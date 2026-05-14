I received a message from a well meaning sister recently regarding my stance on the Sabbath.

She wrote to me: “Jana I have simple meals on sabbath I prepare the day before and we have family time and reading scriptures - we rest our body. You are bringing people to hell by telling them not to have sabbath”

I know her heart is in the right place, and I deeply appreciate the peace, family time, and focus on scripture that she has cultivated in her home. Taking a day to rest the body, step away from the busyness of life, and focus on the Lord with your family is a beautiful, healthy practice.

We can, and absolutely should, do this whenever we need it.

But we must be incredibly careful not to mistake a helpful lifestyle rhythm for a binding command tied to our salvation, and we certainly must not accuse others of bringing people to hell over a shadow when we have the substance in Christ.

When people describe the Sabbath as a day of simple meals prepared beforehand, physical rest, and reading, it sounds lovely, but biblically speaking, that is not what the actual Commandment demanded.

The true biblical Sabbath under the Mosaic Covenant was a rigid, all or nothing legal requirement. Exodus 35:3 strictly forbids even lighting a fire in your dwelling on the Sabbath day. In Numbers 15, a man was stoned to death just for gathering sticks. Nehemiah 13 shows that all buying, selling, or carrying of commercial goods was completely banned.

The strict dos and don’ts people associate with the day actually came from Pharisaic Judaism. In the Mishnah, the rabbis created 39 precise categories of forbidden work - like plowing, sewing, or carrying items between public and private domains.

If we argue that the letter of the Sabbath commandment is still a binding moral law today, then to keep it truly, one would have to avoid turning on a stove, driving a car (which ignites fuel), or engaging in any commerce whatsoever.

By eating prepared meals and napping, you aren’t keeping the biblical Sabbath; you are keeping a modern, modified version of it.

The reason you do not find a list of rules for Sabbath keeping in the New Testament is that the literal, seventh day rest was a shadow pointing to a much grander reality.

The Apostle Paul addresses this directly in Colossians 2:16-17, where he explicitly commands believers, “Let no one judge you in food or in drink, or regarding a festival or a new moon or sabbaths, which are a shadow of things to come, but the substance is of Christ.”

He places the Sabbath in the exact same category as the Old Testament dietary laws and festivals. In Romans 14, he reinforces this freedom, stating that one person esteems one day above another, while another esteems every day alike, and that each person should be fully convinced in their own mind.

If breaking the Saturday Sabbath sent people to hell, Paul could never have called it a matter of personal liberty.

To say that teaching this freedom sends people to hell is a very serious claim, and it actually reverses the warnings of the New Testament.

In the book of Galatians, Paul fiercely rebuked those who told Gentile believers they had to keep portions of the Mosaic Law to be right with God, calling it a “different gospel” and warning that turning back to those elementary principles was a form of bondage.

We do not erase the commandment; rather, we recognize that it is perfectly fulfilled in Jesus.

Under the Old Covenant, the priests never sat down because their work of offering sacrifices for sin was never finished. But Hebrews 10 tells us that after Jesus offered one sacrifice for sins for all time, He sat down at the right hand of God.

The work of redemption was completely finished.

When Jesus invites us in Matthew 11 to come to Him and promises, “I will give you rest,” He is using deliberate Sabbath language.

Hebrews 4 explains this beautifully, stating that there remains a Sabbath rest for the people of God, and anyone who enters God’s rest also rests from his own works, just as God did from His.

As Christians, we keep the Sabbath perpetually - not by setting aside 24 hours to do nothing, but by ceasing from our own self righteous works and resting entirely, 24/7, in the finished work of Jesus Christ.

He is our eternal, unbroken rest.

Enjoy your family time, your prepared meals, and your rest - they are wonderful blessings - but let us rest our ultimate security in Christ alone, without judging the freedom of those who walk in His finished work every single day.

Jana