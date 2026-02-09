This satire is based on the following:

But What Does God Say About Israel?

The Dangerous Lie Behind the Greater Israel Map

America: The Israel’s Incubator

Sister Awaken hadn’t seen Sister Deceived in a long while.

Life had been busy, seasons had changed. Sister Awaken hoped. She truly did.

Maybe, just maybe, Sister Deceived had finally begun to loosen her grip on dispensational charts, color coded timelines, and conference speakers who explained God’s future plans with the confidence of corporate consultants and the urgency of an end times countdown clock.

So when they agreed to meet at a cozy coffee house, Sister Awaken arrived early and ordered a simple black coffee.

She was stirring it quietly when Sister Deceived walked in, glowing.

Before even sitting down, Sister Deceived asked if they could make something special.

“For Israel,” she explained proudly, as if that clarified everything.

A large latte.

Extra whipped cream.

And could they please add Star of David sprinkles on top?

Sister Awaken watched as the drink arrived.

It looked like theology you could order off a seasonal menu.

That was the moment Sister Awaken knew.

Whatever she had hoped had happened in Sister Deceived’s absence had not happened at all.

Sister Deceived

You won’t believe it. Our church invited Amir Tsarfati, and everyone was so excited because he’s not just another speaker. He’s actually from Israel, so what he says carries real weight.

Sister Awaken

Oh.

Sister Deceived

No no, you don’t understand. He’s 100 percent original. Straight from Israel. Not influenced by Western thinking at all.

Sister Awaken

Original like original leather?

You know, from an actual cow, not the synthetic kind you find at the outlet mall?

Sister Deceived

You’re being silly.

Sister Awaken

I’m just trying to understand when geography replaced Scripture as the measure of authority.

Does he come with a certificate of authenticity?

Sister Deceived

He spoke about how mighty Israel is right now. How technologically advanced, militarily strong, economically successful. He said all of this was prophesied and that we’re literally watching Bible prophecy unfold in real time.

Sister Awaken

Which prophecy did he actually quote?

Sister Deceived

Well… he didn’t need to quote it. It’s just obvious.

Sister Awaken

Ah.

So we’ve moved from sola scriptura to sola obvious.

Sister Deceived

He explained that God regathered Israel exactly like Scripture said He would, even though they don’t believe in Jesus yet.

Sister Awaken

There isn’t a single verse that says God fulfills His promises by regathering people in unbelief and calling it obedience.

Sister Deceived

It’s a mystery.

Sister Awaken

Funny how mysteries always appear when verses don’t cooperate.

Sister Deceived

And Amir said we really shouldn’t worry about Israel not believing in Jesus right now, or even about their behavior, because in the end they will all believe anyway.

Sister Awaken

That’s interesting, because Jesus seemed very concerned about belief when He was walking around asking people directly who they thought He was.

Sister Deceived

Yes, but Amir explained that it will happen later.

Sister Awaken

Later how?

Sister Deceived

Well… two thirds of them will die, and then the remnant will finally look at the one whom they pierced and believe.

Sister Awaken

So belief is optional until mass death forces theological clarity.

Sister Deceived

Exactly. Only the remnant gets through. That’s prophecy.

Sister Awaken

So salvation now comes with survival requirements and a very high casualty rate.

Sister Deceived

But that wasn’t even the most exciting part. Amir was speaking with Pastor Jack, and they were both so energized. They showed the Greater Israel map on the screen.

Sister Awaken

They showed a map?

Sister Deceived

Yes. Pastor Jack said that map represents the future kingdom of Jesus Christ.

Sister Awaken

Jesus needs a geopolitical expansion plan now?

Sister Deceived

Pastor Jack also said something really powerful. He said America exists mainly as an incubator for Israel. That God raised America up for this purpose.

Sister Awaken

An incubator.

She paused, letting the word settle.

Sister Awaken

So America’s role in history is to keep Israel warm, funded, and protected until it’s fully developed, and then I assume we quietly exit the story?

Sister Awaken

Let me see if I understand where this logic ends.

She leaned back thoughtfully.

Sister Awaken

So Jared Kushner is now preparing the kingdom for Jesus?

Luxury skyscrapers, AI tech hubs, smart cities in Gaza, all preinstalled and ready.

Just in case the risen Christ, who conquered death, lost His miracle abilities and needs Silicon Valley to help Him rule?

Sister Deceived

That’s not what anyone said.

Sister Awaken

I know.

I’m just following the reasoning to its natural destination.

Sister Deceived

Amir also warned about antisemitism. He said it’s everywhere now, and Christians need to be very careful not to fall into it.

Sister Awaken

So let me make sure I understand the definition.

She leaned forward.

Sister Awaken

Believing the actual Bible, without added dispensational fables, ethnic hierarchies, future death quotas, or geopolitical blueprints, is now considered antisemitism?

Sister Deceived

He said questioning Israel’s role often comes from a wrong spirit.

Sister Awaken

Interesting.

So disagreement is hatred, but mass death is love.

Sister Deceived

You don’t get it. Amir is our brother of Jesus.

Sister Awaken

He’s whose brother?

Sister Deceived

Jesus’ brother. He is a Jew from Israel.

Sister Awaken

Interesting.

She took a slow sip of coffee.

Sister Awaken

Because Jesus answered that question very clearly.

She looked up.

Sister Awaken

He said, “Whoever does the will of my Father in heaven is my brother and sister and mother.”

Not whoever shares my ethnicity.

Not whoever lives in the right country.

Not whoever has the correct end times chart.

Sister Deceived

You’re being sarcastic again.

Sister Awaken

Only because the doctrine insists on being treated gently while saying outrageous things out loud.

She counted softly on her fingers.

Sister Awaken

Israel can reject Jesus now and it’s fine.

Christians must never question this system or they’re antisemitic.

Two thirds must die later so prophecy works.

America exists as an incubator.

Jesus’ kingdom looks like a real estate proposal.

And billionaires and AI are apparently part of redemption.

She looked up.

Sister Awaken

Did I miss anything?

Sister Deceived

I just don’t want to be on the wrong side of prophecy.

Sister Awaken

Neither do I.

Her voice softened now, no sarcasm left.

Sister Awaken

That’s why I’m standing on what Jesus actually said.

She leaned in.

Sister Awaken

He did not come to build an ethnic kingdom.

He did not require unbelief first and repentance later by catastrophe.

He did not outsource His reign to governments, billionaires, or technology.

And He did not redefine brotherhood by DNA.

She met Sister Deceived’s eyes.

Sister Awaken

He said His kingdom is not of this world.

He said it was finished.

And He warned us not to be impressed by power, not to fear, or believe the stories that turn grace into threat.

The café hummed around them.

Sister Deceived stared at her cup.

The whipped cream had collapsed.

The Star of David sprinkles were gone.

Sister Awaken

Truth doesn’t need an incubator.

It doesn’t need a map.

And it doesn’t need two thirds of humanity to die so it can finally be proven right.

She stood.

Sister Awaken

It just needs to be told.

