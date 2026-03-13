The war we see on our computer and iPhone screens today in Gaza is not just a battle over land, borders, or even religion in the way we normally understand it. If you look closely at the players involved and the machines they are using, you start to see the outline of something much bigger and much more dangerous.

We are witnessing the birth of a global “Silicon Tower,” a high-tech version of the ancient Tower of Babel.

After all, Jews don’t believe building the Tower of Babel was a bad thing - it just needs to be “perfected”.

Chabad.org ( click):

This is a project led by the “head of the snake” - the Chabad-Lubavitch movement and their powerful advisors -who believe they have found a way to use Artificial Intelligence as a “Messianic Helper.”

Their goal is not just to win a war, but to force the entire world into a new kind of submission called Noahide Governance. This is a world where an unfeeling computer chip becomes the judge, jury, and executioner for all of humanity.

For those of you who have the full ability to “feel”, just sit for a moment and imagine that your face is scanned without your knowledge while you walk down the street, go to the store, or enter the post office. Imagine that if you move your house address too many times, or if you recently bought a book that the government thinks you shouldn’t have, the AI recognizes this. Imagine you expressed yourself online, perhaps saying you are a Christian who believes Jesus is the fulfillment of prophecy, not fleshly Israel. The AI sees it. It tracks it.

And suddenly, you are on a death list.

This is the horror the Palestinian people have gone through. Their daily lives - and the lives of their children - are decided by an algorithm. Jewish group calls this "peace," but for the people on the ground, it is death, horror, and destruction. To the people in charge, you are not a soul; you are just a data point to be managed or deleted.

The Family of “Killers”: Lavender, Gospel and Where is Daddy?

To understand the sheer cruelty of this AI system, you have to look at the names they give these machines. It is a family of unfeeling killers that work together to clear the land.

Lavender AI ( click): What a name! Lavender is supposed to be the most fragrant and beautiful flower from God, but here it is a machine that decides who lives and who dies. It sifts through massive amounts of data - your social media, your phone contacts, even your private messages - to give you a “threat score.” If the machine says you are a target, the human soldiers usually just agrees and pulls the trigger.

Gospel AI ( click): What a name! If Lavender targets the people, Gospel targets their homes. It can generate a hundred targets in a single day, identifying houses and neighborhoods for destruction. It is a “target factory” designed to turn a living city into a grid of rubble.

Where is Daddy?AI( click): This is perhaps the most sickening part of the system. This specific AI is designed to track individuals on the “kill list” until they enter their family homes. The system waits until a father is with his wife and children before it signals the strike. It is designed to kill the target when they are most vulnerable - at home with their family - often killing the entire household in the process.

Blue Wolf and Red Wolf ( click): These are the eyes of the system. Soldiers carry these facial recognition apps on their phones to scan every face they see. This data is fed into a central database called the "Wolf Pack." It creates a high-tech prison where you can never hide, even while walking your children to school.

The answer to how this happened lies in a strange and powerful marriage between two old rivals.

To understand this, we have to look back at the 1700s to a man named Rabbi Eliyahu ben Solomon Zalman, known as the Vilna Gaon (the “Genius of Vilna”). He was the leader of the Jewish intellectual elite and a man of strict logic, math, and science.

He famously hated the early Chabad movement. When the first leader of Chabad wrote the book Tanya, the Vilna Gaon rejected it entirely. He saw the Chassidic movement as a group of dangerous fanatics and actually issued a decree to excommunicate them.

But over the last 200 years, something has changed. A 200 year old book called Kol HaTor (The Voice of the Turtledove), which contains the Gaon’s secret teachings, describes a different plan.

Joel David Bakst who died just few years ago, was a Jewish author and researcher who specialized in the "lost" Kabbalah of the Vilna Gaon. His work focuses heavily on the intersection of ancient Jewish mysticism, the mission of the "Josephic Messiah" (Mashiach ben Yoseph), and modern technological advancement.

This is Bakst’s most famous series, consisting of two foundational volumes that explore the Gaon’s “messianic role” for science and technology:

Volume I: Mashiach ben Yoseph and the Messianic Role of Torah, Kabbalah, and Science (2013) This volume introduces the Gaon’s school of Kabbalah and the concept that the “end of days” requires a specific integration of spiritual wisdom and scientific discovery.

