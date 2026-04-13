We have previously tracked the mechanics of the Noahide manifesto and the Chabad “ARC” program, watching in real time as “Education Day” becomes a vehicle for global policy. We’ve seen the ready made templates handed to politicians, waiting for a pen stroke to codify Noahide Laws into national statutes.

But there is a deeper, more personal layer to this infrastructure that is just now coming to light.

The Sanhedrin is no longer just a group of Rabbis in Jerusalem issuing proclamations; they have recruited a specialized corps of intermediaries to manage the non Jewish world.

These are mostly former Christians who now identify as the “Ephraim Group,” and they are being positioned as the future ambassadors, teachers, and judges who will stand between you and the Sanhedrin’s high court.

These individuals are effectively building a shadow bureaucracy.

On websites like Moshiach News Global, you can see the faces of these “Honorable” advisors who are already taking roles as mediators. They aren’t just believers; they are being trained as the administrative arm of a new world order.

They have fully embraced the late Menachem Mendel Schneerson as the Messiah and are working tirelessly to ensure his vision of a Noahide governed world becomes a reality.

This group recognizes the Sanhedrin as the supreme international court that will eventually rule over all nations. They are already conducting high level meetings and “Sanhedrin Initiative” sessions to map out how this legal takeover will function.

The most unsettling part of this development is the shift toward a feudal style hierarchy.

In their own promotional materials and service listings, you will find advisors - some based right here in the United States, like in Alabama - who have officially adopted the title of “Lord.”

This isn’t just an ego trip; it’s a job description. In a world governed by the Noahide Code, these “Lords” would serve as the provincial magistrates. Imagine a dystopian future where your legal standing and basic rights are determined by a self appointed “Noahide Lord” who answers only to a council in Jerusalem.

They are already advertising their “Sanhedrin Services” and booking consultations to “judge” cases, creating a pay to play legal system that bypasses our current constitutional protections.

The Sanhedrin, which reconvened in 2004, has spent the last two decades building the legal framework to enforce these seven laws globally.

They aren’t just suggestions for being a “good person.” Under the Sanhedrin’s jurisdiction, these laws carry strict penalties - death by decapitation.

By bringing in the Ephraim Group - people who know Christian culture and can “translate” these laws into a language that sounds biblical - the Sanhedrin is effectively creating a Trojan horse.

These advisors tell their followers that they are returning to their “true identity” as the House of Joseph, but the fine print places them under the total legal authority of the Rabbinic court.

The Ephraim Group is the bridge they need to make this system palatable to the West.

These advisors are the boots on the ground for a global court that intends to define what is moral, what is “idolatry,” and what is “blasphemy” for every person on earth.

Most people have no idea that this roster of future judges is already being compiled and marketed online. We are watching the assembly of a global theocratic administration that views our current laws as temporary hurdles.

These Noahide Lords offer everything from “Sanhedrin approved” education to legal mediation services. They are training an army of “Noahide Ambassadors” to walk into local city council meetings and state legislatures to push the Noahide agenda under the guise of “universal ethics.”

They use the legacy of the Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, as their divine mandate, claiming that the “Era of Moshiach” has already begun and that the only thing left to do is to bring the nations into submission.

If this vision comes to fruition, the “Lord” from your local area won’t be a representative you voted for, but a Sanhedrin sanctioned agent enforcing a code you never agreed to follow.

We are seeing the infrastructure for a system where a central court in Jerusalem holds the power to decide who is “righteous” and who is a “transgressor” based on a set of laws that prohibit any form of worship they deem “idolatrous.” For Christians, this is a direct threat, as the Sanhedrin has historically classified the core tenets of Christianity as violations of the Noahide prohibition against idolatry.

The Ephraim Group advisors are the ones being paid to convince their former peers to abandon their faith in exchange for a “protected” status under the new regime.

The rapid growth of this movement is fueled by a sense of urgency and the belief that the current global political order is collapsing to make way for the “Redemption.”

They are preparing for a world where the United Nations and sovereign constitutions are relics of the past. The presence of international advisors speaking German, English, Russian, Chinese, and Hindi ( and others) proves that this is a coordinated global effort.

They are not waiting for the world to change; they are actively building the courtrooms and training the judges today.

Awareness of these specific names, titles, and websites is the only way to recognize the shadow being cast over our legal and religious freedoms.

The “Sanhedrin Initiative” is already live, and its “Lords” are waiting to take the bench.

We cannot allow this to take root in silence; we must expose every detail of this agenda and the entities pushing for it.

Our allegiance belongs solely to Jesus Christ, and no matter what international codes or "ethical" mandates they attempt to enforce, we will never bow to these man made authorities or their deceptive systems of control.

Source:

Mnglobal.org