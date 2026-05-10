I have received so many emails over the last few days from readers who were stunned by Donald Trump’s recent proclamation of a national sabbath and they all asked me the same thing: is this a step toward a Noahide society?

I absolutely believe it certainly is and it is coming in small steps that most people will barely notice until the trap is already set.

We are watching the lines between the church and the state dissolve in real time and it is happening under the guise of heritage and unity.

When a president stands up and issues a formal call for a Judaic religious day of rest he is not just honoring a Jewish tradition but he is setting a precedent for the government to regulate our time and our worship.

This started with the announcement for Jewish American Heritage Month where Trump asked the Jewish community to dedicate the sabbath of May 15 to May 16 to the national celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary.

Trump Becomes First U.S. President to Call for National Sabbath ( click)

On the surface it sounds like a nice gesture but look at the language being used.

An article recently published in the Times of Israel titled A National Shabbat: Why All Americans Should Mark the 250th pulls back the curtain on the real agenda.

A National Shabbat: Why All Americans Should Mark the 250th ( click)

The author David Nekrutman points out that this proclamation is a landmark moment because it is the first time a president has integrated a specific Jewish religious observance into the formal framework of the nation.

He writes that the administration has uniquely mirrored the Jewish halakhic or religious law definition of the Sabbath within an official state document by noting it should last from sundown to nightfall:

This is where it gets dangerous for every single American that is not Jewish:

The article argues that this should not just be a Jewish event but a clarion call to non Jews across the entire nation:

It uses what many of us recognize as Noahide language to bridge the gap between the Jewish faith and the rest of the world.

The author describes a tripod of perspectives that should apply to everyone starting with the idea that the sabbath is an acknowledgment of ( Jewish ) God as Creator which recognizes a power higher than the state.

While that sounds spiritual it is actually a legalistic framework being built to suggest that our national identity as Americans is not sustained by our Constitution but by a social covenant rooted in the Jewish understanding of the Hebrew Bible.

The Times of Israel piece goes even further by quoting the prophet Isaiah to suggest a future where the sabbath transcends all tribal boundaries and all flesh will worship together…celebrating the ultimate “ redemptive” Shabbat”:

It claims that America is a nation rooted in the concept of Judaic covenant and that the opening words of the Preamble are far more than a legal contract but are instead the formal signature of a social covenant.

This is exactly how a Noahide society is built by convincing the population that their rights are tied to a specific Judaic religious interpretation of the law rather than their individual civil liberties.

When the author says that the beauty of a covenantal nation is that it possesses the unique capacity for self renewal he is talking about changing the very foundation of how our country operates.

We are being told that the preservation of this Judaic covenant is a duty shared by every citizen and that we should look to the Book of Deuteronomy for our blueprint to gather the whole nation including the men women and children to hear the Torah..and “the Jewish people lead the way “..:

This is no longer about personal faith or private prayer - and notice - the New Testament is completely left out.

This is about moving toward a state where the government and rabbinic religious leaders work together to define what so called “responsible “ freedom looks like.

If we allow the state to begin scheduling our days of reflection and defining which religious laws are the bedrock of our national identity we are handing over the keys to our conscience.

This is how it happens.

It starts with a proclamation that seems inclusive and a celebration of a milestone anniversary. It is supported by articles that use beautiful spiritual language about Jews being a light to the world.

But beneath those words is a structural change that moves us away from being a republic of free individuals and toward a society managed by Judaic religious mandates.

We must be extremely careful when the state starts using the language of the sanctuary to describe the business of the government because once that door is open it is very hard to close.

Back in 2015, David Nekrutman published an article in the Times of Israel highlighting an Orthodox rabbinic statement that fundamentally redefines the relationship between Judaism and Christianity:

Orthodox Rabbinic Statement on Christianity ( click)

He celebrated the impact of the Second Vatican Council and the 1965 Nostra Aetate document, which he credits with starting an “irrevocable” change in Catholic teaching by rejecting anti-Semitism and affirming the eternal covenant between God and the Jewish people.

