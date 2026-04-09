Israel is now expanding its theater of war crimes into another sovereign nation - Lebanon.

One of their most insidious methods of warfare is the deliberate poisoning of the air, WATER and agricultural land, a tactic clearly designed to starve the Lebanese population.

Israeli Chemical Spraying in Lebanon ( click)

Crime of Ecoside by Israel - February 1, 2026 ( click)

It has become increasingly evident that the engineered starvation of people is one of the favorite methods used by the Israeli military to torture humanity and break the spirit of those who resist.

The contrast in their tactics is telling.

While they have used different forms of violence in Gaza, it’s important to point out that they didn’t poison the soil there in the same systemic way at this time - likely because they intend to seize that land for themselves and move their own population into it.

They want that earth to remain “clean” for their own future use.

But in Lebanon, where they seek only destruction and displacement for now, they have decided to poison the very foundation of life. By spraying massive amounts of toxic glyphosate across southern Lebanon, they are ensuring the immediate death of crops and the long term sterilization of the land.

This chemical assault, documented on February 1, 2026, saw Israeli aircraft flying at low altitudes over villages like Aita al-Shaab and Ras Naqoura, releasing clouds of high concentration herbicides.

While the Israeli military attempted to hide behind the lie that this was a “non-toxic” security measure to clear brush, laboratory tests conducted by the Lebanese government and UNIFIL exposed the truth: glyphosate levels were found at 20 to 30 times the concentration of normal agricultural use.

This is not about visibility; it is about creating a wasteland where nothing can grow and no one can survive.

The impact of this scorched earth policy is a direct assault on human health and the environment.

Glyphosate is a potent toxin that acts as a biological wrecking ball. When it enters the human body through contaminated food or water, it is known to cause severe DNA damage, disrupt the endocrine system, and is classified by international health agencies as a carcinogen - linked specifically to non-Hodgkin lymphoma and triggers oxidative stress that leaves the immune system defenseless.

On the land, it doesn’t just kill the plants; it travels to the roots and destroys the microbial life in the soil, rendering the earth barren for years to come.

By poisoning the food supply and the water sources, they are committing a slow-motion massacre that will be felt for generations.

We must name these atrocities for what they are: a war against the very essence of life itself.

This is the “peace” they are offering: a land that is barren and a people who are broken by disease. We must continue to speak the truth about these horrors, for silence only paves the way for the next atrocity.

When we look at the current chemical warfare in Lebanon, it becomes impossible not to see the parallels with past operations that were once dismissed as myths or "libels."

For decades, stories of Zionist forces poisoning wells during the 1948 war were called conspiracy theories. However, historian Benny Morris and researcher Mahmoud Yazbak recently uncovered declassified Israeli military documents confirming a top-secret biological warfare mission called "Operation Cast Thy Bread."

Israel’s Operation “ Cast Thy Bread” Declassified ( click to read the report )

More Sources Here: Operation Cast Thy Bread ( click)

In 1948, the Haganah (the predecessor to the IDF) used typhoid bacteria to contaminate the drinking wells of Palestinian villages.

The goal was explicitly to prevent Palestinian refugees from returning to their homes and to weaken the resistance of local populations.

This operation caused a massive typhoid epidemic in the city of Acre and several villages in the Galilee. Now declassified documents show that David Ben-Gurion himself was involved in overseeing the recruitment of scientists to “increase the capacity to kill masses.”

Seeing what is happening today in Lebanon where Israeli aircraft are spraying glyphosate at concentrations 30 times higher than normal - it is clear that the strategy hasn't changed, only the tools.

This strategy of "ecocide" in Lebanon is particularly devastating because of the nature of the chemicals involved. Glyphosate is a systemic toxin; once it is sprayed in the volumes reported by Lebanese authorities, it doesn't stay on the surface. It leaches into the artesian wells and groundwater that the local population relies on for drinking and irrigation.

This is a literal poisoning of the wells.

This brings to mind the ancient accusations that have followed these groups for centuries. For generations, we were told that the medieval accounts of Christians accusing Jews of poisoning wells were nothing more than "blood libels" - baseless myths born of superstition and fear.

But as we witness modern day "environmental warfare" Israel is performing in real time, it makes one wonder: was it really a blood libel? While we can’t know for certain what happened in those hidden corners of history, the patterns of the present have a way of casting long, suspicious shadows over the stories of the past.

The logic of these actions is as cold as it is calculated.

In Lebanon, the use of massive quantities of glyphosate to sterilize the soil and contaminate the groundwater is a modern day poisoning of the well. It is a strategy designed to ensure that the "other" cannot survive, cannot eat, and cannot inhabit the land.

When a Jewish state demonstrates a willingness to use such tactics in 2026, it becomes much harder to dismiss historical accounts of similar behavior as mere fantasy.

If the engineering of starvation and the chemical contamination of resources is a "favorite method" of Israel’s warfare today, it stands to reason that the root of this mindset may go back much further than we were led to believe.

But of course, the history books tell us it was all a blood libel and a myth.

You decide.





