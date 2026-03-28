For the past four years, I have walked through a silent fire while diligently bringing you research and truth, but today I must pull back the curtain on the personal nightmare that has nearly consumed my life and the lives of my children.

While these people acted as heroes on the public stage, seeking fame and projecting an image of “freedom doctors,” they were secretly treating my father, Stefan Suto, as a disposable subject for their illegal experiments.

This has been a journey through the darkest corridors of the human soul - a journey that forced me into treatment for PTSD because I ( and my family) was systematically gaslighted and lied to by three individuals who claimed to be my friends while they were killing my father.

The nightmare began when Dr. Carrie Madej entered our home and infused my father with a hydrogen peroxide protocol that a doctoral level pharmacist has since confirmed was eighty times higher than any safe limit.

As my father began to suffer and slowly die from this chemical assault, he was transferred to Florida under the care of Dr. James Thorp and Dr. Deborah Viglione.

Instead of stopping the madness, they chose to protect Madej by continuing her lethal protocol five more times.

They looked us in the eye and insisted he had COVID - despite his tests being consistently negative - and they used “false godliness” to silence the doubts of the nursing staff.

When the lead nurse, Gwendolyn, expressed her growing suspicion and discomfort with the treatments, Dr. Thorp took her by the hand in front of us and declared that he was under God and she was under him and God, and that their protocols were life-saving.

Under this guise of divine authority, they didn’t just continue the peroxide; they added thirty milliliters of raw ozone gas directly into my father’s veins along with ozonated saline and even administered oral Tylenol intravenously because he could no longer swallow.

The physical reality was a scene of pure agony as they made him black and blue through their experimentation, yet they kept us trapped in a cage of fear by telling us the hospital would isolate and kill him because of COVID protocols.

They promised us an eighty percent chance of survival while they were actively destroying his organs and every red blood cell in his body.

In a final, desperate act of medical lunacy to cover up the damage, Dr. Thorp emptied a saline bag and bled his own blood into it, ordering the nurse to transfuse his unchecked, un-cross-matched, and un-screened blood into my father in a hotel room.

When my father finally succumbed to this torture on December 23, 2021, these “heroes” abandoned us and pivoted immediately to a sophisticated cover-up.

Dr. Viglione arranged for a fraudulent hospice enrollment through a friend who was a hospice manager, and together they forged the signature of Dr. Hoff on the death certificate to list the cause as “natural.”

Dr. Hoff has since come forward to the FDLE to swear under oath that he never saw my father and that his name was used fraudulently to hide a crime.

We refused to let the lies win and had my father exhumed at our own expense, and the forensic pathologist Dr. Schultz in Tampa confirmed the truth - the manner of death was homicide by chemicals.

Yet, even with this evidence, the local authorities and medical examiners like Dr. Oleske have protected these doctors who are so deeply embedded in local politics.

We discovered that during a three-year “investigation” by the health department, they never once contacted the pathologist who determined the death was a homicide, and they never spoke to the nurse who was a direct witness to the illegal blood transfusion and treatment.

They closed the case without ever investigating it - a systemic cover-up that rivals the Epstein files in its corruption.

I am speaking now for my own mental health, for the honor of my father, and for the safety of my children who were gaslighted by these fakes. These criminals are walking free among us, acting as saviors while they hide their crimes behind deep contacts and political influence.

I am sure you may have many questions - and we can answer them all but it’s impossible here on Substack in one article - since this is a complex story.

We are planning to do a lot of interviews and even a documentary on this and lot of protests in front of authorities' buildings. This case is not an isolated incident among doctors - even among those who are supposedly fighting for your freedom - there are psychopaths, liars, narcissists, and criminals who hide and pose as angels.

All I want is truth for the honor of my father Stefan Suto who was treated as less than a rat on a street by these people. We have compiled in the last four years enormous evidence and expert testimonies, and now is the time to bring it all out.

So among my other research, please look out for upcoming interviews that will be announced and also questions and answers sessions on this subject where all your questions - anything they may be - will be answered and all evidence shown.

For now, for the sake of truth and justice and the honor of my father, I am asking please spread it wide and please follow this story so it can get to righteous ears with people who can do something about this.

These criminals are walking free among us, just like the Epstein files were covered up, but they must be exposed and punished - for now, please examine my father's website:

Justiceforstefansuto.org ( click)

Also, please visit the YouTube channel of my son, Ethan - a direct witness to these crimes.

At only seventeen years old, Ethan was subjected to intense psychological manipulation by James Thorp, MD, who exploited a teenager's fear by claiming the hospital would "kill" his grandfather and that we would never see him again.

Under this high-pressure gaslighting, Dr. Thorp pushed forward with his own illegal blood transfusion and large dose raw ozone gas infusions on top of 21 ml of hydrogen peroxide infusions.

These "treatments" were initiated at the medical clinic of Dr. Viglione in Gulf Breeze, Florida, before they transferred my father to a nearby hotel room under the pretense of keeping him close to her facility.

Here is my sons YouTube

Ethan’s YouTube ( click)

PS: While I was able to bring Carrie Madej to civil justice - resulting in a Tennessee judgment of 1.3 million dollars against her for my father’s death - she continues to evade the law by hiding in Florida. She is currently abusing the legal system by moving around and avoid the accountability she owes my family. So of course, we have no justice at all so far. She should be prosecuted criminally - and we will talk about that at another time.

It has also recently come to my attention through personal testimony and text messages that she was allegedly facing imprisonment in the Dominican Republic in 2020 for theft and other crimes against innocent people - a possible disturbing history that reflects the character of the woman who entered our home.

Meanwhile, the two Florida physicians are hiding under the protection of the state's draconian "Free Kill" law. My son and I have become activists to help Floridians repeal this unjust and ugly legislation that protects medical killers from accountability.

Ethan Suto - Florida House Full Speech ( click)

Ethan Suto - Florida Senate ( click)

Dr. Thorp has even attempted to silence us with threatening legal letters from an attorney, threatening us twice with defamation lawsuit if we speak up - but we are not afraid. ( Imagine he kills your family member then wants to put you on a gag order)

I invite him to sue us; it would be the perfect opportunity to present the mountain of evidence proving that he did, indeed, kill my father, Stefan Suto.

These criminals are walking free among us, just like the Epstein files were covered up, but they must be exposed and punished.