Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
Dec 3

Do not impose Noahide Laws just by the First Amendment prohibition: government cannot establish religion. America's Creed is One Nation under God Not one Religion under God!!!!!

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IJpe Wiechert van Dijken's avatar
IJpe Wiechert van Dijken
Dec 3

As I am located in the Republic of Ireland, it's probably not useful for me to sign a petitionh that concerns the USA.

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