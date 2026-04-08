I strongly encourage you to take 10 minutes and watch this video. Abby Martin is an investigative journalist based here in the USA.

Abby Martin Went to Israel: It’s WORSE Thank You Think ( click underlined sentence to watch)

She shows us the raw, ugly truth about what’s happening in Israel, using footage she filmed herself back in 2016 alongside the current nightmare in Gaza. Her reporting makes it clear that the problem isn’t just a few politicians; it’s a whole society built on the idea that they are superior to everyone else.

The propaganda they’ve used for years to hide this is finally falling apart because the world can now see the reality for themselves on their phones.

What’s truly disturbing is that this hateful mindset isn’t just aimed at Palestinians.

The ideology driving this Zionist supremacy actually looks down on everyone who isn’t part of their specific group, including Christians. They believe they are entitled to the riches of the entire world and that everyone else is beneath them.

We’ve seen how they treated Ethiopian Jews and African refugees with total cruelty, proving that their “racism” knows no bounds. If they are willing to do this to their neighbors while the world watches, they are willing to do it to anyone once they have the power.

For a long time, many Evangelical Christians have supported and cheered this on, thinking they were doing something holy. But there is a spiritual law you can’t escape: you reap what you sow. By helping to unleash this kind of violence and hatred against others, these people have actually invited that same “demon” into their own lives.

You cannot support the destruction of another human being without that darkness eventually coming back to haunt you.

The good news is that people are finally waking up.

The lies are becoming too obvious to believe anymore. We are seeing the true face of what Martin describes as a “serial killing state” that has lost its humanity.

It’s time to listen to the warning to “come out of her” - to stop supporting a system of rabbinic Judaism and Zionism that is the “Whore of Babylon.”

The truth is out now, and no amount of “ public diplomatic relations” or money can wash away the images of what has been done.

We must speak up and let our government officials know that we do not agree and that none of this is being done in our name. We demand truth and we demand justice. We cannot allow this to continue, or else this mindset will eventually threaten the entire world population.

No power and no technology should be in the hands of people who think this way.

Their leaders must be held accountable and punished, and the society must be re educated to find its humanity again. Their rabbinic Judaism needs to be fully exposed and shunned for the atrocities it justifies.

We can no longer stay silent.

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