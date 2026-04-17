Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
2h

I'm shocked at the chutzpah and lengths they go to with their agenda!

When a part of the continuing legal ed started to include woke-ism, I decided I no longer wanted any part of that system, but there were personal factors as well. This is terrible!

Thank you

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Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
1h

Unrestricted war...

Great compressed history of the climate scam. It is all a fraud and they know it. Deception is the point. Control is the goal.

https://youtu.be/3CnhyFpPEsg?si=p-dn41NDYE-9IeTM

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