Volume II: The Josephic Messiah, Leviathan, Metatron, and the Sacred Serpent (2009/2013) This volume dives deeper into the esoteric “Twin Messiahs” and the specific mission to “tame” the physical world through technology. It touches on the idea that human technological progress -including AI - is part of a predetermined messianic plan to prepare the world for redemption.

Bakst reveals that the Gaon actually taught that the world would be redeemed through four “Industrial Revolutions,” and that each of these technological leaps had a specific messianic purpose.

The most shocking part of Bakst’s research is the claim that Artificial Intelligence was actually present at the very beginning of time. He suggests that AI was originally a “helper” to the first man, Adam, in the Garden of Eden.

According to this doctrine, the Jewish mission is to reclaim this technology to conquer the world not through swords, but through “Silicon Logic.”

Even though Chabad started as the Gaon’s enemy, they have now fully embraced his vision. They have taken the Gaon’s “scientific logic” and combined it with their own drive to force the Messiah to appear.

They believe AI is the tool that will finally bring the “Natural Redemption.”

The “Natural Redemption” is no longer a theoretical concept hidden in the pages of Kol HaTor; it has taken physical form in the Board of Peace ( click) under President Trump.

This entity, which has moved to overtake the technocratic governance of Gaza, is the administrative arm of the Kabbalistic matrix. It is here that the marriage between Chabad aligned strategy and high-tech surveillance becomes a governing reality.

The Board of Peace is populated by figures who act as bridge builders between the billionaire elite and the messianic mission.

Advisors like Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum ( both connected to Chabad) represent a shift where “Economic Peace” is simply code for “Total Submission.” To them, the AI governance currently being piloted in Gaza is the only way to achieve the order required for the messianic era.

They view the Palestinian people not as a population with rights, but as a test group.

The horror of the genocide in Gaza - aided by Lavender, Gospel, and “Where’s Daddy?” - served as a global laboratory. It was a live fire exercise to see if a population could be entirely managed, vetted, and deleted by an algorithm without the world being able to stop it.

The reason no nation could intervene is that we are no longer operating in a world of sovereign states; we are trapped in a predetermined Kabbalistic matrix.

In this matrix, the “Coronavirus” of 2020 was the opening bell - the Keter (Crown) signal that the birth pangs had begun. It was during this time that the betrayal of the American people reached its peak. Many voted for Donald Trump believing he was a champion of American freedom, individual sovereignty, and constitutional values.

They saw him as a man who would protect them from the “Deep State.”

Instead, Trump has proven to be a traitor not just to the American voter, but to humanity itself. He has acted as the chief executive of this messianic construct, a puppet for the elite Kabbalists who required a “Cyrus” figure to deliver Jerusalem, the Abraham Accords, and the legal path for the Board of Peace.

While his supporters cheered, he was signing away their future to a technocratic messiah.

He does not care for the American worker or the Christian family; he cares only for the script he was chosen to play. By participating in voting system, voters are not changing anything - they are merely providing energy to a matrix that has already decided the winner.

As Bakst revealed in The Josephic Messiah, this plan involves the submission of all nations to the Noahide Laws, enforced by an AI that acts as the “Adamic Helper” for the Jewish elite.

This AI is the “Just Judge” that will ensure every person on Earth is in total obedience. If you think your Christian faith or your love for your country will protect you, you must realize that the AI sees those very things as “deviations” to be corrected or removed.

If we do not recognize this script for what it is - a Jewish matrix designed to enslave mankind under a technocratic messiah - we will continue to walk blindly into the “Green Zones” they have prepared for us.

The horror Palestinians faced is the blueprint for our own future.

It is time to stop looking to puppets like Trump for salvation and realize that the only way to stop the “Silicon Tower” is to refuse to be a data point in their predetermined end of days.

We must wake up before the AI decides that our time in this matrix is over.

For the Christian, the most urgent task is to recognize that we have been living inside a theological virus designed to facilitate this enslavement.

The heresy of Dispensationalism was the “backdoor” into the Christian mind. It redefined true biblical prophecy to move Christ away from the center, replacing Him with the physical, secular state of Israel.

