Rhetorical Weapons, Smiling Faces, and a Quiet Surrender
Replacement theology myths, “light to the world” claims, and the clash over what redemption really means.
Friends, rabbis of Chabad should wake Christians up. Not because their teaching is true, but because of how bold, and intentional they are. They don’t hesitate nor apologize. They show up everywhere - cities, campuses, churches, public events.
They are organized, friendly, confident, and absolutely clear about what their agenda is.
Exposing The Noahide …