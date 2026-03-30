On Saturday, March 28, 2026, President Trump issued an official proclamation declaring March 29, 2026, as "Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A." This date corresponds to the 124th birthday of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson (the Lubavitcher Rebbe).

President Trump Proclaims Rebbe’s Birthday ( click )

The White House - Education and Sharing Day ( click)

The White House proclamation designating "Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A., 2026" serves as a stark reminder of the erosion of the wall between church and state, as President Trump once again tethers the American presidency to the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

While the proclamation is framed as a tribute to intellectual achievement and moral courage, it effectively uses the highest office in the land to elevate a specific religious figure whose core mission involved the implementation of the Noahide Laws - a set of moral codes that are intended to supersede constitutional law for non-Jews.

The visual of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presenting Trump with a dollar formerly owned by the Rebbe, encased in a custom leather box is a display of reverence that borders on the idolatry. ( happened in July 2025) :

Israeli PM Gifts Trump With Dollar Bill from the Rebbe ( click)

The choice of the U.S. dollar - a currency steeped in Masonic and esoteric symbolism carries profound weight when distributed by a leader seeking to establish a “Nation of Kindness” under the Noahide framework.

In Kabbalah, the physical world is seen as a shell (Kelipah) that hides divine sparks.

By taking the "Almighty Dollar" - the ultimate symbol of Western material power - and passing it through his hands, the Rebbe was performing an act of spiritual alchemy. ( He used to distribute dollar bill on Sundays)

The goal was to "elevate the sparks" within the currency, effectively tethering the material strength of the United States to a specific spiritual mission. The presence of the Pyramid and the All-Seeing Eye on the bill is not coincidental to this.

In many esoteric circles, these represent the "Eye of Providence" or a higher intelligence governing the masses. By distributing these specific bills, the Rebbe was arguably asserting spiritual authority over the very "Providence" the United States claims to follow.

By requiring thousands of gentiles and world leaders to stand in line to receive a blessing and a "re-consecrated" dollar, the Rebbe established a hierarchy where the spiritual source of the blessing flows from the Hasidic center outward to the nations.

The Rebbe’s stated rationale was that "when two people meet, it should benefit a third." However, this "third party" is often the Chabad movement itself or the advancement of the Noahide Laws, which relegate non-Jews to a subordinate spiritual category.

When Benjamin Netanyahu presented President Trump with a dollar from the Rebbe in 2026, he wasn't just giving a gift; he was transferring a relic of this "spiritual sovereignty."

The dollar serves as a symbol of physical contract - a reminder that the economic and educational "values" of the United States are being indexed to a Chabad led vision - Noahide Laws.

One must ask why a succession of American presidents, from Jimmy Carter to the present, feel compelled to honor a leader who championed a worldview deeply rooted in Jewish religious particularism.

Schneerson’s legacy is not merely one of “kindness” but of a strict, antigentilic theology that draws sharp distinctions between the spiritual essence of Jews and non-Jews.

The Rebbe.org - the Explanation…( click)

Chabad.org - The Tanya Ch.6 ( click)

The constitutional implications are troubling.

By officially commemorating the birthday of a Jewish Hasidic leader, the administration moves beyond mere religious tolerance into the realm of state endorsement.

This is further institutionalized by the Chabad run “Education and Sharing Day USA” tracker, a tool that monitors local and state level proclamations.

This systematic tracking ensures that a specific religious agenda remains embedded in the American legislative calendar, pressuring governors and mayors to fall in line with a tradition that began in 1978 and has only grown more entrenched.

Education and Sharing Day Tracker ( click)

The irony of an administration claiming to “end left wing indoctrination” while simultaneously centering the nation’s educational values around the teachings of a Jewish Hasidic Rebbe cannot be ignored.

If the goal of the American education system is truly to return control to “parents to whom it rightly belongs,” then the state has no business directing that moral compass toward the specific vision of a Jewish religious movement that seeks to mold the world according to the Noahide framework.