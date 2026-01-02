Last night I had to block two women here who came at me very aggressively, calling me “antisemitic” and leaving hateful comments. All I aked one of them was a question “ do you think God gave promise to Khazarians regarding the land? “

I made it clear that if anyone attacks me personally like that, they will be blocked. I am not here to accept abuse simply because I share research or raise difficult questions.

I understand that when deeply held beliefs are challenged, it can feel threatening and provoke sensitive individuals to hysteria.

I know this personally, because I have gone through this kind of shaking twice in my own life. The first time was when I came out of the Watchtower cult and realized that I had lived inside a closed system for a large part of my life, believing things I had been taught without ever being allowed to question them. That realization was extremely painful. It meant admitting that people around me, people I trusted, had passed on things to me that were pure lies.

The second time was when I came to Christ, but was then immediately led into a Zionist, Scofield based, Hebraic form of Christianity. I was encouraged to embrace what was presented as my own half “Jewish” ancestry and my husband’s fully Jewish ancestry. When I say “Jewish” here, I do not mean ethnicity in a biological sense, but ancestors who adopted Judaism , what is Pharisaic or rabbinic Judaism. I later realized that I had been led into another system that was not rooted in the gospel itself.

Discovering that was devastating, and it shattered me a second time.

As human beings, we often react by attacking the messenger when something challenges our worldview or disturbs our sense of peace. I understand that reaction, even when it comes at me harshly. But please understand this: I am not speaking out of hatred, and I am not casually throwing around accusations or ideas. When I say something here, it comes from long research, painful unlearning, and from my return to Love - to Christ Jesus whom I encountered in 2010.

My intention is not to provoke, insult, or attack anyone. It is to speak honestly about what I have learned, even when it is uncomfortable, and to encourage others to examine things carefully for themselves rather than react out of fear or labels.

Start reading - and don’t skim!

Take the time to actually examine the sources I provide. Watch the videos. Follow the logic all the way through. Then let’s confront head on the claim that “1948 fulfilled biblical prophecy” and that God has supposedly regathered His people exactly as (supposedly) “promised”.

Let me be absolutely clear from the start: this claim is false!

The events of 1948 were not the biblical regathering of ancient Israel, and presenting them as such is one of the most damaging theological deceptions of the modern era. Once you see this, you are forced to admit something uncomfortable : that much of what Christians have been taught about prophecy has been fundamentally wrong.

This is not a small error. It is not a side issue. It is a massive theological distortion that has redirected Christian faith away from Christ and toward politics, Middle East territory, and ethnic narratives.

Entire generations have been trained to defend a modern state of Israel as if it were the continuation of biblical Israel, even when this belief contradicts facts and the New Testament itself.

What makes this especially dangerous is that this distortion did not happen accidentally. It was reinforced through dispensational teaching that conditioned Christians to accept Jewish prophetic frameworks as authoritative, even when those frameworks openly reject Jesus as Messiah and are now about to enslave the entire world. Many believers were taught to treat questioning this system as sinful or “antisemitic,” effectively silencing discernment.

With all of this in mind, let us now begin and look carefully at the claims that are being presented as “fulfilled prophecy.”

Let me start with a simple question. (For the sake of argument, let us momentarily set aside my belief that the promise to regather the Israelites was already fulfilled in biblical history and is not meant to be understood today as a literal, earthly fulfillment, but rather as a regathering to the heavenly Jerusalem.)

If God truly intended to regather the ancient Israelites to whom He originally gave His promise, then wouldn’t that promise logically require the preservation of their actual seed, their lineage?

If the promise was made to a specific people, would it not require continuity of that people for the promise to be fulfilled as stated? Or are we now saying that genetic mixture, conversions to “ Judaism” and shifting identities no longer matter at all, yet the promise is still somehow being fulfilled “to them”?

This question alone exposes a major inconsistency in how modern prophecy claims are presented.

If ancestry no longer matters, then the argument that God is regathering ancient Israelites collapses. And if ancestry does matter, then it raises serious questions about how such continuity could realistically be demonstrated after thousands of years of dispersion, conversions to Judaism, intermarriage, and population change.

Also, there is another issue that almost no one addresses.

