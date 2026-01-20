The Catholic Document that Confirmed Talmudic Noahide Law for Humanity and More!
How the Vatican formally confirmed the Noahide law and quietly restructured Christianity without telling the flock- a must read!
Final Document: Catholic - Jewish Bilateral Commission Meeting ( click)
I want to place this document here for my readers and for the record, because what it represents is far more serious than most Christians realize. Almost no ordinary Catholic knows this document exists. Even fewer Protestants do.
Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith i…