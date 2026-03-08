Before reading today’s article please review my post “Trumps Board of Peace” (click the underlined)

I have to admit to all of you that I missed a very important piece of news back in December 2023, but looking at it now with fresh eyes, everything finally makes sense.

While the world’s attention was rightfully gripped by the tragedy of dying children and the literal smoke rising over Gaza, a group of IDF soldiers was busy planting a flag of a different kind.

In the middle of the ruins of Beit Hanoun, they converted a damaged Palestinian home into the first Chabad House in Gaza. ( see sources bellow)

This wasn’t merely a place for soldiers to find a moment of prayer. In the Chabad movement, these houses are described as lighthouses intended to spread the Noahide Laws to the nations of the world.

By planting this lighthouse in the middle of a war zone before a single peace plan was ever signed, they were showing us the template for the future. They weren’t there just to win a military conflict; they were there to stay and to redeem the land under a specific, legalistic vision that has absolutely nothing to do with democracy or sovereignty of people.

Now that we are in 2026, it is clear that the 2023 stunt was the smoking gun for what we now know as the Board of Peace. Gaza is being used as a pilot program for a global shift in how human beings are governed, where the residents are being forced into a digital cage.

Their survival now depends on signing Smart-ID user agreements and passing Universal Ethics , which are really just the seven Noahide Laws dressed up in fancy, technocratic language.

There are no elections in Gaza, and there is no Palestinian voice allowed.

There is only a board of billionaires and a “Chairman for Life” making every decision from a high rise office. If they can make this work in Gaza by stripping people of their power and replacing their rights with moral compliance, they will export this legal precedent everywhere.

It has become painfully clear to me that Donald Trump isn’t acting as a Christian leader in this project; he is acting as the enforcer for a group with a messianic, Pharisaic vision.

You don’t have to be a genius to figure this out especially knowing that Jared Kushner is on the board making decisions and he is an active and prominent member of the Chabad organization.

Whether he is driven by his own narcissistic hunger for power and money, or if he is being blackmailed by the Epstein levers of power, the result is the same. Trump is serving the interests of a Greater Israel project rather than the interests of the American people.

He has provided the political muscle to make the Schneerson vision a reality - a world where nations are stabilized by a central authority and forced to follow a universal code that completely bypasses the Grace found in the New Covenant.

What we are witnessing is the resurrection of the Pharisees.

They have traded their ancient robes for expensive suits and their stone tablets for digital Smart-IDs. They have replaced the Spirit of God with an 8,000 man stabilization force to ensure everyone complies.

However, the recent news from Indonesia shows that the world is finally starting to see this user agreement for what it really is: a trap. When the biggest Muslim nation in the world threatens to walk away because they refuse to be the muscle for a resurrected Pharisaic system, it gives me hope that some light is finally breaking through the fine print of these technocratic contracts.

I am holding onto the hope that Indonesia does more than just threaten to leave - I hope they fully withdraw and set off a chain reaction that causes the entire Board of Peace to collapse like a house of cards.

This system needs to be fully exposed in front of the whole world and humiliated for its evil intent and its attempt to replace human freedom with a private board of money and power hungry directors.

I ask all of you to join me in prayer for this outcome.

Pray that the scales fall from the eyes of the nations, that this "pilot program" fails completely, and that the schemes of those trying to rule through force and deception are brought into the light and dismantled once and for all.

