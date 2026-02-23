Rabbi Mizrachi-Charlie Kirk Died Because He Was Idol Worshiper ( click)

Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi’s remarks about Charlie Kirk, delivered in a lecture framed around Parashat Nitzavim (weekly Torah portion in Judaism) and the severity of certain sins, reveal a troubling intersection of Jewish theology and public ethics.

In his sermon, Mizrachi acknowledges that Kirk supported Israel and the Jewish people and influenced millions with what he calls good values. Yet he simultaneously classifies Christianity as idolatry because Christians worship Jesus, and therefore describes Christians as idol worshipers.

He goes further by asserting that leading people to Christianity is leading them into idolatry, which in Judaism is a sin of extreme severity, even claiming it is worse than murder.

From the lecture, Mizrachi characterizes Christianity and Christians in distinct terms:

“Christianity … is idol worship.”

“He affected the life of millions of people to be faithful Christians which is … idol worshippers.”

“ From all idol worshipers he ( Charlie) was chosen to die first”

He mocks core Christian beliefs about Jesus:

“They believe that he will come to save the world when he couldn’t save himself from a bunch of Roman soldiers.”

He labels Charlie Kirk’s influence negatively despite acknowledging his support for Israel:

“He was a preacher of Christianity … he affected the life of millions of people to be faithful Christians which is idol worshippers.”

He also insults Jews who admired Charlie Kirk:

“Jewish fans are either stupid or ignorant … so easy to manipulate them.”

He frames idolatry as worse than murder:

“Idol worshipping … is worse than a murder.”

And he applies this theological framework to Charlie Kirk:

“So he was an idol worshipper but is still a billion time better than other idol worshippers.”

The ethical problem here goes far beyond normal religious disagreement between Christianity and Judaism. The line is crossed when those differences are used to suggest that a murder victim somehow deserved their fate because of their Christian beliefs.

Saying that a Christian’s supposed “idolatry” brings death, or implying that someone’s faith is connected to their killing, diminishes the value of human life. It shifts attention away from the evil of murder and places it on the victim’s religion. That kind of rhetoric does not merely express doctrine. It edges into justifying violence against a Christian because of what they believe.

The double standard this reveals is hard to ignore.

If a Christian pastor stood at a pulpit and said that a murdered Jewish person died because they rejected Jesus, deserving divine punishment, the response would be immediate and fierce. Media outlets would condemn it. Advocacy groups would call it antisemitic. Public officials would denounce it as dangerous and possibly criminal.

Yet when similar language is used about Christians, it often passes with little scrutiny. That silence sends a troubling message that Jewish victims are entitled to compassion, while christian victims are reduced to theological talking points.

The question is whether Mizrachi, in his rhetoric, is following a legitimate Judaic doctrine. The answer is yes, he is drawing from strands of traditional Jewish law.

Legal rabbinic sources, most notably Maimonides (the Rambam), addressed Christianity in legal terms. In his legal code, he classified Christian worship as idolatry from a Jewish legal perspective.

In Mishneh Torah, Laws of Idolatry (Avodah Zarah) 9:4, Rambam writes:

“The Christians are idolaters, and Sunday is their religious festival.”

Sefaria-Christians Are Idolaters (source, click)

In conclusion, it is important to note that Rabbi Mizrachi also teaches the Noahide laws as they apply to Gentiles. Within interpretations of these laws, idolatry is considered a capital offense. Mizrachi’s conclusions do not arise merely from his personal opinion but from his understanding of the Noahide Laws.

Noahide legal code describe capital punishment as execution by the sword. In Talmudic terminology, “by the sword” refers to decapitation, one of the four execution methods discussed in rabbinic law.

“A gentile is executed by the sword for transgressing the Noahide commandments.”

Sanhedrin 57a

Sefaria - Punishment by the Sword for Gentiles ( click)

Please share this article with evangelical Christians and with Christians who identify as Zionists.

Thank you.

Jana