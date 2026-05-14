Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Clyde's avatar
Clyde
11h

well said,Jana! We know that no flesh is justified under the law whereas Jesus made the law honourable in his walk by fulfilling it

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
10h

In a nutshell: "The strict dos and don’ts people associate with the day actually came from Pharisaic Judaism.". Exactly. And the 10 commandments also speak about it, thou shalt have no gods before me". Which means don't make observation of the Sabbath, your god, another idol. That is what is meant, the Sabbath is for the man, not man for the Sabbath.

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