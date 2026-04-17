If you go to the JLI Binghamton website right now, you will see they are training lawyers in a curriculum called “For All Humankind.”

Chabadofbinghamton ( click)

Chabadcape.com ( click)

It is a accredited legal program designed for continuing education of lawyers, judges and other legal professionals that aims to redefine American civil rights through the lens of the Noahide Laws, which they then plan to install as the “moral curriculum” in our public schools.

Something has shifted, friends, and frankly, it’s deeply concerning.

What is being sold to the public as a simple adult education course called “For All Humankind” is actually a high level legal maneuver.

They’ve designed this curriculum as a credited course for lawyers and judges to fulfill their mandatory “continuing education” requirements.

This is so brilliant: if you convince the people who write and interpret the laws that the Noahide Code is the “original” basis for American ethics, you change the entire legal landscape without firing a shot.

The genius - and the danger - of this plan is how it bypasses our religious protections.

By getting state bar associations to put their seal of approval on these courses, the Noahide Laws are rebranded.

They are no longer seen by the state as “religion”; they are categorized as “universal ethics” or “civil morality.”

Once that label sticks, the door to our public schools swings wide open.

The curriculum for this course doesn’t hide its true goal. Lesson Three asks the point-blank question: “What should we teach our children at school?”

Chabadcape.com ( click)

They are using the legal “authority” they gained in the courtroom to walk into school board meetings and demand that these “universal values” be taught to our kids.

This isn’t just happening in one or two cities as it is a coordinated, live operation.

ChabadNewOrleans.com ( click)

While we are busy with our daily lives, groups like the Appointed Representative Council (ARC) are tracking these Noahide proclamations in real time. ( click)

They have a live “scoreboard” showing which mayors and governors have signed on.

They use two versions of these proclamations: ( click): a soft version for the general public and a “Version 2” that explicitly names the Seven Noahide Laws.

They take these signed documents to the next city and the next school board as “proof” that the government has already accepted this framework as the national standard.

They aren’t stopping at the legal or educational level; they are moving into every corner of public life.

By training the lawyers who will defend these programs and the officials who sign them into law, they are building a parallel system of morality that completely sidesteps the true foundations of our society.

This is an administrative takeover that starts in a law office, moves to a governor’s desk, and ends in a child’s classroom.

It is a loop that feeds itself, and it is gaining ground every single day because they are playing a very long, very organized game - while we are only talking about it and not acting at all.

The fact that Noahide Laws are now official “continuing education” for lawyers and judges is a massive deal.

This isn’t just a religious class- it’s a way to train the people who run our legal system to accept a new moral code.

Chabad is working with incredible focus and speed to make sure this framework reaches every part of our society.

As Christians, we need to learn from their determination.

Far too many of us are sitting back and saying, “It’s just prophecy happening,” or “I’m ready to be a martyr.”

That is a dangerous mistake. We are acting like the women who forgot the oil for their lamps because they were too distracted by things like Trump or daily politics.

While we are looking the other way, our actual legal rights and freedoms are being quietly erased.

We have to wake up and pay attention and ACT before our freedom is gone for good.

Sign the petition to repeal the Noahide laws:

The Petition to Repeal the Noahide Laws

Sources:

Chabadcape.com

The reporter group.org

The Rohr Chabad Center

ChabadNewOrleans.com

Chabad.org