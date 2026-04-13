Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Jeremy Slayden's avatar
Jeremy Slayden
11h

i’m noticing a trend. many of the companies named Ephraim, like this one, have a bull in their logo. This one is in Tennessee and is obviously very cryptic from looking at its website. https://www.ephraiminc.com/about

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Jeremy Slayden's avatar
Jeremy Slayden
11h

Very telling how they call themselves the Ephraim group. now that I understand Ephraim, the northern Kingdom, and the lost tribes, it all makes so much sense why they would choose this name.

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