Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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remoteviewer57's avatar
remoteviewer57
21h

They Have Offered An Aging Trump A Place In History To Be King Of New Jerusalem & To Build The New & Third Temple Of Solomon Right At The Whitehouse, The Ba-al Room, Meanwhile His Balls Are Firmly Embedded In Miriam Adelson's Purse To The Tune Of $150 Million Dollars!

Trump Has Been Promised Kingship But In Reality He Is Just Another Bought & Paid For Judas That Cannot Take It With Him!

All While Jared Kushner Is The De-Facto President.

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Jane's avatar
Jane
21h

Thank you dear Sister for your warning to the world I truly hope they listen for all this information is 100% true wake up world don’t let them get away with this insane made up rule. Stay strong in the Lord for your soul. Love you Janna and Steve the most honest people I’ve ever got to know. Blessing to you and your family 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻

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