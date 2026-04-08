Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Ive Cooper's avatar
Ive Cooper
12h

The evil of this satanic state staggers belief.

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Watcher of the Night's avatar
Watcher of the Night
12h

I agree, and especially with the identification of (Zionist Israel politic/zio Christianity)as Babylon the whore... in scripture she is cast prophetically in a downward inversion...already called spiritually "Sodom and Egypt" but her final state as the blood thirsty cruel Chaldeans as described by the prophet Habakkuk where chapter 2 almost sounds like "king butcher Bibi" and as a nation as Nimrod "mighty hunters against God".

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