This shift, according to the statement Nekrutman promotes, moved Christians from being seen as “enemies” to being recognized as “unequivocal partners” in a shared ( Noahide) mission to perfect the world.

By leaning on the authority of the Catholic Church’s pivot, he frames Christianity as a “willed divine outcome” designed to bring the nations into a specific moral alignment.

Crucially, the 2015 text reveals the legal mechanism behind this partnership: the universal Noahide covenant.

By identifying the Noahide covenant as the fundamental ethical obligation for all non-Jews, the statement establishes a clear hierarchy where “ethical monotheism” serves as the bridge to wrap secular nations into a Judaic legal blueprint.

For those who have been tracking this movement, it is not difficult to see that the recent “National Sabbath” proclamation by President Trump is simply the next logical step in the practical application of the New Noahide USA.

What did Jesus Teach?

While Nekrutman argues in some of his articles and podcasts that Jesus was simply a Jew operating within Jewish law, the New Testament provides several key “break points” where Jesus introduced concepts that were fundamentally incompatible with the Judaic belief.

The Judaic and Noahide systems are built on legalism - specific, external actions (Sabbath keeping, dietary laws, ritual purity, 7 laws of Noah etc..)

Jesus shifted the focus from the action to the internal state of the heart.

In the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5), Jesus repeatedly says, “You have heard it said... but I say to you.” He wasn’t just interpreting the law; he was raising the bar to an internal standard that the old Judaic legal system couldn’t touch.

Jesus taught that the external “covenant” is meaningless without internal transformation, rendering a state mandated “National Sabbath” spiritually void.

When Jesus talked to the Samaritan woman at the well (John 4:21-24), he told her that a time was coming when people would worship God neither on a specific mountain nor in Jerusalem, but “in spirit and in truth.”

By claiming that “The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath,” Jesus demoted the Sabbath from a legal requirement to a secondary tool for human well being.

To mandate it at a national level is to revert to a “shadow” that Jesus claimed to have fulfilled and moved past.

Jesus introduced Grace, which is fundamentally “anti-covenantal” in the legal sense. Grace is a gift that cannot be earned by following a Jewish religious system.

Nekrutman’s call to “renew the American covenant” by gathering the nation to hear the Torah is a call to return to a works based identity.

Jesus’s “New Covenant” (Luke 22:20) was a radical departure that established a relationship based on his sacrifice, not on a nation’s ability to follow a “blueprint from Deuteronomy.”

Jesus explicitly rejected theocratic power. When offered the kingdoms of the world, he refused. When questioned by Pilate, he said, “My kingdom is not of this world” (John 18:36).

Jesus never asked for a “National Sabbath” or a “Social Covenant” with Rome or any other government.

He called for a kingdom of individuals.

By focusing on “Hebraic Roots” and “National Sabbaths,” Nekrutman and Trump are actually negating the unique message of Jesus. They are trying to pull people back into a legalistic Judaic “Noahide” system where the state acts as the enforcer of the Covenant.

Jesus didn’t come to make an old covenant “universal” for non-Jews; He came to establish a New Covenant that made the old legalistic structures - like a government-mandated Sabbath - obsolete.

Jana

Note my my readers:

Please consider upgrading to a paid subscription to support this ongoing research and reporting; your contribution is what makes this work possible and ensures I can continue providing this level of analysis. I am currently finalizing part two of the series "Kabbalah for the Goyim," which will explore these themes even further and is set to be released in the next few days. If you haven't yet, you can read part one here to get caught up before the new installment drops:

Kabbalah for the Goyim - Part 1 ( click)

More Sources

Burnout is Not a Badge ( click)

David Nekrutman ( click)

Trump Proclaims Jewish American Heritage Month ( click)

President Trump Announces Shabbat 250.. ( click)