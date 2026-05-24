Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LillyLovesJesus's avatar
LillyLovesJesus
6h

Jana, this is stellar! Every word is hand picked to be framed in gold! I wish so much too that people would see it but they just refuse to at this point. It is just like you said in that example and I see that in so many settings. Once they choose the bad, knowing it is bad and there is a rescue option to get out and they refuse it, they are willfully blind and given over to deception and delusion. It is impossible to help them and a waste of time and even entangles us in the web of it all, enabling or other things like that. Anyway, so true!

Happy Pentecost Sunday!

: )

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jana S Bennun and others
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
6h

Not too long ago I realized politicians are selected, not elected. So Imho I believe that voting is a ruse used to persuade those who vote that they have some say-so. We don't.

The empire has been and is being destroyed from within. Look around eveywhere you look it's crumbling.

Reply
Share
3 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jana S · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture