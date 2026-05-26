While the institutional Christian world remains utterly distracted and fractured - the Chabad-Lubavitch network and Noahide rabbinical institutions are moving with breathtaking speed and precision.

Look no further than the latest massive initiative spearheaded by Rabbi Moshe Perets and the Rabbinical Council of the Noahide Academy of Israel (”Light Unto the Nations”).

They have officially launched a major petition campaign designed to aggressively codify the Seven Noahide Laws into the very fabric of American and global secular infrastructure.

Education and Sharing Day Implementation ( click)

It is a highly funded push utilizing established American legal precedents like Public Law 102-14 to establish a permanent framework for universal ethics under strict Jewish rabbinic authority. The petition was to be addressed to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump by March 29th, 2026

The contrast between Jewish Chabad dynamism and Christian passivity has never been more stark.

While churches are compromising on foundational truths, the Noahide Academy and Chabad emissaries are establishing localized infrastructure, organizing global conferences, and building out standardized educational paths to systematically fill the “moral vacuum.”

Let’s dissect exactly what Rabbi Perets’ petition demands, how they plan to institutionalize this system on college campuses, and what this total absence of Christian counter balancing means for the future of national sovereignty and education.

The petition explicitly calls for an expansion of the educational mission to raise $300M and establish a formalized infrastructure for universal ethics based on the Noahide framework:

It anchors its appeal in Public Law 102-14, the 1991 U.S. Congressional resolution that recognized the Noahide Laws as the historical and ethical bedrock of society.

The petition seeks to deploy resources to allow 300 Chabad Shluchim (emissaries) on 300 U.S. college campuses to conduct weekly educational sessions dedicated to the Seven Universal Laws. Globally, it calls for the mobilization of 6,000 Shluchim to lead conferences and regional events.

A key objective is the funding and launch of formal Bachelor and Master of Arts programs in "Noahide Sciences" across major American universities.

The initiative proposes a dedicated three year national media and awareness campaign targeted at high schools, universities, and local communities to actively counter “foreign” ideological influences ( meaning..Christianity) and restore what it describes as “absolute moral clarity.”

The petition calls for structured financing to support 1,300 Chabad Shluchim to lead this systematic moral revival, fund international events, and create standardized educational materials through the Noahide Academy.

The broader document urges signatories to advocate for the universal adoption of these seven commandments - which include prohibitions against idolatry, blasphemy, murder, theft, sexual immorality, and animal cruelty, alongside the positive mandate to establish just courts of law - and to promote global recognition of the Jewish people's spiritual leadership as a “ light unto the nations” and establish a new United Nations that would be based on 7 Noahide Laws with TWIN HEADQUARTERS IN JERUSALEM AND WASHINGTON D.C.!

We launched our petition to repeal the Noahide Laws back on December 3, 2025, and after months of pushing, we have only obtained 275 signatures. Meanwhile, Rabbi Perets and the Noahide Academy launched their campaign in late March of 2026 - months after us - and they have already managed to rack up 678 signatures.

This is a demonstration of passivity of the Christian and secular West.

Chabad is out-organizing and out-pacing us because our side is completely asleep at the wheel while they build a brand new legal and educational framework right under our noses.

If we want to stop this push for universal Noahide authority over our institutions, we have to wake up and take immediate, collective action.

We cannot afford to sit back and do nothing while they aggressively expand their reach into our universities and legal systems.

Please take two minutes right now to sign our petition, share it with your communities, and help us get one million signatures before it is too late:

Repeal the Noahide Laws Petition ( click)

Also:

PLEASE EMAIL THIS LETTER TO YOUR FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL OFFICIALS

To Whom It May Concern,



I am contacting you as part of a Christian coalition, and I would like to bring a concerning matter to your attention. On April 18th, 2027, the US federal government and other state and local governments will celebrate Education and Sharing Day, a time to commemorate the life’s work of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. Who was Rabbi Schneerson and what was his life’s work? Rabbi Schneerson was highly active in making non-Jews aware of the Noahide Laws, a set of statutes from the Talmud which apply mandatorily to non-Jews. Earlier versions of the Education and Sharing Day proclamation from the federal government mentioned these Noahide Laws in connection with Rabbi Schneerson’s efforts to educate the public about them and stated that they are the foundation of American civilization. Current state, town, and local government proclamations on Education and Sharing Day often still mention the Noahide Laws as a foundational block of American society or bring up the Noahide Laws during associated activities on the day. What are the Noahide Laws and why are they concerning to Christians? The first Noahide Law outlaws idolatry. According to Jewish tradition, the worship of Jesus Christ as God can be seen as idol worship. The second Noahide Law prohibits blasphemy, and claiming that Jesus is God can be seen as blasphemy by Jews. There are supposed to be punishments for breaking these laws, which can include beheading. Regardless of the fact that these Education and Sharing Days do not institute the Noahide Laws, the concept of recognizing these laws as foundational to America is offensive and dangerous to Christians. These proclamations set a precedent that our Nation is a Noahide Nation, and this precedent could be used later to ill effect in claiming America was founded upon anti-Christian laws. However, even though the Noahide Laws no longer appear in federal proclamations (but still appear in state and town statements), these proclamations still revere Rabbi Schneerson, who made negative comments about gentiles, stating that non-Jewish souls stemmed from satanic powers and that the fetus of a non-Jew was almost the property of Jews (quotes below). As a Christian I am concerned about the upcoming Education and Sharing Day and would like to inquire into how to stop this tradition. Could you please contact me with any information on what your town, local, state, or federal government has planned for Education and Sharing Day, and whom I may contact to lodge an official complaint and start the process of protesting this event? Here is a link to our petition to have federal Education and Sharing Day laws and proclamations repealed: https://www.thepetitionsite.com/takeaction/856/312/818/Please contact me back.

