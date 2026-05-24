The defeat of Thomas Massie in his Kentucky primary is a massive wake up call, and it shows exactly how broken our political system has become.

This wasn’t a case of regular voters simply deciding they didn’t like him anymore.

Instead, it was a coordinated takedown of one of the few politicians left who actually stood up for the Constitution.

To understand why they went after him, you have to look at what Massie actually tried to do. He wasn’t playing the usual Washington games. He fought for things everyday people want, like forcing politicians to put their names on massive spending bills so we can see how our money is spent.

He pushed to release the secret Jeffrey Epstein files to expose the truth.

He stood firmly against sending billions of American taxpayer dollars to foreign country of Israel while our own nation struggles.

He even tried to stop unauthorized wars and close loopholes that let foreign lobbying groups like AIPAC influence our government without being registered as foreign agents.

But instead of being rewarded for putting America first, Massie was betrayed by Donald Trump.

For many who believe in the Constitution, Trump’s actions here feel like a total betrayal. Trump went all out to destroy Massie’s career, sending in top campaign teams and running attack ads just because Massie refused to show blind loyalty.

When Presidents use their power to crush anyone who disagrees with them, they are trying to turn Congress into a puppet that just blindly approves whatever the White House wants.

The real corruption, though, came down to money.

This became the most expensive House primary race in American history, costing over $32 million. A huge chunk of that money came from pro Israel lobbying groups like AIPAC.

They flooded Kentucky with deceptive ads, including fake AI videos, to destroy Massie’s reputation because he voted against foreign aid.

Massie himself pointed this out on election night, saying the seat wasn’t won, it was bought.

But if we are being completely honest, I don’t even blame the fake AI videos, the deceptive ads, or the people who created them. In a war for power, the enemy is always going to use every weapon they have.

No, I blame the people who were fooled by them.

There is simply no excuse any longer. The information is out there, the truth is visible, and choosing to be blind is still a choice.

It reminds me of a time I tried to help a woman who was being severely battered by her husband. I invested my own time, my energy, and my heart into helping her see the reality of her situation.

I wanted her to see that she was a victim of his absolute domination and violence.

At first, I felt a deep, overwhelming empathy for her. I stood by her side and did everything I could to show her the truth so she could break free. But after she finally got away from him - after she tasted freedom and had the power to choose her own path - she went right back under his control.

Once she willingly chose to return to the abuse, I lost all empathy for her.

She made her choice. You can only help someone who wants to be saved; after a certain point, if they run back to the chains, they own that destiny.

That is exactly how I feel right now about the evangelical Republicans who voted against Massie and continue to blindly follow Trump. They have been completely fooled by a false Zionist doctrine and foreign Israeli influence, and they are choosing to stay blind.

The deception is not hidden anymore.

It is being exposed everywhere, in every direction, by independent researchers, alternative media, and the public record. The evidence of how our government is being steered by Israeli Jewish interests is right in front of their faces, yet they still choose not to see it.

This country is on a direct road to complete bankruptcy, both financially and morally, and Trump is the man chosen to oversee that very process.

He isn’t the savior people think he is; he is the custodian of the collapse, placed there to keep the masses distracted while Jewish powers and their massive financial lobbies strip this nation of its remaining sovereignty.

And those fooled evangelicals who keep clapping for their own destruction? They are going to get exactly what they cooked up for themselves.

This isn’t about suggesting there was a better choice in Kamala Harris or the Democrats. That is completely missing the point. The entire two party theater is a trap, an illusion designed to make people think they have a say while the same agenda moves forward regardless of who is in the White House.

Something much bigger than regular politics or standard elections has to happen here.

We are past the point where voting in a rigged system can save us. When the people themselves refuse to open their eyes, when they willingly vote out the few leaders who try to protect them and run back to the very system that abuses them, the problem is no longer just the politicians.

The problem is a culture that prefers a comforting lie over an uncomfortable truth, and until that shifts, the slide toward the destruction of great USA will only accelerate.

Jana