The panic over Sharia law in the United States has reached a “ Mount Everest” heights, driving a “Lituya Bay tidal wave of 1958” public alarm across social media platforms like Twitter.

The legislative reality shows that American lawmakers are taking the perceived threat seriously.

Members of Congress and state representatives are aggressively introducing and passing bills aimed at preemptively blocking Sharia from creeping into the American judicial system.

Federally, the newly formed Sharia-Free American Caucus in the House of Representatives has grown rapidly, spearheading legislative efforts like the No Sharia Act (H.R.5512) and the Preserving a Sharia -Free America Act ( H.R.5722).

These bills aim to strictly bar any U.S. court or public agency from enforcing judgments, contracts, or arbitrations that rely on Islamic law, while imposing strict screening on foreign nationals adhering to it.

At the state level, the momentum is even more concrete.

Over the last several years, dozens of states - including Oklahoma, Arizona, Kansas, and Louisiana - have passed versions of “Foreign Law Ban” amendments specifically designed to ensure state judges only apply U.S. constitutional standards in family law, divorce, and inheritance disputes.

Texas even passed a law to stop developers from building closed off Muslim neighborhoods that try to run on Sharia law. ( Source here ) and ( Source here)

We can all sleep a little easier tonight because our lawmakers see the “writing on the wall” and are taking immediate action.

That is, when it comes to Sharia Law.

While the mainstream media is busy whipping up its usual frenzy of panic and fear over every new bill hitting the floor, real moves are being made to ensure Sharia law never touches the US legal landscape.

It is refreshing to see swift, decisive action of course, because let’s be honest, who among us actually wants to live under that kind of religious theocracy?

When Sharia law is codified as a binding state legal system - as seen in nations like Saudi Arabia, Iran, or Afghanistan - it routinely enforces systems that are fundamentally incompatible with universal human rights.

Under Sharia, women face severe legal inequalities, including male guardianship restrictions on travel and marriage, unequal weight given to their testimony in court, and disparate inheritance rights.

Furthermore, severe corporal punishments like public floggings, amputations, and the death penalty for apostasy or blasphemy stand in direct violation of free expression and individual autonomy.

Because the United States was built on a secular constitutional foundation designed to protect citizens from state enforced religious codes, the statutory bans are a healthy and necessary defense of the republic.

There is, however, a standout irony in how some of the most vocal defenders of this anti-Sharia push operate.

Many fundamentalist Christians who voice intense panic over Sharia hold personal theological views that closely mirror the very patriarchal restrictions they condemn.

Within strict complementarian or Christian Reconstructionist circles, it is regularly taught that a woman must remain submissive to male authority, that husbands possess ultimate rule over the household, and that women should be restricted from holding leadership positions in both the church and civil society.

While they fiercely denounce Islamic law, their own idealized vision of social order relies on a strikingly similar patriarchal hierarchy and the enforcement of rigid gender roles.

Why is nobody panicking over the oppressive patriarchal systems quietly taking root in our own backyard?

In rural areas, like parts of Middle Tennessee, hardline Christian fundamentalist groups are secretly buying up hundreds of acres of land to build completely closed-off, isolated communities.

They are executing a silent takeover of small towns to establish parallel societies run by strict biblical - Old Testament style patriarchies. In these communities, women are completely stripped of their rights, forbidden from voting in church or community matters, and forced into absolute submission under their husbands.

Watch this report from Jackson County TN. Did you ever hear of Christian Sharia Law? Here it is:

Put Women Where They Belong and Deport Immigrants Even if They Became USA Citizens Decades Ago ( click)

By keeping the public totally blinded by a fear of an Islamic invasion, the political establishment is completely ignoring the fact that a severe, homegrown restriction of American women’s freedom is actively expanding right under their noses.

But the deepest contradiction in this entire national panic lies in a piece of actual, written public law that almost no one on Twitter or in mainstream politics seems to notice.

You see, the Congress has never once passed a resolution, established a national day, or enacted a public statute declaring Sharia law to be the bedrock or moral foundation of American society.

No Muslim religious leader has ever received such an official congressional honor ( as Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson did.)

Yet, the exact opposite is true for Jewish Noahide law.

On March 20, 1991, the 102nd United States Congress passed House Joint Resolution 104, which was subsequently signed into law by President George H.W. Bush as Public Law 102-14 ( click)

This statute officially established “Education Day, U.S.A.” and explicitly declared that the United States was founded upon the ethical values of the Noahide laws. The text of the law states explicitly: “whereas Congress recognizes the historical tradition of ethical values and principles which are the basis of civilized society and upon which our great Nation was founded; whereas these ethical values and principles have been to the world the ‘Noahide Laws’...”

While Public Law 102-14 remains for now “ only” a proclamation rather than an active criminal code, the underlying reality of what it validates is immense.

In Jewish jurisprudence - such as Maimonides’ authoritative legal code, the Mishneh Torah - the very first Noahide law strictly prohibits foreign worship or idolatry.

