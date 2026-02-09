Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

User's avatar
JR's avatar
JR
Feb 9

8 years ago I was caring for my troubled 17 year old nephew. At that time I had just been introduced to Amir online. And Jack Hibbs. I began listening to them and was being taken in by all of their "glitter" (an appropriate word!) Yet...something just didn't feel right to me. I knew what scripture said...but they were using scripture too.

I doubted my own knowledge. I questioned myself bcz after all, who am I? How can I question their knowledge, their authority?

Then Amir's ministry was offering a youth - 10 day tour of Israel. I contacted them and they were even willing to bring my nephew there 'all expenses paid", plus give him $70 spending money! So he went. Before that we actually met Amir in person for coffee w/several of the other youth. And still something didn't feel right to me.

In time, my eyes began clearing as I began to intensely study Revelation (and etc).

It was then that I realized who Babylon, the Mother of all Harlots is. And all of the false teachings about them came quickly crashing to the ground.

Now...I tremble inside when I think of the depth of evil that is coming from them and just exactly who they are serving and what their plans are. And I completely understand whats really behind their shedding of blood without even a twinge of their conscience. I fully understand the satanism that is behind all that they are doing. Jesus didn’t lightly call them a synagogue of Satan.

I fear greatly for and pray constantly for my brothers and sisters in Christ who can't and won't hear or see, and refuse to love the truth.

A good friend once said, "The power of deception is that it deceives." I pray that power is broken in the church. And among those within the world.

That is the ONLY power evil has...to deceive through terror. Then,once terror and threats have opened the door, to implant lies so as to control. And to do all it can to suppress truth.

Pilot asked "What is truth?" And then he crucified Truth Himself.

Ephesians 5:11. Expose the works of darkness.

Through truth.

Steven Ben-Nun's avatar
Steven Ben-Nun
Feb 9

I genuinely enjoyed this article not only is it humorous, but it really is eye-opening. It makes you think about what you really are supporting. When we support a modern theological framework that is the gospel redefined. I suppose, though they could always say that the Palestinians were part of that death toll. It’s also interesting to note how that Israel seems to manage to do their own devastation almost as if they’re inviting the world to attack or someone to attack so that the prophecy would finally fulfill itself. Thats a Talmudic prophecy though that’s not a biblical prophecy.

