Satire: Extra Foam, Extra Prophecy
How dispensational myths turn faith into spectacle and truth into antisemitism
This satire is based on the following:
But What Does God Say About Israel?
The Dangerous Lie Behind the Greater Israel Map
America: The Israel’s Incubator
Sister Awaken hadn’t seen Sister Deceived in a long while.
Life had been busy, seasons had changed. Sister Awaken hoped. She truly did.
Maybe, just maybe, Sister Deceived had finally begun to loosen her grip on dispensational charts, color coded timelines, and conference speakers who explained God’s future plans with the confidence of corporate consultants and the urgency of an end times countdown clock.
Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So when they agreed to meet at a cozy coffee house, Sister Awaken arrived early and ordered a simple black coffee.
She was stirring it quietly when Sister Deceived walked in, glowing.
Before even sitting down, Sister Deceived asked if they could make something special.
“For Israel,” she explained proudly, as if that clarified everything.
A large latte.
Extra whipped cream.
And could they please add Star of David sprinkles on top?
Sister Awaken watched as the drink arrived.
It looked like theology you could order off a seasonal menu.
That was the moment Sister Awaken knew.
Whatever she had hoped had happened in Sister Deceived’s absence had not happened at all.
Sister Deceived
You won’t believe it. Our church invited Amir Tsarfati, and everyone was so excited because he’s not just another speaker. He’s actually from Israel, so what he says carries real weight.
Sister Awaken
Oh.
Sister Deceived
No no, you don’t understand. He’s 100 percent original. Straight from Israel. Not influenced by Western thinking at all.
Sister Awaken
Original like original leather?
You know, from an actual cow, not the synthetic kind you find at the outlet mall?
Sister Deceived
You’re being silly.
Sister Awaken
I’m just trying to understand when geography replaced Scripture as the measure of authority.
Does he come with a certificate of authenticity?
Sister Deceived
He spoke about how mighty Israel is right now. How technologically advanced, militarily strong, economically successful. He said all of this was prophesied and that we’re literally watching Bible prophecy unfold in real time.
Sister Awaken
Which prophecy did he actually quote?
Sister Deceived
Well… he didn’t need to quote it. It’s just obvious.
Sister Awaken
Ah.
So we’ve moved from sola scriptura to sola obvious.
Sister Deceived
He explained that God regathered Israel exactly like Scripture said He would, even though they don’t believe in Jesus yet.
Sister Awaken
There isn’t a single verse that says God fulfills His promises by regathering people in unbelief and calling it obedience.
Sister Deceived
It’s a mystery.
Sister Awaken
Funny how mysteries always appear when verses don’t cooperate.
Sister Deceived
And Amir said we really shouldn’t worry about Israel not believing in Jesus right now, or even about their behavior, because in the end they will all believe anyway.
Sister Awaken
That’s interesting, because Jesus seemed very concerned about belief when He was walking around asking people directly who they thought He was.
Sister Deceived
Yes, but Amir explained that it will happen later.
Sister Awaken
Later how?
Sister Deceived
Well… two thirds of them will die, and then the remnant will finally look at the one whom they pierced and believe.
Sister Awaken
So belief is optional until mass death forces theological clarity.
Sister Deceived
Exactly. Only the remnant gets through. That’s prophecy.
Sister Awaken
So salvation now comes with survival requirements and a very high casualty rate.
Sister Deceived
But that wasn’t even the most exciting part. Amir was speaking with Pastor Jack, and they were both so energized. They showed the Greater Israel map on the screen.
Sister Awaken
They showed a map?
Sister Deceived
Yes. Pastor Jack said that map represents the future kingdom of Jesus Christ.
Sister Awaken
Jesus needs a geopolitical expansion plan now?
Sister Deceived
Pastor Jack also said something really powerful. He said America exists mainly as an incubator for Israel. That God raised America up for this purpose.
Sister Awaken
An incubator.
She paused, letting the word settle.
Sister Awaken
So America’s role in history is to keep Israel warm, funded, and protected until it’s fully developed, and then I assume we quietly exit the story?
Sister Awaken
Let me see if I understand where this logic ends.
She leaned back thoughtfully.
Sister Awaken
So Jared Kushner is now preparing the kingdom for Jesus?
Luxury skyscrapers, AI tech hubs, smart cities in Gaza, all preinstalled and ready.
Just in case the risen Christ, who conquered death, lost His miracle abilities and needs Silicon Valley to help Him rule?
Sister Deceived
That’s not what anyone said.
Sister Awaken
I know.
I’m just following the reasoning to its natural destination.
Sister Deceived
Amir also warned about antisemitism. He said it’s everywhere now, and Christians need to be very careful not to fall into it.
