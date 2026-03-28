Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Jesus Is Lord's avatar
Jesus Is Lord
6h

OH, how heartbreaking! They got both my parents too!! Long stories, lots of suffering, breaking our hearts to shreds, but I had no way to prove it. What you did for proof must have broken your hearts even more, but I am praying it brings results, and that those responsible are prosecuted for mur-der or at least wrongful death. They moved my Mother so far away that I couldn't visit and watch them, as I knew to do at our little hospital, never trusting them, because they had done others things we caught in time, that could have killed her. And she got three hospital-acquired serious infections at 3 different times--which were questionable also. We learned that if you want to live, DO NOT GO TO A HOSPITAL, OR TRUST ANY DOCTORS OR NURSES any more. Trust only in the GREAT PHYSICIAN. I am so sorry for ALL this has happened to! It's like they LOVE to see all the suffering, for the patient AND their families, having to watch their loved ones suffer. SICKOS!

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1 reply by Jana S Bennun
Adrian Trutoiu (TrueToYou)'s avatar
Adrian Trutoiu (TrueToYou)
6h

I remember those times when you opened up to that witch, I saw your interviews, I was praying for you because I knew you were under great spiritual attack, because of your upstanding in speaking and writing Truth. I know pain and suffering especially when unjust, has the potential to break us from from faithfulness in God. But for us believers pain and suffering in our lives has the potential to bring us nearer to God and ultimately the God that loves us unconditionally, our Lord Jesus Christ, will heal and vindicate us against all injustice. A lot of songs (psalms) declares just that. I had my share in 2024. God bless you and your family.

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1 reply by Jana S Bennun
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