Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
1h

When John Adams linked birth of Christ to birth of America, there was an acknowledgement that God Liberates and the human Enslaves. Founding Fathers came to America to worship God and escape religious TYRANNY. The first right in the first amendment is the freedom of Religion. The God given Right to worship God as one pleases. There is a link between religious liberty and individual Sovereignty. The Founding Fathers did not recognize judiasm as the foundation of America. And the founding principles are not toleration of other religions and beliefs or non beliefs, but as inalienable Right of Freedom, God given

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
1h

Yep, One of the most Frightening things I've ever Read.

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