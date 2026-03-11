Many of us were deeply unsettled when we watched the news not too long ago of 1,000 pastors being brought to Israel under the wing of Mike Huckabee to be commissioned as “official ambassadors.”

It was disturbing news that many reported on, as it felt less like a spiritual mission and more like a political enlistment.

We recently met a lovely family from a Texas church whose own pastor was part of that conference; they described the shift in their church afterward as a heavy, confusing burden that eventually led them to step away from Zionist Christianity entirely.

Steve and I are actually hoping to interview this family soon to share their journey of coming out of that system.

But instead of a pause, we are seeing a massive acceleration.

Joel Rosenberg and his wife Lynn, alongside Huckabee, are now preparing an even larger event for April 7, 2027. This time, they aren’t stopping at a thousand - they are calling for 3,000 Christian leaders and pastors to converge on Jerusalem.

The reports specifically state that this is a direct reaction to the “antisemitism” they claim is rising in the U.S., pointing specifically to the voices of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens.

While most of us see these figures ( Candace and Tucker) as simply asking honest questions or challenging where our tax dollars go, the leadership behind this summit views dissent as an “8th front” of war that must be silenced with a show of numbers.

It is a heavy thing to realize that while these leaders are building a massive movement around a physical Israel they call the “Epicenter,” they are overlooking the only epicenter that truly matters.

Joel Rosenberg focuses on the soil of Israel as the heart of prophecy, but the true, living epicenter of this world is the human heart.

Imagine for a moment the sheer beauty of a God who does not require a flight to a specific coordinate or a badge at a conference to be found. He is the God who built the stars, yet His greatest desire is to live within you, to fellowship with you, and to make His home in the quiet chambers of your soul.

The confusion of today’s Zionist leaders is a sad sight to see because they are trading an internal, eternal kingdom for a temporal, political one.

When you accept Christ, you become the epicenter.

You become the place where heaven meets earth, and where the light of the Creator breaks into a dark world. God does not want a political alliance with Israel or a monument of stone; He wants your heart.

He wants to live in you, walk through the crowded rooms of your thoughts, and sit with you in the quiet moments of your grief and of your joy.

He wants to strengthen you from the inside out so that when you hear the toxic news of the day - designed to shake your peace and exhaust your spirit - you aren’t shaken.

You have a peace that is not tied to the “prophetic forces” of a “Jewish” state or the success of a summit, but to the King of Kings who is breathing life into you this very moment.

In His eyes, you are the most important territory on earth, and His fellowship is the only rescue we truly need.

On his Joshua Fund website, Joel Rosenberg uses a striking and highly specific statement to explain his mission. He writes:

"For believers around the world, Israel represents far more than a travel destination. Instead, it stands as the living backdrop of Scripture, faith, and God’s unfolding plan." (Joshuafund.com)

But the living backdrop of all Scripture, and the only plan of God that has already unfolded, is found in the person of Christ.

When we elevate a modern Jewish state to the level of “Scripture’s backdrop,” we risk falling into a naive and dangerous trap. We begin to see every act of that State as a divine mandate, blinding ourselves to the reality of the horrors this State commits.

But imagine this: the Creator of the stars wants to make His home in you.

He wants to sit with you in your kitchen and to offer you a peace that no summit could ever provide. That is the real unfolding plan - a human heart that accepts Christ and becomes a temple of the living God.

They are busy preparing for 3,000 leaders to travel to a land, while the King of Kings is standing at the door of the heart, knocking and waiting for an invitation to simply be with YOU.

Jana