The faith of ancient Israel was not rabbinic Judaism. God did not give His promises to Pharisees or to later rabbinic systems that developed centuries AFTER the biblical period.

The religious system that exists today under the name “Judaism” is not identical to the faith practiced in ancient Israel by Moses before the destruction of the Temple. ( re-read that sentence again.) Rabbinic Judaism emerged after the Temple fell, reshaping belief and practice around oral law.

While the Pharisees did exist in ancient Israel, their presence does not mean that God promised them anything as a group. On the contrary, their authority and teachings were repeatedly challenged in Scripture.

This distinction matters deeply. When people speak as if God is now fulfilling promises specifically through modern rabbinic Judaism, they are rewriting biblical history. (And today’s religious Jews are Pharisees or adherents to Pharisaism.)

The covenant in Scripture was not made with the pharisees and their false religious system, friends. You have to admit this. And if you are not admitting it - then you are deceiving yourself.

So before anyone insists that “1948 fulfilled prophecy,” we have to ask much harder questions. Who exactly is being regathered? On what basis? According to which definition of Israel? And according to which faith? These are not hostile questions : they are necessary ones.

Without answering them honestly, claims about fulfilled prophecy rest more on deception or perhaps on inherited lie, rather than on Scripture.

So who, then, are the “Jews” being regathered in Israel today?

They are not a single, continuous biological lineage identical to the ancient Israelites to whom the biblical covenant was originally given.

Modern Jewish identity is the result of a complex historical and genealogical development. It includes ancestry from many regions such as the Caucasus, Eastern Europe, surrounding populations and tiny amount from Middle East, as well as people who entered the Judaic community through conversion to rabbinic Judaism.

This means that today’s Jewish identity is shaped by migration, and religious affiliation, not by an unbroken biological lineage identical to that of ancient Israel.

So who were the converts to Judaism (which fully developed after the dispersion of 70 AD)?

One of those groups were the Khazars. Even though many websites and YouTube videos try hard to discredit this claim, (mostly because the Khazar history challenges the modern narrative about Middle Eastern Israel and Zionist Jews and Christians can’t handle the truth without loosing their temper as this truth discredits their narratives), this does not make the claim disappear.

Those of us who have actually looked into the sources and read the material know that this is reality. Many Jewish writers and scholars themselves have acknowledged the Khazars and written about their conversion to Judaic Pharisaism. Once you hear it directly from rabbis and Jewish sources who speak about, prove and admit it - it becomes clear that the attempts to dismiss or silence this discussion are not based on honesty, but on discomfort.

In other words, the historical record exists, and pretending otherwise does not change it.

First, let’s examine ”The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and Its Heritage”, a 1976 book by Arthur Koestler that became one of the most widely read popular accounts of the Khazar hypothesis of Jewish ancestry. Koestler, a Hungarian born Jewish author and journalist himself Jewish by birth, argued that Ashkenazi (Eastern European) Jews are not primarily descended from the ancient Israelites of biblical times, but from the Khazars, a Turkic people whose ruling class converted to Judaism in the 8th century in the region north of the Black Sea and Caspian Sea. According to his thesis, when the Khazar Empire declined, many of these Judaized Khazars migrated westward into Eastern Europe and became the foundation of what would later be called Ashkenazi Jewry.

The book combines history of the Khazar state with the claim that this migration explains the large Ashkenazi population in Eastern Europe better than the traditional narrative of descent from ancient Judeans, and Koestler wrote that undermining the idea of Jews as a single Semitic “race” could weaken racial antisemitism.

What makes the book still relevant today is that later genetic studies (like Elhaik 2013) independently revisited the same question using DNA and found results that align surprisingly well with Koestler’s core idea: that European Jews show strong Caucasus related ancestry and are not simply a small Levantine group transplanted into Europe. In that sense, Koestler raised a historically grounded hypothesis that later genetic research revived and strengthened.

Khazarian theory is not a theory ( click)

The Khazar theory is more plausible because the genetic evidence consistently points toward a strong Caucasus connection rather than a purely Middle Eastern or Rhineland origin. In the study by Eran Elhaik, European Jews repeatedly cluster closer to populations from the Caucasus such as Armenians and Georgians than to populations from the Levant.

