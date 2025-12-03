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Repeal the Noahide Laws Petition

Why You Should Sign This Petition

Chabad Jews are completely free to teach the Noahide laws in their own synagogues. That is their right under religious freedom.

Repeal Noahide Laws Immediately

But these laws have no place in government offices, presidential proclamations, or public policy. When a government endorses a specific religious code, it stops reflecting the people and begins echoing a doctrine. Proclamations and public laws reveal the spirit of an entire nation. The Noahide laws do not represent the spirit of freedom in the United States.

Repeal The Noahide Laws

America was built on liberty of conscience, not rabbinic authority. No religious group should have the power to define morality for all citizens through federal proclamations.

Paul reminds us clearly: “Have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.” (Ephesians 5:11).

This is why signing this petition matters. It is a stand for true freedom, transparency, and the right of every American to live without government endorsed religious laws.

Repeal the Noahide laws immediately