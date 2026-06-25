Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1d

I think it is a deflection. While it is also a concern, it is the Noahide issue that appears to be the one that's really taking hold (legislation, etc...)

Thank you Jana

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14 replies by Jana S Bennun and others
OnlytheTruth's avatar
OnlytheTruth
1d

I am beginning to think that we need a national campaign to flood our Congress with questions on what is Noahide and why is it hiding behind an annually renewed National Noahide Declaration for Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A? I am wondering why is it that Chabad Lubavitch decided to bring this movement to our schools without notification where Christian churches had began offering an education to children based on Biblical teachings. This public law does not emphasize biblical teachings at all, and our schools have only gotten worse in all this time.

In fact, since this declaration our schools began to turn further and further away from these Christian teachings and more towards capitalism, communism, materialism, nepotism, socialism, satanism, transhumanism and advancing technocracy along with wireless remote based weaponry for many dual use purposes. The only other religions besides Islam that are being accepted that I am aware are perhaps pharmacological or vaccine related, a religion in and of itself. Oh and of course, there is Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, and maybe perhaps Kwanzaa; and while Christian holidays are being celebrated in the schools, they have been removed and sanitized of all reference of a religious meaning for the most part so that Thanksgiving is Turkey Day and Christmas is Santa Claus.

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