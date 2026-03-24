Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Charla Star's avatar
Charla Star
3h

As Trump converted to Chabad Lubavitch, the most radical form of Judaism in 2015, he likely knows what this and is fine with it. His son-in-law and daughter belong to that same sect.

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Sherah Bassard's avatar
Sherah Bassard
3h

Thank you so much for explaining what is going on! W glibly live our lives, ignorant of the massive power moves going on around us because we have no frame of reference. It’s sinking in that we are occupied by another government with a whole different set of values, morals and goals. It’s incumbent upon us to learn as much as we can about the worldview of our occupiers so we can be better prepared. Thank you, thank you.

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