Across multiple methods - principal component analysis, admixture models, shared DNA segments, and maternal and paternal lineages - the results show a mixed ancestry made up of Caucasus, European, and very few Middle Eastern elements. This pattern fits naturally with a population formed through conversion and mixing in the Khazar sphere, not with the idea of a small, isolated group migrating from Germany and somehow remaining genetically uniform.

The Rhineland theory also struggles to explain basic historical realities. It requires a tiny medieval Jewish population to grow into millions under conditions of poverty, persecution, and restriction, which is demographically implausible. The Khazar model, by contrast, accounts for both the size and diversity of later European Jewish populations.

A large, multi ethnic empire that adopted Judaism and later dispersed into Eastern Europe provides a realistic source for the numbers and the genetic diversity observed. As the article shows, when genetics, history, and anthropology are examined together, the Khazar based explanation fits the evidence far better than the traditional Rhineland narrative.

Consider:

Less than 3 percent of Today’s Jews are connected to ancient Judeans ( click here)

The above research argues that most people today who are called “Jews,” especially Ashkenazi Jews, are not direct biological descendants of the ancient Israelites of the Bible. According to the genetic, linguistic, and historical evidence presented in these studies, Ashkenazi identity formed through a long process of migration, mixing, and conversion involving people from the Caucasus, Anatolia, Eastern Europe, and surrounding regions.

In simple terms, Jewish identity as it exists today developed largely through religion, culture, and community and not through a single preserved bloodline from ancient Israel.

The authors explain that Judaism, especially after the destruction of the Second Temple, became a religious system that people could join. Over centuries, many non-Israelite populations converted to Talmudic Judaism and became part of Jewish communities. Language (like Yiddish), culture, and shared religious law shaped identity far more than ancestry.

Because of this, modern Jews cannot be treated as one biological continuation of ancient Israel.

Even genetic studies show only a small Levantine component mixed with much larger Caucasus, European, and Near Eastern elements. This means Jewish identity today is largely religious and cultural rather than genealogical.

So the claims about a prophetic “regathering of Israel” should be questioned.

If identity itself was formed through conversion to Talmudic Judaism and historical mixing, then it becomes difficult to claim that today’s Jewish population in the Jewish State represents a direct fulfillment of ancient biblical promises. God promised nothing to Talmudic Pharisees.

From this perspective, what exists today is a religious and national identity shaped by history, law, and tradition and not a preserved lineage identical to ancient Israel.

Ready to hear it from their own mouth again ?

Look at the claim of Rabbi Mizrachi that caused a major outrage. ( and if you plan on crucifying me, realize that it’s not me speaking it’s Rabbi Mizrachi, I am just a messenger) :

Only One Million Jews Killed in Holocaust ( click )

In one lecture, Mizrachi argued that because assimilation in Europe had reached very high levels, many people counted as Jews were not considered Jewish under strict halachic standards. He said that “if you look at the percent of assimilation… it’s reasonable to assume that 80 percent of the 6 million were not Jews,” adding that “not even 1 million Jews were killed — not that this is, God forbid, insignificant.”

These remarks were widely condemned, because they minimize the Holocaust and contradict historical consensus. But the point here is not to defend his numbers. The point is to show that within strict rabbinic thinking even within Jewish Orthodox discourse, many people commonly called “Jews” are not considered Jewish according to rabbinic law.

Consider also very carefully:

Many people who came to Israel under the Law of Return from the former Soviet Union are officially labeled “Jewish,” yet are not considered Jewish at all under strict rabbinic law. In other words, they are citizens of Israel, but according to Orthodox definitions they are not Jews. They are, in religious terms, gentiles - even though to the outside world they are presented as “Jewish Israelis.”

So what does this mean when people claim that God has “regathered His people”?

Who exactly is being regathered? Can anyone honestly verify that these Soviet immigrants are descendants of ancient Israelites? Even Orthodox rabbis themselves openly state that many of these immigrants are not Jewish according to halachic standards, yet publicly they are still counted as Jews.