SHNEERSON’S ANTI-GENTILE QUOTES IN CONTEXT:



As found in Jewish Fundamentalism in Israel by Israel Shahak and Norton Mezvinsky

THE NATIONAL RELIGIOUS PARTY 59 Rebbe,” Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who headed the Chabad movement and wielded great influence among many religious Jews in Israel as well as in the United States. Schneerson and his Lubovitch followers are Haredim; nevertheless, they involved themselves in Israel’s political life and shared many concepts with Gush Emunim and the NRP. The ideas of Rabbi Schneerson that appear below are taken from a book of his recorded messages to followers in Israel, tided Gatherings of Conversations and published in the Holy Land in 1965. During the subsequent three decades of his life until his death, Rabbi Schneerson remained consistent; he did not change any of the opinions. What Rabbi Lubovitch, Hassidic belief. Scheerson taught either was or immediately became official,

Regarding the non-Jew the Lubovitcher Rebbe’s views were clear even if a bit disorderly: “In such a manner the Halacha, stipulated by the Talmud, showed that a non-Jew should be punished by death if he kills an embryo, even if the embryo is non- Jewish, while the Jew should not be, even if the embryo is Jewish. As we [the talmudic sages] learn from Exodus 22:21, beginning with the words ‘and if any mischief will follow.’” This quoted verse is a part of a passage beginning in verse 21, describing what should be done “if men strive and hurt a woman with child,” thus Lubovitcher Rebbe, says in full: “And if any mischief will follow, damaging the embryo. Verse 22, whose beginning is quoted by the the wording “life for life” instead of “soul for soul.”) The above then you shall give soul for soul.” (Some English translations use The Lubovitcher Rebbe continued: stated difference in the punishment of a Jew and a non-Jew for the same crime is common in the Talmud and Halacha.



do not have a case of profound change in which a person is merely The difference between a Jewish and a non-Jewish person stems from the common expression: “Let us differentiate.” Thus, we on a superior level. Rather, we have a case of “let us differenti- ate” between totally different species. This is what needs to be said about the body: the body of a Jewish person is of a totally different quality from the body of [members] of all nations of the world ... The Old Rabbi [a pseudonym for one of the holy Lubovitch rabbis] explained that the passage in Chapter 49 of Hatanya [the basic book of Chabad] : “And you have chosen us” [by God], because a choice is thus made between outwardly [the Jews] means specifically that the Jewish body was chosen similar things. The Jewish body “looks as if it were in substance similar to bodies of non-Jews,” but the meaning ... is that the bodies only seem to be similar in material substance, outward look and superficial quality. The difference of the inner quality, 60 JEWISH FUNDAMENTALISM IN ISRAEL however, is so great that the bodies should be considered as completely different species. This is the reason why the Talmud states that there is an halachic difference in attitude about the bodies of non-Jews [as opposed to the bodies of Jews]” “their bodies are in vain.” ... An even greater difference exists in regard to the soul. Two contrary types of soul exist, a non-Jewish soul comes from three satanic spheres, while the Jewish soul stems from holiness. As has been explained, an embryo is called a human being, because it has both body and soul. Thus, the difference between a Jewish and a non-Jewish embryo can be understood. There is also a difference in bodies. The body of a Jewish embryo is on a higher level than is the body of a non-Jew. This is expressed in the phrase “let us differentiate” about the body of a non-Jew, which is a totally different kind. The same difference exists in the soul of a non-Jewish embryo. We therefore ask: Why should regard to the soul: the soul of a Jewish embryo is different than a non-Jew be punished if he kills even a non-Jewish embryo while a Jew should not be punished even if he kills a Jewish embryo? The answer can be understood by [considering] the general difference between Jews and non-Jews: A Jew was not created as a means for some [other] purpose; he himself is the purpose, since the substance of all [divine] emanations was created only to serve the Jews. “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” [Genesis 1:1] means that [the heavens and the earth] were created for the sake of the Jews, who are called the “beginning.” This means everything, all developments, all discoveries, the creation, including the “heavens and the earth - are vanity compared to the Jews. The important things are the Jews, because they do not exist for any [other] aim; they themselves are [the divine] aim.” After some additional cabbalistic explanation the Lubovitcher Rebbe concluded:

Following from what has already been said, it can be understood why a non-Jew should be punished by death if he kills an embryo between the embryo and a [baby that was] born is that the and why a Jew should not be punished by death. The difference either it is subsidiary to its mother or to the reality created after embryo is not a self-contained reality but rather is subsidiary; In its present state the purpose is still absent. A non-Jew’s entire birth when the [divine] purpose of its creation is then fulfilled. reality is only vanity. It is written, “And the strangers shall stand and feed your flocks” [Isaiah 61:5]. The entire creation [of a non- Jew] exists only for the sake of the Jews. Because of this a non-Jew THE NATIONAL RELIGIOUS PARTY 61 should be punished with death if he kills an embryo, while a Jew, whose existence is most important, should not be punished with death because of something subsidiary. We should not destroy an important thing for the sake of something subsidiary. It is true that there is a prohibition against [hurting] an embryo, because it is something that will be born in the future and in a hidden only when visible matters are affected; as previously noted, the form already exists. The death penalty should be implicated embryo is merely of subsidiary importance.







