Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
5h

This information is chilling! And just when I believe what's coming can't get any worse than we think. God help us!!

Thank you Jana!

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Steven Ben-Nun's avatar
Steven Ben-Nun
6h

The evil Israel has stooped to, Putin said who ever controls AI will control the world, well know you know who!

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