Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Rod's avatar
Rod
3h

"On October 31st, 1348, two years into the plague, a high-ranking member of the religion confessed during a legal proceeding that he was directed by a Rabbi to poison the public water wells. Here is his confession to the court:"

https://chemtrails.substack.com/p/the-utterly-shocking-true-story-of?utm_source=publication-search

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
3hEdited

Very sad! I had read that this effort in Lebanon is a part of their expansion. I guess they'll figure out how to repair the soil later. :/

They're evil and this is how they operate. Unfortunately, similar is being done here to us with the poisoning of our skies (chemtrailing) with their spraying which then falls down on our soil, water, us etc... Also, this administration is greatly loosening the regulation of glyphosphate which is used on most crops grown here. Sadly, we too are being poisoned, and we didn't even know we were at war.

Thank you Jana!

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