Sister Awaken
So let me make sure I understand the definition.
She leaned forward.
Sister Awaken
Believing the actual Bible, without added dispensational fables, ethnic hierarchies, future death quotas, or geopolitical blueprints, is now considered antisemitism?
Sister Deceived
He said questioning Israel’s role often comes from a wrong spirit.
Sister Awaken
Interesting.
So disagreement is hatred, but mass death is love.
Sister Deceived
You don’t get it. Amir is our brother of Jesus.
Sister Awaken
He’s whose brother?
Sister Deceived
Jesus’ brother. He is a Jew from Israel.
Sister Awaken
Interesting.
She took a slow sip of coffee.
Sister Awaken
Because Jesus answered that question very clearly.
She looked up.
Sister Awaken
He said, “Whoever does the will of my Father in heaven is my brother and sister and mother.”
Not whoever shares my ethnicity.
Not whoever lives in the right country.
Not whoever has the correct end times chart.
Sister Deceived
You’re being sarcastic again.
Sister Awaken
Only because the doctrine insists on being treated gently while saying outrageous things out loud.
She counted softly on her fingers.
Sister Awaken
Israel can reject Jesus now and it’s fine.
Christians must never question this system or they’re antisemitic.
Two thirds must die later so prophecy works.
America exists as an incubator.
Jesus’ kingdom looks like a real estate proposal.
And billionaires and AI are apparently part of redemption.
She looked up.
Sister Awaken
Did I miss anything?
Sister Deceived
I just don’t want to be on the wrong side of prophecy.
Sister Awaken
Neither do I.
Her voice softened now, no sarcasm left.
Sister Awaken
That’s why I’m standing on what Jesus actually said.
She leaned in.
Sister Awaken
He did not come to build an ethnic kingdom.
He did not require unbelief first and repentance later by catastrophe.
He did not outsource His reign to governments, billionaires, or technology.
And He did not redefine brotherhood by DNA.
She met Sister Deceived’s eyes.
Sister Awaken
He said His kingdom is not of this world.
He said it was finished.
And He warned us not to be impressed by power, not to fear, or believe the stories that turn grace into threat.
The café hummed around them.
Sister Deceived stared at her cup.
The whipped cream had collapsed.
The Star of David sprinkles were gone.
Sister Awaken
Truth doesn’t need an incubator.
It doesn’t need a map.
And it doesn’t need two thirds of humanity to die so it can finally be proven right.
She stood.
Sister Awaken
It just needs to be told.
Note to my readers:
check out my other satires here:
Peace and Unity and a Very Omitted Detail
And others…
Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
8 years ago I was caring for my troubled 17 year old nephew. At that time I had just been introduced to Amir online. And Jack Hibbs. I began listening to them and was being taken in by all of their "glitter" (an appropriate word!) Yet...something just didn't feel right to me. I knew what scripture said...but they were using scripture too.
I doubted my own knowledge. I questioned myself bcz after all, who am I? How can I question their knowledge, their authority?
Then Amir's ministry was offering a youth - 10 day tour of Israel. I contacted them and they were even willing to bring my nephew there 'all expenses paid", plus give him $70 spending money! So he went. Before that we actually met Amir in person for coffee w/several of the other youth. And still something didn't feel right to me.
In time, my eyes began clearing as I began to intensely study Revelation (and etc).
It was then that I realized who Babylon, the Mother of all Harlots is. And all of the false teachings about them came quickly crashing to the ground.
Now...I tremble inside when I think of the depth of evil that is coming from them and just exactly who they are serving and what their plans are. And I completely understand whats really behind their shedding of blood without even a twinge of their conscience. I fully understand the satanism that is behind all that they are doing. Jesus didn’t lightly call them a synagogue of Satan.
I fear greatly for and pray constantly for my brothers and sisters in Christ who can't and won't hear or see, and refuse to love the truth.
A good friend once said, "The power of deception is that it deceives." I pray that power is broken in the church. And among those within the world.
That is the ONLY power evil has...to deceive through terror. Then,once terror and threats have opened the door, to implant lies so as to control. And to do all it can to suppress truth.
Pilot asked "What is truth?" And then he crucified Truth Himself.
Ephesians 5:11. Expose the works of darkness.
Through truth.
I genuinely enjoyed this article not only is it humorous, but it really is eye-opening. It makes you think about what you really are supporting. When we support a modern theological framework that is the gospel redefined. I suppose, though they could always say that the Palestinians were part of that death toll. It’s also interesting to note how that Israel seems to manage to do their own devastation almost as if they’re inviting the world to attack or someone to attack so that the prophecy would finally fulfill itself. Thats a Talmudic prophecy though that’s not a biblical prophecy.