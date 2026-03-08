Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Steven Ben-Nun
Another amazing argument, my love. I’m hoping to release my video and article on the third temple. Perhaps I will call it: the Tomb of the third temple: a covenantal audit. The Golden calf for the 21st century maybe another good thought anyway that’s why Chabad is selling Zionist Christians so they can put Jesus Christ to an open shame

Linda Twaddell
Some interesting facts for you regarding the Board of Peace: The USIP was created in 1984 by Ronald Regan. They got a new building approved by Congress in 1996. Funders for the building included the Chevron Corp and Lockeed Martin, both owned by Israel. The architects came with proposals in 2011. Moshe Safdie, the only Israeli contribute from the group was given the contract and said the building was created to look like the Yittzhak Rabin Center in Israel. In 2025, Trumps first year to his second term, he set up DOGE int he building and fired the then current President George Moose who is in court over the illegal firing. The USIP (US Institute of Peace) sign was taken down at the end of 2025 and the Donald Trump Board of Peace was raised.

2026 started the events off in February with Trump at Davos and establishing the board formerly. However it was back in Oct of 2025 that the White House logs all the Nations that were already on board (forgive the pun). The first meeting was held on February 19th and exactly 7 days later the war in Iran began.

Trying to find more out - it just takes a bit of time.