Under this strict Maimonidean framework, the core doctrines of Christianity - specifically the belief in the Trinity and the worship of Jesus Christ as God - are legally categorized as absolute idolatry.

Crucially, the Talmudic penalty for a non-Jew who willfully violates this prohibition against idolatry within a Noahide court system is execution by decapitation.

Source here ( click)

Source here ( click)

Today, prominent rabbinical leaders who actively head international Noahide academies, educate non-Jews, and lobby modern politicians - such as Rabbi Tovia Singer, Rabbi Michael Perets, and Rabbi Oury Cherki and others - openly teach this strict interpretation.

They do not teach lenient historical workarounds; they explicitly lecture that the Trinity is idolatry, that Christianity will cease to exist in a future moral world, and they actively call for the global establishment of formal Noahide courts.

The ultimate irony of the American political landscape is on full display here.

Lawmakers scramble to form caucuses, hold televised hearing ( click and watch at minute mark 8:27:00 on ) and draft emergency bills against Sharia law - a system that has zero footprint in U.S. statutes and no legislative backing!

Meanwhile, the exact same political class remains entirely blind to the fact that they already voted, signed, and entered into the permanent federal record a public law honoring a theological code that criminalizes the very foundations of the Christian faith.

So who are the architects behind this Sharia Law panic? Let’s have a look:

To fully grasp why this fear campaign of Sharia law is being orchestrated with such intensity, it is necessary to examine the money and the deep ideological ties behind its chief architects, Texas Congressmen Keith Self and Chip Roy.

While neither lawmaker is Jewish - both are staunch Protestant, evangelical Christians.

However, their political careers are heavily intertwined with pro-Israel interest groups.

Congressman Keith Self is an official, vetted recipient of political campaign endorsements and funding from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). (Click for source here)

He serves directly on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, where he routinely votes in favor of funding, security partnerships, and protective legislative measures concerning Israel.

For example, notice how Chip Roy has made himself one of Israel's strongest allies in Congress.

He proved this by writing a personal letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promising America's total support, and by writing the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act.

That bill was a major effort to slap heavy sanctions on any International Criminal Court workers who try to investigate or prosecute war crimes done by Israel - such as Gaza genocide.

Yes, Congressman Chip Roy led the charge on a bill designed to block the International Criminal Court from prosecuting Israeli leaders for war crimes.

The bill was heavily backed by AIPAC, a major pro-Israel lobbying group that pours huge campaign donations into the pockets of the politicians who co-sponsored it.

By pushing this legislation, Roy is serving up exactly what AIPAC wants right on the House floor. But while he spends massive amounts of energy launching groups like the Sharia Free America Caucus and warning everyone about Islamic law, he is missing the bigger picture.

Click here for source

This direct financial relationship with AIPAC underpins a shared geopolitical strategy with Israel: non existential Islamic threat and fostering a permanent culture of domestic Islamophobia.

This systemic fear seamlessly translates into public and legislative support for Israel’s military, political and religious actions abroad, effectively framing the geopolitical conflicts of the Middle East as a direct extension of a supposed spiritual war ( like Gog and Magog, Amalek, End times etc..) happening on American soil.

The use of apocalyptic ideas has become central to the messaging of Israel’s right-wing leadership.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has explicitly invoked the memory of “ Amalek” - an ancient biblical foe targeted for complete destruction - to frame his modern military and political campaigns.

For this strategy to work globally, Israel’s political apparatus relies on keeping the American public terrified of an existential Islamist threat.

To pull this off, lobbying networks like AIPAC fund and pressure members of Congress to promote an irrational fear of Sharia law taking over the United States.

In reality, there is absolutely nothing in the American legislative landscape to suggest Islamic law is invading our legal system, making the threat completely fabricated.

However, keeping Americans in a constant state of panic serves a major purpose: it effectively manufactures consent for foreign policy objectives in support of Israel, distracting the public while paving the way for the broader geopolitical ambitions of the “Greater Israel” project and Noahide takeover.

In the world of modern politics, fear works.

By keeping the public spotlight entirely fixed on Sharia, Roy Chip and Keith Self and other lawmakers are completely ignoring the quiet, official spread of the Noahide laws right here at home.

This creates a highly effective “magic trick” in modern American politics.

So here we go friends, through the financial backing of AIPAC and intense public alignment with Israel these Texas lawmakers have successfully engineered a loud, viral theater of panic over an imaginary Sharia takeover.

This safely redirects the attention of the public and Christian voters toward a nonexistent domestic Islamic threat, ensuring no one looks closely at the actual legislative record - which proves the political establishment has already formally voted for and entered into permanent public law - a Noahide theological framework that explicitly targets the core of the Christian faith.

Jana

To my wonderful community of readers and truth seekers:

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Thank you so much for standing with me, recognizing the weight of this work, and helping me continue to defend the faith and bring these critical updates to light.