Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jesus Is Lord's avatar
Jesus Is Lord
Jan 2

This immediately brought to Mind a scripture when I was coming to grips with this. Isaiah 2:6 - Therefore thou hast forsaken thy people the house of Jacob, because they be replenished from the east, and are soothsayers like the Philistines, and they please themselves in the children of strangers. And Jesus' own assertion: Those who say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie. But are of the synagogue of satan. So, if we share TRUTH OF SCRIPTURES, we are called antisemites. Thank you for such thoroughness and providing proofs of all. So very interesting. I pray it opens eyes of the disputers and doubters, until they can see the truth also, and "come out of her, my people".

Reply
Share
8 replies by Jana S Bennun and others
Lorriw's avatar
Lorriw
Jan 2

Soo true jana it has nothing to do with the earthy Israel but everything to do with a Heavenly Jerusalem 🙏🏻A restoration of Gods people In Christ Jesus the true Israel of God !!!IN CHRIST JESUS as our KING,A HEAVENLY KINGDOM 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reply
Share
75 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jana S · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture