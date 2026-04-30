The World Has Had Enough Of These Fanatics!

By Chuck Baldwin

April 30, 2026

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“It’s [Zionism] a messianic movement that is trying to force the end. They don’t share American interests. In fact, it’s quite clear, they don’t give a damn about America.”

Former British Diplomat Alastair Crooke

It’s very difficult for the average non-religious or even religious but non-Christian Zionist American to comprehend the stranglehold that Zionism has over the United States. In truth, there’s been nothing like it in world history where a global superpower allows itself to be completely dominated and controlled (at almost every societal level) by one of the smallest, weakest and most insignificant nations in the world—a nation that is located nowhere near the global superpower and that shares nothing in common with the global superpower and that even regards the global superpower with the utmost contempt. Yet, that is exactly the situation that now exists between the United States and Israel.

This incredible reality was decades in the making and grew to maturation at the beginning of the twenty-first century with the presidency of George W. Bush. This unprecedented lopsided relationship continued to burgeon to even greater heights during the Barack Obama and Joe Biden presidencies. But it is the presidency of Donald Trump that has turned this historical anomaly into a full-scale coup.

A tiny, weak, insignificant country about the size of the State of New Jersey has been given full and complete domination over the world’s last remaining superpower: the United States of America. Only the most disinterested, distracted and disconnected people do not know that Donald Trump is a total puppet for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu.

The U.S. war against Iran is being thoroughly and completely fought at the behest of Israel. And everybody in the world knows it. But then, so were the U.S. wars against Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, etc., etc.

This post provides documentation suggesting that even Trump’s “grand ballroom” is being designed to replicate Solomon’s temple.

However, Trump’s overt obeisance to the Israelis has awakened a host of Americans to the Trojan Horse sitting in the Oval Office.

Former British Diplomat Alistair Crooke demonstrated great insight and understanding in a recent interview.

The Jewish historian and scholar Gershom Scholem has said that religious science, which is what we have today and which is supported by 70% of Israelis, a substantial majority, operates as what he wrote some years ago, as a militant, apocalyptic and radical messianic movement that he says tries to force the end. And what does he mean by trying to force the end? Trying to force redemption of Messiah, the arrival of the Messiah and redemption by demanding that the State engage in massive territorial control. Well, we recognize this. We see this. This is what is called “Greater Israel.” This is the territorial control that Israel is looking for from the two rivers, from the Nile to the Euphrates, and demanding that the State engage in this massive territorial control in order to try and create a conquest for the end-of-time reasons. This is about the end of time. Now, my point here is quite simple. When we say, do they [the West] understand the Middle East? No, because this is really Double Dutch in many ways to normal mechanical thinkers, rational, secular thinkers in the West. They don’t really understand what they’re talking about, and they can’t understand what this is about, redemption and Messiah’s coming and the change. But at the same time, if you don’t understand that, you don’t understand what’s going on in the Middle East, in Israel particularly. The interests of Israel are quite different from the interests of the United States. The United States really has no desire to see, if you like, an end of times coming to the Middle East, because this could be catastrophic for the United States economically, but catastrophic for its reputation, and bring about the destruction of its military reputation. So, it’s not in the interests of the United States. They’re completely different. They are thinking in a different way, and they have different interests from the United States. There’s an important implication from that, because people have talked about earlier times in America and how people have said to Israel, “You must restrain what you’re doing. You can’t go on with what you’re doing in the Palestinian areas, or in Syria, or in Lebanon. We’re going to go back to the old idea of calling for restraint on Israel.” But if you understand what Gershom Scholem was saying, that it’s a messianic movement that is trying to force the end, why are they going to agree to restraint? Because American interests are not their interests. They don’t share American interests. In fact, it’s quite clear, they don’t give a damn about America. Trump is doing their business for them now extremely helpfully, and he is doing exactly what they want, giving them a free rein to attack Iran for no good reason. But quite clearly, they don’t care. Furthermore, even though we pretend it is different, they actually don’t care about the Gulf states either. In the idea of a coming apocalyptic era, what are the Gulf states? It doesn’t matter to them at all. It matters about how to force the end and demand and get territorial control so that redemption can proceed.

Back in the days of G.W. Bush, it was Middle Eastern Muslims that were called “religious extremists,” “religious fanatics,” etc. And to be sure, Islam does have its extremists, mostly within Sunni Wahabi Muslim militant groups such as ISIS, ISIL, al-Qaeda, al-Nusra, etc. But the most powerful and dangerous “religious fanatics” today are the Christian and Jewish fanatics within Zionism.

Christian and Jewish Zionists feed off each other. Neither would exist without the other. They feign admiration and support for each other. But in the end, they each plan to destroy the other.

It’s indescribably paradoxical.

Israeli Zionists believe and act out of an extreme ethos of ethno-supremacy. They genuinely believe that Gentiles (non-Israeli Jews—Jews being defined by race or religion) are subhuman; they are animals to either be slaughtered or used as slaves for the “chosen” race. In the end, this means they must destroy or enslave ALL Gentiles, including the Christian Zionists in Europe and America.

On the other hand, Christian Zionists believe and act out of an extremist interpretation of eschatological doctrine as taught by evangelical pre-millennial dispensationalists such as John Darby, Cyrus Scofield, Lewis Sperry Chafer, John Walvoord, Charles Ryrie, John MacArthur, Robert Jeffress, John Hagee, David Jeremiah, Greg Locke, Greg Laurie, et al.

According to the eschatological doctrines of these religious extremists, the Israeli state conceived in 1948 is a fulfillment of Biblical prophecy signaling the end of time and Christ’s Second Coming. They believe Zionist Israel to be God’s “chosen” people and, thus, they must be supported (especially militarily) to have God’s “blessing.”

But here is where it gets ethereal. The physical existence of the Zionist state is not enough. Israel must capture ALL the land mass that was once controlled by Old Testament Kings David and Solomon before Christ can return. The avant-garde euphemism for this territory is “Greater Israel.” It includes large chunks of land from Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, even up to Southeast Turkey. Therefore, evangelical Christian Zionists are fanatically supporting Israel today in the attempted military conquests of these countries—including Iran, which is seen as a prophetic enemy of Israel—to fulfill their delusional fanaticism of Scofield futurism.

But there is more! And here is where it gets downright bazaar.

After all this mass murder, genocide, ethnic cleansing and land theft takes place, Christian Zionist evangelicals believe they will be “raptured” to Heaven ahead of Christ’s coming, because God won’t allow them to endure the carnage that’s to come. As with the Israeli Jews, Christian Zionists believe they have been granted a special “get-out-of-jail-free card” by God.

You see, before Christ returns, a political leader will appear on the world stage, who is identified as “the antichrist.” And what will he do? After ushering in a phony 3½ years of peace, he will launch an all-out war against, guess who? The Israeli Jews. And in this war, he will slaughter at least two-thirds of all the Israeli Jews on earth.

Then and only then, Christian Zionists say, Christ will return.

Are you following this?

The Jewish Zionists in Israel are using the moral and religious support of evangelical Christian Zionists; they are using the money, machinery, munitions, weapons of war, political cover and unyielding allegiance of the evangelical and political Gentile Zionists to help them achieve their goal of “Greater Israel” (predicated on racial superiority), but when that is finished and their “messiah” appears, what will happen? They will kill or enslave ALL the Gentiles—including the Christian Zionists, which necessitates Robert Jeffress, John Hagee, David Jeremiah, Greg Locke, Greg Laurie, et al.--who will NOT be “raptured.”

Alistair Crooke wasn’t kidding when he said the Israelis “don’t give a damn about America.”

But the evangelical Christian Zionists are likewise doing everything they can to facilitate the coming of “Antichrist” who will commit the largest genocidal holocaust in human history against the Israeli Jews.

Both Jewish and Christian Zionists are using their absurd, fanatical religious extremism to fight innumerable wars against innumerable enemies to bring about their imaginary dreams of apocalyptic messianic eschatology.

That’s why I said, Christian and Jewish Zionists feed off each other. Neither would exist without the other. They feign admiration and support for each other. But in the end, they each plan to destroy the other.

It would all be a harmless Hollywood horror movie except for the fact that it is a true-life drama playing out before our very eyes—all because America’s evangelical Christians have allowed themselves to be duped by C.I. Scofield and Dallas Theological Seminary (and the rest of the evangelical Bible colleges and seminaries) and have elected a Zionist puppet president and a pack of political prostitutes in both parties (bought and paid for by the Israeli lobby) to the U.S. Congress.

Fanatical messianic apocalyptic hysteria is driving both Christian and Jewish Zionism but for different reasons.

The good news is that millions of Americans—in and out of the church—have awakened to this devilish hoax and are standing loud and strong against it.

Who knows? Perhaps God Almighty will use the Zionist war against Iran to cause this religious fanaticism in both Israel and the United States to come crashing down.

I sincerely hope so. The world has had enough of these fanatics!

© Chuck Baldwin