relationship that frees us to be fully human, to love deeply, and to live without the crushing weight of condemnation, resting in the ultimate promise of Jesus: “So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.” ( John 8:36)

The real tragedy is how many people choose to stay inside the cage.

They stand right at the threshold, looking out at the open sky of freedom, but they turn back around to count the bars and obsess over the minutiae.

They do it because freedom requires trust, and trust is terrifying for a heart that has only ever known how to earn its keep. It takes an immense amount of courage to let go of the rules we used to protect ourselves and instead lean into a love that asks for our heart rather than our credentials.

But once you finally catch a glimpse of how simple and how expansive the gospel actually is, the illusion of the old way shatters.

You realize there is absolutely no going back to the heavy chains and the cold ledgers of the past, because you were made to walk in the light.