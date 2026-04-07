Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
5h

"Our leaders are being handed a script that elevates a specific rabbinic law over the U.S. Constitution and the Gospel." They had done the same thing with UN. In his first term, Trump told the 50 States to honor UN Day. And then warp speed followed

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
5h

They took an Oath to defend the Constitution. And they already know that government is prohibited from establishing religion. In other words, they are doing it consciously and deliberately. Traitors to God Land and Man.

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