Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Art Hutchinson's avatar
Art Hutchinson
2h

True clarity (i.e., who is on which side in THE cosmic battle between Christ Jesus the singular God-man and the forces of antichrist) is better than the false, tenuous truces we've been living under.

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JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
2h

Israel first. There will be no Israel soldiers in the ground troops against Iran. USA is an occupied country. It’s infuriating and insulting.

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