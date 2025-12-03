Protect Your Freedom! Sign the Petition Before it’s Too Late!
Public proclamations shape the soul of a nation. America must not adopt a rabbinic code as its moral foundation.
Please Sign ! ( click)
Repeal the Noahide Laws Petition
Why You Should Sign This Petition
Chabad Jews are completely free to teach the Noahide laws in their own synagogues. That is their right under religious freedom.
Repeal Noahide Laws Immediately
But these laws have no place in government offices, presidential proclamations, or public policy. When a government endorses a specific religious code, it stops reflecting the people and begins echoing a doctrine. Proclamations and public laws reveal the spirit of an entire nation. The Noahide laws do not represent the spirit of freedom in the United States.
America was built on liberty of conscience, not rabbinic authority. No religious group should have the power to define morality for all citizens through federal proclamations.
Paul reminds us clearly: “Have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.” (Ephesians 5:11).
This is why signing this petition matters. It is a stand for true freedom, transparency, and the right of every American to live without government endorsed religious laws.
Do not impose Noahide Laws just by the First Amendment prohibition: government cannot establish religion. America's Creed is One Nation under God Not one Religion under God!!!!!
As I am located in the Republic of Ireland, it's probably not useful for me to sign a petitionh that concerns the USA.