This point is not raised by rabbi Mizrachi alone. Other rabbis have also spoken about this issue, and it is well known that large numbers of immigrants from the former Soviet Union and (other countries) entered Israel under the Law of Return. Today, Russian is the third most spoken language in Israel after Hebrew and Arabic, and these immigrants and their descendants now form a significant part of Israeli society.

So the question must be asked: if large portions of those called “Jews” in modern Israel are not considered Jewish even by rabbinic standards, how can this be presented as the fulfillment of a divine regathering of Israel? Is this really prophecy being fulfilled or is it a political and legal process later given a theological meaning?

Do you see the problem? If identity itself is undefined and disputed, then calling this a biblical fulfillment becomes deeply questionable.

Many Israelis are not really Jews even according to Jewish law. ( click)

The consumer DNA kits in Israel are tightly restricted and regulated by Israeli law. Unlike in many Western countries where anyone can order an at home ancestry test, Israel requires genetic testing to be done through licensed medical or research institutions and under strict legal oversight.

Do you wonder why? Maybe the concern is that if DNA testing were widely accessible, many people living in Israel would discover that their genetic ancestry does not trace directly back to ancient Israel. Hmm…

Now before dismiss me with labels like “ antisemite “ please examine these videos presented by Jewish scholars and Jewish rabbis themselves :

The Khazars in History ( click here )

Jewish scholars themselves describe the conversion of the Khazars to Judaism and acknowledge that Jews mixed with them after that conversion.

The Jewish Kingdom of Khazaria ( click here)

Abramson presents the history of Khazaria as part of Jewish history and later explains that Judaism defines itself not by ancestry but by religious affiliation. This contrast becomes striking when placed alongside the frequent claim that the right to the land is rooted in God’s promise to the ethnic descendants of the ancient Israelites. If Jewish identity is not ancestral but religious, then grounding modern territorial claims in ethnic lineage becomes internally inconsistent.

Following Jewish rabbi proudly explains that Khazarian King and whole nation converted to Judaism

Khazar King and many of his people convert to Judaism ( click here )

And lastly, here is an article from Chabad.org that openly describes how the Khazarian king and his kingdom adopted Judaism rather than Christianity. Yet toward the end, the same article quickly dismisses the idea that European Jews may descend in part from the Khazars, labeling such claims as antisemitic. This is striking, because the genetic study presented above reaches conclusions that align closely with a Khazarian contribution to European Jewish ancestry.

In other words, the historical conversion itself is acknowledged, but the possible demographic consequences of that conversion are rejected, even when modern genetic research points in the same direction.

Who were the Khazars? ( click here )

So what we actually have are modern genetic studies, historical research, books, and even statements by Jewish scholars and rabbis themselves acknowledging that much of today’s Jewish population does not descend directly from the ancient Israelites of the Bible. Many have openly recognized that large portions of Jewish ancestry come from later converts and mixed populations, and that even in today’s State of Israel, many of the “regathered” are not Jews according to strict biblical or even traditional rabbinic definitions. Alongside this, modern DNA research shows a complex and mixed ancestry rather than a clear, continuous biological line from ancient Israel.

This raises serious questions for those who claim that the events of 1948 were the fulfillment of God’s promises to ancient Israel. If modern Jews are not a direct ethnic continuation of the ancient Israelites, then on what basis can that political event be called a biblical “regathering”? And if the religious system practiced today is not the faith of Moses and the prophets but later Pharisaic–Talmudic rabbinism, where did God ever promise that system a kingdom, land, or prophetic restoration?

Scripture says the promise was given to Abraham’s Seed and the New Testament is explicit that this Seed is Christ. The land promises were already fulfilled in the Old Testament and, according to apostolic teaching, are ultimately transformed into a spiritual reality: the heavenly Jerusalem, the heavenly Mount Zion, and a kingdom not of this world. These promises are fulfilled in Christ, not in modern political arrangements.

For these reasons, the claim that 1948 represents a divine prophetic fulfillment collapses under scrutiny. It is not the continuation of biblical Israel but a modern political project, later wrapped in religious language.

Calling it a fulfillment of prophecy requires ignoring genetics, history, sound theology, and the plain teaching of the apostles.

Jana