The public is led to believe that “Education and Sharing Day” is a simple, bipartisan celebration of moral values, but the reality behind the curtain is far more calculated.

I have uncovered the literal blueprint of this deception, and it’s even more orchestrated than we feared. I found the actual “2026 Proclamation Suggestions” being sent to mayors and governors, which originate from hubs like Chabad of El Paso.

These centers serve as distribution points for an ideological takeover of USA, providing our elected officials with pre packaged legal traps.

They aren’t just hoping our politicians support them; they are overworking themselves to force this into our laws by providing these ready made scripts.

What is most disturbing is the “bait and switch” strategy.

They offer our leaders two versions: a “stealth” version that uses vague language about “moral character” to trick the cautious ones, and an “explicit” version for those already in their pocket, which openly names the Seven Noahide Laws as the “bedrock of society since the dawn of civilization.”

NEW: 2026 Proclamation Suggestion ( click)

This is pure deception and coercion.

Our politicians, who are clearly not smart enough to distinguish between a nice sentiment and a legal Trojan Horse, let their secretaries rubber stamp these templates.

They don’t realize they are effectively handing over our constitutional values to a Jewish rabbinic code.

All 50 states have now signed these proclamations in one form or another, and we now know for a fact that the booklet came straight from the Chabad machine.

Chabad used to just archive these proclamations on their websites, but now they are live tracking them with an interactive map to ensure not a single city or state is missed in their 50-state push : Education and Sharing Day Tracker ( link)

Here are a few examples of towns that actually used “ Noahide Law” wording in their proclamations this year:

It’s a sneaky game these Chabad Shluchim are playing.

These “sneaky bastards” know exactly what they are doing - even the version that doesn’t mention the laws by name ( instead uses “ moral values” language) is just paving the way for next year, when they will push those same governors to use the explicit version.

If a state used the “soft” version this year, you can bet they are already on a list to be pressured into the full Noahide version in 2027.

This is how a Jewish religious legal code is quietly woven into the fabric of American law - through the convenience of a copy paste template.

It’s almost funny, in a dark way, how our “leaders” have essentially outsourced the moral foundation of our Republic to one Jewish cult. This theological subversion is draining our spiritual and legal heritage.

Our leaders are being handed a script that elevates a specific rabbinic law over the U.S. Constitution and the Gospel.

They are counting on the fact that our leaders are too lazy to guard our heritage and too distracted to see that “Education Day” is actually a campaign for global legal Noahide control.

We cannot trust them to protect us when they can’t even write their own proclamations. The masks are slipping everywhere, and it’s time we call out these “suggestions” for the subversion they truly are.