Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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OnlytheTruth's avatar
OnlytheTruth
5hEdited

Jana, I honestly think people are afraid under the current circumstances to sign your petition. I say this because of the campaign right now by the Trump administration to subpoena those who have stood up for the people who have boldly taken a stand against this tyranny like Code Pink's Medea Benjamin who stood up for the Marine whose hand was trapped in a door and whose arm was broken if I am not mistaken, and she has of course confronted many in Congress for their support of the genocide of Palestinians. She had been part of the Flotilla group that sent aid to Cuba, and this is what the Trump administration has subpoenaed her for if I am not mistaken while the media persists in describing her as a Chinese Communist Party supporter and a Marxist, which I find very interesting given that Trump is very close to people like Erik Prince with obvious ties to China and Israel or even someone like Bill Clinton who is well known for handing over our military satellite technology to China. Whitney Webb had done an investigation of Erik Prince's ties to China and to Israeli Intelligence, Prince had been also accused of having ties to Russia and Ukraine at one point, yet this administration wants to go after this basically harmless activist. I think we are seeing tyranny exploding here given that a United States Marine had his arm broken by a U.S. Senator and not many have really considered this to be as much of a big deal as it seems to me to be given that he was although disruptive and seemingly out of order, he was speaking his mind as we should all be allowed to do to keep our government honest and in check.

https://www.newsbreak.com/the-washington-times-1720242/3874583428086-u-s-attorney-general-urged-to-probe-code-pink-s-ties-to-chinese-communist-party

https://www.clintonfoundationtimeline.com/february-18-1998-bill-clinton-signs-waiver-to-send-sensitive-missile-technology-information-to-china-despite-open-justice-department-investigation-and-national-security-concerns/

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/prince-and-spy/

Two American billionaires and their shady deals with Israeli intelligence https://www.trtworld.com/article/12727769

https://qz.com/957704/the-american-mercenary-behind-blackwater-is-helping-china-establish-the-new-silk-road

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7 replies by Jana S Bennun and others
Lina's avatar
Lina
6h

The N laws as well as ppl's ignorance is terrifying!

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