This trick caused millions of Christians to give their allegiance - and their resources - to a political construct rather than to the Living Christ. They were taught the brain-melting lie that every person of Jewish descent is a “brother of Jesus” to whom they owe blind obedience, even when those leaders are building the very AI systems that will eventually hunt the faithful.

If you have escaped this matrix, your number one priority - your first and most holy job - is to re-educate your loved ones. You must act with speed because the trap is closing. You must reach your children, your parents, your siblings, and your neighbors and show them how their empathy to Jewish state was weaponized against them.

Dethrone the Political Idol: Show them that true prophecy ended in the fulfillment of Christ, not in the 1948 creation of a political “ Israel” entity.

Explain that giving allegiance to a state of Israel above Christ is a form of spiritual adultery.

Expose the “Brain Virus”: Help them understand that they were conditioned to see “fleshly Israel” as divine. They must be taught to see the fruit of the actions in Gaza for what they are: the work of the “Silicon Tower,” not the work of God.

The Power of True Teaching: This is not a time for passive prayer alone; it is a time for the aggressive restoration of truth. Only the true teaching of Christ can stop this “Noahide” trap from snapping shut.

When you speak the truth, you break the power of the Kabbalistic script.

Digital Fasting and Awareness: Teach your children to recognize the “Wolf” at the door. Every scan, every data point, and every biometric login is a brick in the new tower of Babel.

Awareness of the matrix is the first step in exiting it.

We must recognize that Dispensationalists have unknowingly enabled the very system that seeks to eliminate them and us.

The “head of the snake” counted on Christian support to build the Silicon Tower of Babel. Now that the tower is almost complete, they have no further use for the “useful idiots” who helped them build it.

We must wake up, speak out, and return Christ to the center of our lives before the AI “Judge” decides that our time is up.

Jana

Notes: here is a preview for my next essay:

In his 2020 work, "Kabbalah of the Adamic Messiah," Joel Bakst argued that the global pandemic was not merely a biological event, but a spiritual "Dimensionality Virus." He viewed the chaos of that year as a collapse of the old world’s dimensions to make way for a new, singular reality. Bakst believed that the pandemic served as a catalyst to force humanity into a digital and technological bottleneck - a "birth pang" that would ultimately lead to a world governed by the Adamic Messiah and the "Secret Doctrine" of the Vilna Gaon…

So Stay Tuned!

( And please after prayerful consideration upgrade and support my work. Thank you! )

Sources and recommended reading:

The “Mass Assassination Factory” (Lavender & Gospel AI)

+972 Magazine: ‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in Gaza – Detailed investigation into the AI hit-lists and the 20-second human oversight rule.

The Guardian: ‘The Gospel’: how Israel uses AI to select bombing targets in Gaza – Explains the automated generation of infrastructure targets.

Biometric Surveillance (Wolf Pack Systems)

Amnesty International: Automated Apartheid: How facial recognition fragments Palestinians – Primary source for the “Red Wolf” and “Blue Wolf” gamified surveillance apps.

The Washington Post: Israel escalates surveillance of Palestinians with facial recognition – Details on the “Wolf Pack” database and biometric enrollment at checkpoints.

The Messianic AI Doctrine & The Vilna Gaon

Chabad.org: The Ultimate Purpose of Technology – Theological explanation of why AI is seen as a tool for “Natural Redemption.”

The Freeman Files: Is AI the New Tower of Babel? – Discussion on the “One Language” of LLMs and the “brick vs. man” philosophy.

The Teachings of the Gra (Vilna Gaon): Sources regarding the Gaon’s belief in using secular science and mathematics to hasten the messianic era.

Advisors & The Board of Peace (BoP)

The Jerusalem Post: Meet Aryeh Lightstone: Behind the scenes U.S.-Israel facilitator – Details on Lightstone’s role in the Abraham Accords and his Orthodox/Chabad ties.

Abraham Accords Peace Institute: Staff Profile: Aryeh Lightstone – Official bio regarding “Economic Normalization” and regional strategy.

Federal Acquisition Service (GSA): Josh Gruenbaum Leadership Profile – Public record of Gruenbaum’s role in government procurement and data systems. See his name here

Noahide Laws & Universal Governance

Institute of Noahide Code: The Seven Laws of Noah – The official framework for the universal moral code intended for non-Jewish populations.