I want to talk to you today about a document that essentially signed over the soul of American sovereignty while most of us were busy surviving.

On July 14, 2022, Joe Biden stood in Jerusalem and signed a Joint Declaration with the Israeli leadership.

You can read it for yourself on the White House website, but there is one specific phrase buried in the text that should make every American -and especially every Christian really angry.

The document claims our two nations are guided by the alleged “ shared values” of Jewish concept called “Tikkun Olam."

The document is called the “Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration.”

Jerusalem US-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Statement ( click)

In the world of Jewish religion and Kabbalah “ Tikkun Olam” phrase has a dark meaning.

In the mystical sense, “Tikkun Olam” isn’t about getting along my friends, it’s about rectification of the world through removal of gentile religions and values.

According to Judaism, the world is broken because “divine sparks” - aka Jews, are trapped inside the “shells” (Klipot) of the Gentile nations.

To “repair” the world, those sparks must be extracted, and the shells - our traditions, our faith, and our very sovereignty - must be stripped away.

It is a mission of spiritual and physical restructuring of the world - not coexistence.

This is where it gets personal for us.

According to Jewish rabbis, massive part of this “repairing” process involves the Noahide Agenda. The goal is to move all non-Jews away from their own religious “idolatry” and bring them under a set of seven laws governed by a central authority in Jerusalem.

This is the “rule of law” mentioned in the declaration.

Here is the wake up call: In the Kabbalistic mind, the worship of Jesus Christ is classified as “idolatry.”

In the most authoritative Jewish legal code, the Mishneh Torah, Maimonides (Rambam) explicitly connects the “ repairing “ of the world to the enforcement of Noahide Laws.

Maimonides rules that the ultimate goal of the Messiah is to "perfect the entire world to serve ( Jewish) God together." This "perfection" (Tikkun) is achieved specifically by compelling all of humanity to accept the Seven Noahide Laws.

From this perspective, Tikkun Olam is the legal "repair" of a chaotic world by bringing the "70 Nations" under a single, Jerusalem based legal standard.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, was the primary 20th-century figure who moved the Noahide Laws into the public and political sphere.

He argued that the only way to achieve true world peace (Tikkun Olam) was to educate and influence the nations of the world to observe the Noahide Laws.

A Purposeful Life Begins With These Seven Laws ( click)

This is why phrases like "shared values" and "rule of law" in modern diplomatic documents (like the Jerusalem Declaration) are viewed by Jews in Chabad circle as the secular "vessel" for this religious "rectification."

By adopting Tikkun Olam as an official diplomatic principle, the U.S. government has effectively green lit a roadmap that views your faith in Christ as a “glitch” in the system that needs to be “repaired” or removed.

We are being led into a prison.

They will be using the “intelligent mud” of AI and total surveillance to enforce a version of “goodness” that has nothing to do with the Holy Spirit.

They are excited about this “acceleration” because they believe they are building a new Garden of Eden.

But this isn’t the Garden of Eden ; it’s a digital matrix where the “peace” offered is actually the total administration and submission of your soul to Judaic values.

Our government has signed us up for a counterfeit light.

We are being tied to a Kabbalistic timeline that views the Gospel as an obstacle to be overcome. It is time to realize that the “repair” they are talking about is the dismantling of everything we hold sacred.

As Americans, we don't even know what kind of agreements are being signed in our name. We were never asked if we agree, and we were never explained what "Tikkun Olam" even is!

Do you think when Biden went to Jerusalem and signed this with Lapid, he had any clue what he was actually signing? Or did Lapid simply use the motto of the Mossad - "By way of deception, thou shalt do war" - to fool him into a spiritual contract he didn't understand?

Let me ask again: Does Joe Biden have any idea what he actually signed in that Jerusalem Declaration?

Does he understand that “Tikkun Olam” is the process of enforcing the Noahide Laws? And crucially, does he realize that under the strict Kabbalistic and Halakhic interpretation of those laws, the worship of Jesus Christ is categorized as “Avodah Zarah” - pure idolatry - an offense that carries the ultimate penalty of beheading?

Most of our leaders are walking blindly into a trap, and our spiritual leaders are no different. I challenge you: the next time you go to church, ask your pastor if he knows what Tikkun Olam actually means in the Kabbalistic sense. If he doesn't know, then how can he protect the flock from a matrix that has already been codified into our national law?

I urge you to read the entire agreement Biden signed with the leaders of Israel in 2022.

Look at the words for yourself and ask: was October 7th and the escalating war with Iran just a series of tragic accidents? No, they were not. All of the events unfolding in the Middle East right now are carefully prepared and pre planned events designed to lead this entire planet into ultimate slavery.

They are clearing the path for a new world order that has been written in their books for centuries.

We must stay anchored in the true Light, Jesus Christ, because the machine they are building has no room for the Truth.

It is difficult to stay joyful in this world today, especially for those who watch all of this unfolding so carefully. But try, my friends. Try to feel the joy that can only come from Him.

Remember the words of Romans 15:13: "May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit."

Even as the walls of the digital cage close in, that joy is a territory they can never occupy.